« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Down

Author Topic: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?  (Read 322314 times)

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,189
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 08:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:32:23 pm
Mourinho is tailor made for the job, he's excellent at creating hard to beat teams, and at the moment the Ev are extremely easy to beat, he'd have fuck all to spend mind you.

Maybe a decade ago, not anymore. He won't leave Roma for Everton anyway, non starter.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,061
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 08:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:30:44 pm
A Nugget of Purest Green
More of a splat.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 08:51:36 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:05:23 pm
SwissRamble had a thread yesterday, said it was £32m, before Rafa.

Fucking hell. I saw the list before and thought it must be a few bob but that is insane.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,133
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 08:54:40 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 08:56:35 pm »
That Fulham manager looks to have potential. Maybe everton should go for him
Logged

Offline Darkness

  • WUM, loves betting on Man U
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 08:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:32:23 pm
Mourinho is tailor made for the job, he's excellent at creating hard to beat teams, and at the moment the Ev are extremely easy to beat, he'd have fuck all to spend mind you.
I really can't see it he's more washed than Rafa at this point it would just be the same appointment over again.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,061
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm »
:lmao epic thread title
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 09:01:58 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 08:46:32 pm
Mourinho always bitches about not having money to spend. With no money to spend at Everton, hed not be interested.
yep - he wouldn't touch them with someone else's 10-foot pole.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,466
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm »
*LEAKED* Wayne Rooney has officially handed his resignation in at Derby County.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,023
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 09:06:03 pm »
There's fuck all chance of Mourinho going there.
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6130 on: Yesterday at 09:15:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm
:lmao epic thread title

Boooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,466
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6131 on: Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:06:03 pm
There's fuck all chance of Mourinho going there.
They're throwing names around to make them look significant.
Getting very near to not having a pot to piss in now.
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6132 on: Yesterday at 09:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm
*LEAKED* Wayne Rooney has officially handed his resignation in at Derby County.

Imagine the fume if that was in red ink  ;D
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6133 on: Yesterday at 09:19:16 pm »
Big Dunc at the wheel and they are confident now with loads predicting a 3-0 win because the ground will be bouncing and the players will now be up for it. Should be a stroll in the park by the looks of it.
 :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6134 on: Yesterday at 09:25:08 pm »
Can we vote? Put Big Sam and Martinez in there
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline SpaceDimensionController

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6135 on: Yesterday at 09:25:34 pm »
Live footage of Moshi La, Kenwright and the boys in the Woodison board room;

https://youtu.be/I3XZniY2D-w
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,061
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6136 on: Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm »
They all want Kovac now

Thats some downward career spiral if he goes to the Ev.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,446
  • Dutch Class
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6137 on: Yesterday at 09:36:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm
They all want Kovac now

Thats some downward career spiral if he goes to the Ev.

According to Andy Hunter, Kovac is one of the names on their shortlist. Moshiri probably scanning the Everton forums for ideas
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,353
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6138 on: Yesterday at 09:39:02 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Yesterday at 08:56:35 pm
That Fulham manager looks to have potential. Maybe everton should go for him

Would he want to go for them though?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,167
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6139 on: Yesterday at 09:49:59 pm »
They are fooling themselves to think they could attract top managers. Ancelotti got out as soon as he finished defrauding them.

Their best bet would be to take a gamble on a Championship manager. My vote therefore goes to Granny Shagger.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,308
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6140 on: Yesterday at 09:54:18 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:35:26 pm
The thing is with Everton they go about recruiting a new manager the exact same way every time. They put out a bunch of names. They say a few that are 'under consideration' that immediately turn them down. Then they spend about 4-5 days in discussions with a candidate only to be turned down. Lampard and Rooney check two boxes: they'd be cheap and could be got pretty quickly.

Three boxes - they'll be gone in a year.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,023
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6141 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:02:54 pm
Does anyone know how much these have shelled out on compensation for sacked managers since Moyes left?
Probably similar to the money we need to put in the table to keep the best player in the world.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6142 on: Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 09:15:52 pm
Imagine the fume if that was in red ink  ;D

They'd collapse in on themselves and form a blue hole,out of spite.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,627
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6143 on: Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 08:46:32 pm
Mourinho always bitches about not having money to spend. With no money to spend at Everton, hed not be interested.

Mourinho is as much yesterday's man as Rafa is and post-Porto has also been a chequebook manager.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,023
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6144 on: Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm »
Just when I thought I couldn't love rafa more. And if they get related this season .....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6145 on: Yesterday at 10:26:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm
They all want Kovac now

Thats some downward career spiral if he goes to the Ev.

It's Covid not Kovac they want.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,627
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6146 on: Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm
They all want Kovac now

Thats some downward career spiral if he goes to the Ev.

He's the flavour of the month for them that's going to be their saviour. In the summer it was that Galtier they all wanted because he'd just won the league with Lille and was available.

Half of them won't even know who he is.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6147 on: Yesterday at 10:40:22 pm »
With Dunc in charge for now I'm putting my money where my mouth is and putting some money on them going down.  Only a $5 but the longer it goes on the more I'll probably kick in as unless he's done a 180 since his last stint we're about to see again some of the worst football in the modern era that could truly see them in some real trouble.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,155
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6148 on: Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:39:31 pm
BBS
Unsy
Red Ron
Fat Sam
Silva
Drunko
Don Carlo
Rafa

That's a list of all the Ev managers during Klopps Liverpool tenure, that's embarrassing

Not wishing to be pedantic but Unsy was 'guided' by Goodison Godfather Joe Royle in his brief interlude so another to add to that litany of shame,

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/goodison-godfather-joe-royle-can-13817985
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,061
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6149 on: Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:40:22 pm
With Dunc in charge for now I'm putting my money where my mouth is and putting some money on them going down.  Only a $5 but the longer it goes on the more I'll probably kick in as unless he's done a 180 since his last stint we're about to see again some of the worst football in the modern era that could truly see them in some real trouble.
Theyre too good to go down and theres too many worse teams below them.

Theyve got Calvert lewin and Richarlison  back so I reckon theyll be fine
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6150 on: Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm
Theyre too good to go down and theres too many worse teams below them.

Theyve got Calvert lewin and Richarlison  back so I reckon theyll be fine

I'm not going to belabor the point more but I think a lot of you here don't remember those games with Dunc in charge. I guess we'll see.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,353
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6151 on: Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm
Theyre too good to go down and theres too many worse teams below them.

Theyve got Calvert lewin and Richarlison  back so I reckon theyll be fine

Whilst I generally agree, it's worth pointing out that better teams than this Everton side have been relegated. Sometimes there's a lot more at work than simply the quality of the players allowing the club to bumble through. They've been circling the drain for several years now, and as I've said before - it won't take much of a nudge.

And now they can no longer free spend, every mistake counts. Really counts.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,669
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6152 on: Yesterday at 10:52:23 pm »
Any of the 3 will be hilarious

But them turning on the drunk will pip it for me

Even though Mourinho would cost them another 100m to get 5 places up the table
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,287
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6153 on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 08:46:32 pm
Mourinho always bitches about not having money to spend. With no money to spend at Everton, hed not be interested.


I'm sure he'd be interested in getting sacked after 4 weeks and making yet another killing.


Anyway, Marco Silva doing a fine job with Fulham, surely he now the flavour of the month. If they can make it up with Roberto and Moyesy then what price Silva (or Koeman or Allardyce or Ancelotti). Fuck it, why not Rafa, he's local and available.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,949
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6154 on: Yesterday at 11:41:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm
Theyre too good to go down and theres too many worse teams below them.

Theyve got Calvert lewin and Richarlison  back so I reckon theyll be fine

They are too good to go down if the two attackers stay fit, but I think one of the two, or probably both might pick up injuries if they are not managed properly. And I DO NOT expect the Dunc will be managing their minutes in the short term.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,433
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6155 on: Yesterday at 11:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:40:22 pm
With Dunc in charge for now I'm putting my money where my mouth is and putting some money on them going down.  Only a $5 but the longer it goes on the more I'll probably kick in as unless he's done a 180 since his last stint we're about to see again some of the worst football in the modern era that could truly see them in some real trouble.

Teams coming off the back of having a decent defensive coach tend to do well under shit coaches, for a little bit at least, like when Ole took over from Mourinho and united were going to conquer the world for a month or so. All Ferguson needs to do is put roughly the right players on the pitch and leave them to it. The teams below them are so poor too, they have 1 win in their last 15 yet are the "in form" team of the bottom five.

DCL and Richarlison coming back and getting a few goals will get them safe easily.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6156 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm »
Rafa should probably go for a director of football role next. Newcastle perhaps?
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6157 on: Today at 12:05:20 am »
Evertons official Twitter is an embarrassment at the moment. A constant stream of photos/videos of the Scottish Benteke and Leighton Baines leading training, its shite propaganda and its working. Blues are lapping it all up. Theyre forever doomed to mediocrity
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,287
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6158 on: Today at 12:17:35 am »
Home Villa
Away Newcastle
Home Leeds
Away Southampton

In normal times I would expect Everton pick up enough points from those games to create a healthy gap, I would say though that each and everyone of those looks tricky now. This period if crucial because if they don't get some points (and the teams below them do) then next after this is

sHome City
Away Spurs
Home Wolves
Away Watford
Away West Ham
Home United
Home Palace
Away Liverpool
Home Chelsea
Away Leicester
Home Brentford
Away Arsenal




With fixtures against Burnley (A), Newcastle (H) and Leicester (H) to be inserted


Those Newcastle games might end up being massive


It will be irritating to have those 2 clubs in the PL next year, they both deserve a deflation of ego
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:38 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,669
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6159 on: Today at 12:53:19 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:17:35 am
Home Villa
Away Newcastle
Home Leeds
Away Southampton

In normal times I would expect Everton pick up enough points from those games to create a healthy gap, I would say though that each and everyone of those looks tricky now. This period if crucial because if they don't get some points (and the teams below them do) then next after this is

sHome City
Away Spurs
Home Wolves
Away Watford
Away West Ham
Home United
Home Palace
Away Liverpool
Home Chelsea
Away Leicester
Home Brentford
Away Arsenal




With fixtures against Burnley (A), Newcastle (H) and Leicester (H) to be inserted


Those Newcastle games might end up being massive


It will be irritating to have those 2 clubs in the PL next year, they both deserve a deflation of ego

Oh wow those fixtures

Theres 12 pts in that 2nd batch there if they do well

In the first batch of 4 games, 9pts would make the magic 40 in total even though 35 will prob keep you up this season




Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Up
« previous next »
 