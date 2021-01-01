« previous next »
Author Topic: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?  (Read 327807 times)

Offline Samie

  Reply #6240 on: Today at 04:04:33 pm
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 04:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 04:00:07 pm
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I think he may be a bit confused as his English is terrible. He wants to watch a game at Liverpool and see Virgil he said.
Online Uncle Ronnie

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 04:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:04:33 pm
I think he may be a bit confused as his English is terrible. He wants to watch a game at Liverpool and see Virgil he said.

You have a meeting with Liverpool?

I have a meeting with a club in Liverpool
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 04:15:05 pm »
Run yer Bastards!
Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 04:23:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:55:56 pm
bbc:
Duncan Ferguson wants his Everton players to "run themselves into the ground" and said recent performances have not been good enough.

I think he actually said "kick the opposition players to the ground" but the beeb are too shocked to repeat it.
It is all fun and games until the players utterly knackered after 60 minutes. If his "PASSION, KICK, TACKLE, RUN" approach doesn't work this weekend then I'm not sure when they'll win a game! Their next few games are reasonable to be honest, Villa, Newcastle, Leeds, and Southampton. However, if they're even closer to the drop zone after that bunch, they're in trouble because then they get the oil cheats, Spurs, and Wolves. By that stage, hopefully the game with Watford is a relegation 6-pointer  ;D

I've a tenner on them to go down at 33/1 since the start of the season. Go down!
Offline disgraced cake

  • Seis Veces
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 04:23:43 pm »
Please be Lampard
Please be Lampard
Please be Lampard
Fucking God please let it be Lampard
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6245 on: Today at 04:24:31 pm »
Remember how he subbed off a teenager who he had just subbed on. And ignored the kid as he came off the pitch.
Man management that laarrr.

The thing is, which decent manager is going to agree to go there when it is an open secret they have no money to spend. Even if Moshiri deeps into his well worn pockets, they were on the cusp of failing FFP and had had a pass with covid. However they must be reporting  another loss this year given the reliance on match day revenues. They had to sell Digne to strengthen and pay of Rafa. Anyone coming in will have to try and shift players to free up funds.
And all the bollocks from Keyes and other shit pundits aside, Rafas leaving statement must sound alarm bells for anyone looking at taking the job.
Offline spen71

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6246 on: Today at 04:26:04 pm »
The dogs of war are back!
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 04:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 04:06:16 pm
You have a meeting with Liverpool?

I have a meeting with a club in Liverpool

"Father Jack had a trial for Liverpool, Ted?"

"No Dougal, Father Jack was on trial in Liverpool"
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 04:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 04:00:07 pm
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

This would sum them up.

They want another big name don't they? They want someone who will come in and be able to bring his mates with him. If they get Cannavaro they will convince themselves Bonnuci and Chiellini will follow or something.

Offline Graeme

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 04:55:42 pm »
Might be wrong but think the Cannavaro story came from the rag
Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 05:01:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:27:31 pm
"Father Jack had a trial for Liverpool, Ted?"

"No Dougal, Father Jack was on trial in Liverpool"
;D
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 05:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 04:00:07 pm
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
@Bluenose_Dean
Fuck Cannavaro off. His managerial career looks like a tracking status when you order something from Wish.


 ;D
Online SamLad

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 05:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:23:36 pm
@Bluenose_Dean
Fuck Cannavaro off. His managerial career looks like a tracking status when you order something from Wish.


 ;D
sounds like a guy who's already marching around Goodison waving that bedsheet Capon posted.  :)
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 05:40:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:55:56 pm
bbc:
Duncan Ferguson wants his Everton players to "run themselves into the ground" and said recent performances have not been good enough.

I think he actually said "kick the opposition players to the ground" but the beeb are too shocked to repeat it.

Druncan was the assistant manager for those performances.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6254 on: Today at 05:45:15 pm »
Dont understand how Duncan Ferguson could be given the job even as an interim manager. Doesnt he has any sense of responsibility. He was part of the management team together with Rafa and should have been sacked at the same time and is much to blame for their current predicament.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6255 on: Today at 05:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:40:22 pm
Druncan was the assistant manager for those performances.

He pretty much took the training last year (Ancelotti very hands off on the training ground) and they were clearly unfit.

Maybe 'just run around lads' isn't going to cut it in 2022 at the top level.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6256 on: Today at 06:13:00 pm »
