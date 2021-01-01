Remember how he subbed off a teenager who he had just subbed on. And ignored the kid as he came off the pitch.

Man management that laarrr.



The thing is, which decent manager is going to agree to go there when it is an open secret they have no money to spend. Even if Moshiri deeps into his well worn pockets, they were on the cusp of failing FFP and had had a pass with covid. However they must be reporting another loss this year given the reliance on match day revenues. They had to sell Digne to strengthen and pay of Rafa. Anyone coming in will have to try and shift players to free up funds.

And all the bollocks from Keyes and other shit pundits aside, Rafas leaving statement must sound alarm bells for anyone looking at taking the job.