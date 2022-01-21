A sensible post from Toffeeweb about the statement Moshiri emailed to season ticket holders;



This is the most deluded arrogant piece of nonsense one could read. It is staggering in its parallel universe verbiage.



It starts with "the decision... to part ways with Rafa Benitez as our manager. Not one word of apology for splitting the supporters down the middle and causing a virtual civil war by appointing Benitez in the first place.



Not one word of apology for eulogising Benitez in June via TalkSport and Jim White. No apology for allowing Benitez, in just 6 months, to run riot throughout the club, sacking the Director of Football, the Head of the Medical Department and the Head of Recruitment. Not one word of apology for how he got this so horribly wrong.



He then waffles on about his commitment to the club. He ends by saying he is a private man who does not speak very often. Fine! He can have his privacy but he is the owner and custodian of the great institution which is Everton Football Club. It is not his plaything.



Thousand and thousands of Evertonians live and breathe the club. So, it is beholden on the owner not to hide away. He must at times communicate to supporters, and through the correct channels, not through Talksport. This statement is nothing but an excuse for his 2disastrous communication strategy. It won't wash. Do we really believe Moshiri will now use club channels? This statement is nothing but a ploy to fool supporters.



The next part about the strategic football review beggars belief in its delusion grandeur and pomposity. Can the majority owner explain why the strategic football review is only taking place now, 6 years after he bought into the club? During this time, the club has had no plan, no strategy, no vision. It has had six permanent managers, and is now on its fourth interim manager.



What gives Farhad Moshiri any right to choose the next manager? He and the board have shown they are incapable of choosing a manager. The appalling decisions which have been made during the past 6 years are clear testament to this.



The transfer policy under his ownership has been horrendous. The club is close to breaking Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rules. Farhad Moshiri is a dim-wit who has the arrogance to think that, after the 6-year shit-show we have had to endure, the same people, with him at the helm, have the authority and qualifications to carry out a strategic football review. God help us!!



The buffoon then goes on to eulogise the failed board members in glowing terms including the newest Kenwright lackey to join the board. No mention of the absolute mess caused by these same people during the 6 years of his incompetent ownership of the club.



Of course, we get the sop of the bauble down on the docks. Maybe someone should tell the idiot that what supporters want is a team competing on the pitch and a well-run club. Without this, a new stadium means nothing.



Moshiri ends with a ridiculous rallying cry full of mealy-mouthed platitudes about uniting together that will get nowhere. How can we have unity when we have him as owner? He has turned the club into a laughing stock. He continues to give full support to the failing club board. Moshiri is totally responsible for turning Everton into a grotesque parody of a football club.



It took the club five days after the sacking of Benitez to come out with this ode from Moshiri to himself and the board. This statement clearly shows that Moshiri lives in a parallel universe. He is not fit to own Everton Football Club. He is a cancer which needs cutting out before it becomes terminal.

