Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Yesterday at 09:56:07 pm
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 07:51:23 pm
This horrible club needs to investigated. amount of money they flushed down the toilet and still have owner buying 33% of the shares for £100m. whole club worth that much

He bought the shares in 2020, it was in the accounts in December 2020. All he has done is convert a soft loan that had no repayment terms into equity. All he has done is to tear up an IOU that was never going to be repaid. They took out another pay day loan against future TV revenues, with Rights and Media Funding Limited as recently as November.

They are potless, managerless and rudderless.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm
A sensible post from Toffeeweb about the statement Moshiri emailed to season ticket holders;

Posted 21/01/2022 at 20:42:04
This is the most deluded arrogant piece of nonsense one could read. It is staggering in its parallel universe verbiage.

It starts with "the decision... to part ways with Rafa Benitez as our manager. Not one word of apology for splitting the supporters down the middle and causing a virtual civil war by appointing Benitez in the first place.

Not one word of apology for eulogising Benitez in June via TalkSport and Jim White. No apology for allowing Benitez, in just 6 months, to run riot throughout the club, sacking the Director of Football, the Head of the Medical Department and the Head of Recruitment. Not one word of apology for how he got this so horribly wrong.

He then waffles on about his commitment to the club. He ends by saying he is a private man who does not speak very often. Fine! He can have his privacy but he is the owner and custodian of the great institution which is Everton Football Club. It is not his plaything.

Thousand and thousands of Evertonians live and breathe the club. So, it is beholden on the owner not to hide away. He must at times communicate to supporters, and through the correct channels, not through Talksport. This statement is nothing but an excuse for his 2disastrous communication strategy. It won't wash. Do we really believe Moshiri will now use club channels? This statement is nothing but a ploy to fool supporters.

The next part about the strategic football review beggars belief in its delusion grandeur and pomposity. Can the majority owner explain why the strategic football review is only taking place now, 6 years after he bought into the club? During this time, the club has had no plan, no strategy, no vision. It has had six permanent managers, and is now on its fourth interim manager.

What gives Farhad Moshiri any right to choose the next manager? He and the board have shown they are incapable of choosing a manager. The appalling decisions which have been made during the past 6 years are clear testament to this.

The transfer policy under his ownership has been horrendous. The club is close to breaking Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rules. Farhad Moshiri is a dim-wit who has the arrogance to think that, after the 6-year shit-show we have had to endure, the same people, with him at the helm, have the authority and qualifications to carry out a strategic football review. God help us!!

The buffoon then goes on to eulogise the failed board members in glowing terms including the newest Kenwright lackey to join the board. No mention of the absolute mess caused by these same people during the 6 years of his incompetent ownership of the club.

Of course, we get the sop of the bauble down on the docks. Maybe someone should tell the idiot that what supporters want is a team competing on the pitch and a well-run club. Without this, a new stadium means nothing.

Moshiri ends with a ridiculous rallying cry full of mealy-mouthed platitudes about uniting together that will get nowhere. How can we have unity when we have him as owner? He has turned the club into a laughing stock. He continues to give full support to the failing club board. Moshiri is totally responsible for turning Everton into a grotesque parody of a football club.

It took the club five days after the sacking of Benitez to come out with this ode from Moshiri to himself and the board. This statement clearly shows that Moshiri lives in a parallel universe. He is not fit to own Everton Football Club. He is a cancer which needs cutting out before it becomes terminal.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
I think he's great..
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Yesterday at 11:10:35 pm
This is not a unique pov. The arl arse blues, good blues, my mates, have been saying this for a while about Moshi-la. They've sussed him. Benitez going was the straw that broke the camel's back for them. Not because they wanted him to stay...they never wanted him in the first place...but because here's another 'top' manager being waved off, big, fuck off payoff. No progress, in fact going backward at an alarming rate. Couple of my pals are genuinely worried about relegation and they truly believe the only fellah that will get them up the table is Ferguson. Short term fix as the club is in disarray. They guffaw when they hear Moshi talking abah being a 'private man' when he's never off Talkshite which most of the blues I know, mock him for; they know the stadium ain't getting built soon; they know Uncle Uzzy ain't bailing them out, they're fucked if not this season then deffo next. I hope some of the sensible stuff like above gets traction as the majority of the fanbase are just rabid dogs and need putting down
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Today at 12:03:39 am
Tomorrow lunchtime's game is actually massive. For Gerrard it is about winning a game after a few weeks of good football have been poorly rewarded in terms of results, they really must start winning a few games and they deserve to.


For Everton, it's much more than that;;


-After sacking Benitez they really need evidence that Benitez was the problem, if they lose, particularly if they lose badly, then psychologically speaking they will be in a bad place because the target of their hatred will be proved right, them wrong.


-Norwich are on their tails now, might have been worse if Watford had won. Whilst I don't expect Newcastle or Burnley to win I do expect both those clubs to pick up some points in the near future


-Everton's next game is away to Newcastle, after the transfer window closes. It is possible that losing that game means Everton would be only 1 point ahead of Newcastle. Burnley have 3 games before then as well, 1 against Watford. The psychological impact of being seen as one of the relegation teams should not be overlooked, especially in terms of the fans and players and also if it means the 'Ferguson bounce' has not worked.


-Their immediate fixtures are vital because after that it gets a lot tougher for them


-The psychological impact of taunting Gerrard and then losing should not be overlooked, it has the feel of a Derby game given his history against Everton.


-Seeing Lucas Digne play well and his replacement(s) less so would just be a bonus


-They are near to breaking psychologically as fans

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Today at 01:08:01 am
Ferguson talking so much shite at his press conference, as if he has not been around, its astounding really. All that stuff from the reporter of how he went on a winning run in his last caretaker stint. How many PL managers have 4 convictions for assault (including a post man who had his leg in plaster), a record number of red cards and have hospitalised not just one, but 2, burglars (fair play Dunc).


2019 spell W-1  D-3 L-1


Wow, the Ferguson bounce v1.0


As a full Glaswegian he always gives the impression of a former offender who has been 're-settled' in a new area.


As for Moshiri, he re-affirmed his commitment to spending billions to ensure Everton remain in the PL or even succeed in making mid table
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Today at 03:04:26 am
How did Moshi and Jim White become such big pals? It seems a rather unlikely friendship.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Today at 05:15:42 am
^ wasnt it something to do with the dildo at Finch Farm  ;D
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Today at 05:21:00 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:04:26 am
How did Moshi and Jim White become such big pals? It seems a rather unlikely friendship.

One of them's using the other as an useful idiot
