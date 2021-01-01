bbc:
Duncan Ferguson wants his Everton players to "run themselves into the ground" and said recent performances have not been good enough.
I think he actually said "kick the opposition players to the ground" but the beeb are too shocked to repeat it.
It is all fun and games until the players utterly knackered after 60 minutes. If his "PASSION, KICK, TACKLE, RUN" approach doesn't work this weekend then I'm not sure when they'll win a game! Their next few games are reasonable to be honest, Villa, Newcastle, Leeds, and Southampton. However, if they're even closer to the drop zone after that bunch, they're in trouble because then they get the oil cheats, Spurs, and Wolves. By that stage, hopefully the game with Watford is a relegation 6-pointer
I've a tenner on them to go down at 33/1 since the start of the season. Go down!