Cushions.
I bet the youngsters in here cant comprehend what it used to be like. Cushions by the hundreds frisbeed across the pitch at full time.
The players were always left in no doubt as to the fact the fans though they were shit.
At least the cushions were harmless pieces of soft furnishings but now they've escalated their aerial bombardment from cushions to toddlers the threat level has increased considerably.
And I bet some of those toddlers are more than capable of inflicting nasty bite injuries when they've landed on the opposition player.