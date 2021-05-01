Everton Monopoly

a Christmas staple of the argument calendar. The board game has caused some of the most heated arguments in history. Whether the banker is on the take or youve stacked the cards in your favour, Monopoly will

.

Many households will be familiar with the traditional format, you know, Park Lane, Old Kent Road, The Waterworks and a little silver race car guiding you every step of the way.

But what if youve always wanted to

or

? Well, this Christmas you can! The Everton Monopoly pays homage to everything the club has accomplished, be it winning the league or buying players like Wayne Rooney,

and Duncan Ferguson.

We cant guarantee that you wont argue over whos winning or cheating, but what we can guarantee is that Everton Monopoly is the perfect Everton gift this Christmas.

Everton Literature

Whose shelves arent stacked with books they say theyll read but never do. Well, this Christmas, chuck out War & Peace and replace it with one of these Everton books.

Dave Hickson: The Cannonball Kid, Harry Catterick: The Untold Story of a Football Great, and Ronny Goodlass: Bluenose are just some of the page turners on offer to Evertonians this Christmas

And yes, Everton Monopoly does exist (currently no bidders on ebay for this one)

