So they sell Digne, and then sack the manager he fell out with the next week.



What a club.



Reading between the lines, Rafa was there to clear out the back room and the dressing room, but he was always a few bad results away from the raging Blue Boo boss calling for his head.Interesting that the little feller who does BBCNWest sports news focussed in on Rafas parting statement.Pointing to the bit where he says you dont realise how difficult it is til you are in there.Hinting very strongly what we have suspected. It is a total mess.Another report saying Rafa was not told of the financial restraints when he met with Moshiri on Usmanovs yacht, they waited until he was in post to tell him there was no funds.I cannot believe Rafa never asked what funds were available, so it looks like they were opaque as to the finances as well.Selling to buy was the only option, he needed another full back so had to sell one to fund his replacement plus one. Perfect sense, because the boos have been moaning about Seamus Coleman since he came back from that injury, and what they had obviously wasnt good enough.Also seeing in the media Rafa refused (with dignity) to confirm or deny that it was Moshiri who brought El Ghazi when what Rafa wanted a centre midfield player, makes a lot of sense when one considers some of the bizarre signings under Moshiri.Now they have no back room staff, no recruitment team (no money for recruitment either) are financially screwed even if Moshiri bails out the debts again. But they have Graeme Sharpe on the board as a director so all is good.