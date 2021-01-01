« previous next »
Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6000 on: Today at 11:13:49 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 11:05:37 am
Clubs often have a few ex-players on their books in ill-defined roles for the sake of community relations. Ian Rush for example is a club ambassador, I believe Alan Kennedy held a similarly ill-defined role for years.
 
While reasonable people consider Duncan Ferguson to be an unevolved thug with a poor injury record and scoring record, for reasons unknown, Everton fans consider him to be a legend. For this reason, its good PR for the club to keep him employed.
 
Is he management material? He has a UEFA Pro Licence, but surely if he was serious about a career as a manager, he would have managed by now. Klopp is only four years older than Duncan Disorderly.

Employed yes, he can do the sportsman circuit to recall the tales of his thuggery, or sit next to Sharpie and Blue Bill in the stands if they want but a prominent coaching role for failed manager after failed manager?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6001 on: Today at 11:14:53 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 11:05:37 am
Clubs often have a few ex-players on their books in ill-defined roles for the sake of community relations. Ian Rush for example is a club ambassador, I believe Alan Kennedy held a similarly ill-defined role for years.
That's the thing though, the likes of Rushie are not in coaching positions so they don't have a direct influence on the team on a day to day basis. When you have ambassadors that have that kind of influence (Alex Ferguson) That's when you're in trouble.

There's no way senior 1st team coaches can survive so many different managerial changes without being at fault himself. Might as well make him DoF if you think he's that good.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6002 on: Today at 11:15:38 am
I assume from GoT wiping their next manager poll, and the new lead for Kovac, that some ITKnothing reckons he's the new favourite. (Previous poll had Potter as clear leader, though with many comments assuming that would be summer and give it to Big Dunc for the season).

If they also wipe the poll immediately after an actual announcement, they can all be prophetic geniuses.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6003 on: Today at 11:20:42 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 11:05:37 am
Clubs often have a few ex-players on their books in ill-defined roles for the sake of community relations. Ian Rush for example is a club ambassador, I believe Alan Kennedy held a similarly ill-defined role for years.
 
While reasonable people consider Duncan Ferguson to be an unevolved thug with a poor injury record and scoring record, for reasons unknown, Everton fans consider him to be a legend. For this reason, its good PR for the club to keep him employed.
 
Is he management material? He has a UEFA Pro Licence, but surely if he was serious about a career as a manager, he would have managed by now. Klopp is only four years older than Duncan Disorderly.

It says everything.
Duncan Ferguson 58 goals in 230 games, FA Cup in 1995
Alan Kennedy 15 in 251 from fullback including 2 European Cup winners, won everything else, ironically apart from the FA Cup
Ian Rush 346 in 660, record scorer and top 10 all time appearances, won everything including the FA Cup!

Ferguson hangs round like a bad smell and is almost forced on every manager, Rush and Kennedy are supportive club ambassadors who stay away from the playing part of the club and are always supportive if asked.

Everton have had some genuine greats over the years but Ferguson shouldn't be held up as some example of greatness. As you say, great coaches have usually got a fairly decent CV behind them by the age of 50 and the obsession with Ferguson is yet another example of the muddled thinking that's holding Everton back.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6004 on: Today at 11:26:40 am
Coming soon
Graham Potter and the Chalice of Poison

Quidditch at the sandpit.

Booooooohhhhhhh!!!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6005 on: Today at 11:28:27 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 11:05:37 am

 
Is he management material? He has a UEFA Pro Licence, but surely if he was serious about a career as a manager, he would have managed by now. Klopp is only four years older than Duncan Disorderly.

And DD is nine years older than Gerrard.

He has no ambition to take responsibility of management and doesn't want to leave the cushy nest of Goodison. I'd be very surprised if he takes the job full time as it puts his Goodison sinecure at risk.

But seeing the frothing mob turn on their only bona fide living 'legend' if he fails to meet their exacting standards if thuggery would be box office.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6006 on: Today at 11:40:22 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
This is how Lil Miss Dynamite signs off her emails;

Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale
MBE, DL, EdD, MBA, BA (Hons), FRSA.
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Everton Football Club

 ;D ;D

She puts Everton Football Club last because she knows people will have stopped reading before they get that far.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6007 on: Today at 11:42:17 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:14:07 am
Supposedly, the move for Martinez has stalled because of £2m compensation due to the Belgian FA.

For a moment I thought that was going to say "£2m compensation still due to Martinez from last time." ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6008 on: Today at 11:47:39 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:47:36 am
So they sell Digne, and then sack the manager he fell out with the next week.

What a club.

Reading between the lines, Rafa was there to clear out the back room and the dressing room, but he was always a few bad results away from the raging Blue Boo boss calling for his head.

Interesting that the little feller who does BBCNWest sports news focussed in on Rafas parting statement.
Pointing to the bit where he says you dont realise how difficult it is til you are in there.
Hinting very strongly what we have suspected. It is a total mess.
Another report saying Rafa was not told of the financial restraints when he met with Moshiri on Usmanovs yacht, they waited until he was in post to tell him there was no funds.
I cannot believe Rafa never asked what funds were available, so it looks like they were opaque as to the finances as well.
Selling to buy was the only option, he needed another full back so had to sell one to fund his replacement plus one. Perfect sense, because the boos have been moaning about Seamus Coleman since he came back from that injury, and what they had obviously wasnt good enough.

Also seeing in the media Rafa refused (with dignity) to confirm or deny that it was Moshiri who brought  El Ghazi when what Rafa wanted a centre midfield player, makes a lot of sense when one considers some of the bizarre signings under Moshiri.

Now they have no back room staff, no recruitment team (no money for recruitment either) are financially screwed even if Moshiri bails out the debts again. But they have Graeme Sharpe on the board as a director so all is good.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6009 on: Today at 11:47:39 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:15:38 am
I assume from GoT wiping their next manager poll, and the new lead for Kovac, that some ITKnothing reckons he's the new favourite. (Previous poll had Potter as clear leader, though with many comments assuming that would be summer and give it to Big Dunc for the season).

If they also wipe the poll immediately after an actual announcement, they can all be prophetic geniuses.

They've just decided he's their saviour. I doubt any of them actually watched his Frankfurt or Monaco teams.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6010 on: Today at 11:56:18 am
What amazes me is that they think any decent manager will risk going there.
After the way they have churned through managers who are pretty decent, and the perilous financial situation which is now being looked at closely, who will go there expecting anything but grief. No money for players, and a crap squad, fan expectations elevated by the owner having money, we are in Sunderland territory.
I wonder what Peter Reid is doing these days?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6011 on: Today at 11:56:53 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:42:19 am
Their finances are fucked: https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1483082730791391233

And they've got a stadium to finance.

Interest only mortgage isn't it, so for who knows how long, they'll be saddled with the actual loan amount. 
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6012 on: Today at 12:02:00 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:14:53 am
That's the thing though, the likes of Rushie are not in coaching positions so they don't have a direct influence on the team on a day to day basis. When you have ambassadors that have that kind of influence (Alex Ferguson) That's when you're in trouble.


From following Rushie on Instagram, I understand his role is to fly around the world and shake hands/bump elbows with fans and rich businessmen. Its hard to imagine Duncan Disorderly in this role, his criminal record may well preclude entry to many of these countries.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6013 on: Today at 12:04:40 pm
For anyone who's interested GOT is really good at the moment, a classic of the genre.

The Liverpool thread has lots of chat about Jurgen having plastic surgery etc, we can't fill our ground, "are they really going ahead with the Annie Road extension" etc etc. Dark times for the Reds.

Then the Everton Forum is as expected. Mania, delusion, stupidity, denial. Basically a modern-day internet forum version of a Dostoevsky novel but with a lot more explicit slapstick humour.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6014 on: Today at 12:08:32 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:35:57 am
Anthony Gordon in the Echo

In spite of Evertons struggles as a team so far this term, its been a real breakthrough season for Gordon and the winger has thanked Rafa Benitez for being the manager who has handed him his chance, believing the Spaniards attention to detail has been a significant factor in aiding his progress.

He said: You definitely learn a lot through working with Rafa Benitez.

Hes relentless on improving you. Its not that often that youll see a manager at that level given what hes achieved in his career, be so in detail and take the time every day to try and improve you.

Thats not just with me, thats with everyone. Thats the best thing I can say about him. For someone with such a high-profile, hes a really humble man who tries to improve you every day which some managers wouldnt.

Hes managed the top players in the world and he knows what works and what doesnt.

Just passing that information on to me and then me going out and doing it, you can clearly see the improvements that Ive been making this season.

Im worlds apart from where I was last year so hes clearly doing something right with my development.
So that's where Rafa was going wrong. Who needs that pesky attention to detail and genuine improvement when everyone knows that all the Bitters needed was a Lee Carsley to go through the back of people.

Silly Rafa.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6015 on: Today at 12:11:59 pm
David Squires has his own thread but it's definitely worth posting this weeks cartoon in here as well.  It's all about our lovely neighbours!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/jan/18/david-squires-rafa-benitez-sacking-everton-merseyside-blues
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6016 on: Today at 12:15:43 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:04:40 pm
For anyone who's interested GOT is really good at the moment, a classic of the genre.

The Liverpool thread has lots of chat about Jurgen having plastic surgery etc, we can't fill our ground, "are they really going ahead with the Annie Road extension" etc etc. Dark times for the Reds.

Then the Everton Forum is as expected. Mania, delusion, stupidity, denial. Basically a modern-day internet forum version of a Dostoevsky novel but with a lot more explicit slapstick humour.


They will have a full house on the weekend of course, all turning up hoping to see Duncans gladiators literally fight Steven Gerrard and his team. Dont forget, these clowns were trying to thump Mo when he went near them. They assaulted a player when he was pushed into the crowd by that shite centre half Williams and although we joke about the feller with the kid, there were others there who were trying to fight the players. I wonder if drugs plays a part in their upped up rages.
The TV will be going on about the atmosphere, but they will ignore the actual bloodlust some of their fans have

Its the same blood lust that the morons who run after fox hunts have when the see an animal being ripped to shreds.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6017 on: Today at 12:19:34 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:56:18 am
What amazes me is that they think any decent manager will risk going there.
After the way they have churned through managers who are pretty decent, and the perilous financial situation which is now being looked at closely, who will go there expecting anything but grief. No money for players, and a crap squad, fan expectations elevated by the owner having money, we are in Sunderland territory.
I wonder what Peter Reid is doing these days?

Bizarrely they keep managing it though. Considering what and where they are, having Rafa and Ancelotti as their last two is great going. They got Silva and Koeman when their stock was high, same with Martinez and even the Walrus.

They dont have any problem getting decent managers, their problem is that its such a toxic environment that no-one is going to succeed there. Thats why they should just give it to Druncan.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6018 on: Today at 12:22:18 pm
Lampard and Rooney to be interviewed, says the Telegraph  :D Apparently there is a four-man shortlist with Kenwright 'taking a key role in the recruitment process'. What could possibly go wrong? No mention of who the other two candidates are, but don't think it includes Martinez.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6019 on: Today at 12:27:21 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:22:18 pm
Lampard and Rooney to be interviewed, says the Telegraph  :D Apparently there is a four-man shortlist with Kenwright 'taking a key role in the recruitment process'. What could possibly go wrong? No mention of who the other two candidates are, but don't think it includes Martinez.

Kenwright will end up with Sean Bean at the audition.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6020 on: Today at 12:30:55 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:04:40 pm
For anyone who's interested GOT is really good at the moment, a classic of the genre.

The Liverpool thread has lots of chat about Jurgen having plastic surgery etc, we can't fill our ground, "are they really going ahead with the Annie Road extension" etc etc. Dark times for the Reds.

Then the Everton Forum is as expected. Mania, delusion, stupidity, denial. Basically a modern-day internet forum version of a Dostoevsky novel but with a lot more explicit slapstick humour.
They are Everton. That is their crime, it is also their punishment
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6021 on: Today at 12:35:12 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:27:21 pm
Kenwright will end up with Sean Bean at the audition.
Sean Bean is the perfect metaphor for an Everton manager

A big name in the role who is bumped off within a season or two

A Game of Thrown Toddlers
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6022 on: Today at 12:43:37 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:15:38 am
I assume from GoT wiping their next manager poll, and the new lead for Kovac, that some ITKnothing reckons he's the new favourite. (Previous poll had Potter as clear leader, though with many comments assuming that would be summer and give it to Big Dunc for the season).

If they also wipe the poll immediately after an actual announcement, they can all be prophetic geniuses.

 :D I'd actually be not that surprised if they just tried for anyone who wins the poll rather than their own ideas out of being scared of their fans reactions.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6023 on: Today at 12:44:06 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:35:12 pm
A Game of Thrown Toddlers

Sensational  ;D ;D ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6024 on: Today at 12:44:09 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 12:11:59 pm
David Squires has his own thread but it's definitely worth posting this weeks cartoon in here as well.  It's all about our lovely neighbours!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/jan/18/david-squires-rafa-benitez-sacking-everton-merseyside-blues

He did well to resist the temptation to draw Moshiri as Penfold. Also the Hafnia spam is a bit of a throwback, the company Everton killed by association. ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6025 on: Today at 12:58:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:42:19 am
Their finances are fucked: https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1483082730791391233

And they've got a stadium to finance.

So they have wage to turnover ratio of 89% for 19/20

Their 20/21 are going to be over 100% considering loss in match day revenue. They are fucked.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6026 on: Today at 01:42:28 pm
Surprised we still havent changed the title of this thread yet
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6027 on: Today at 01:50:24 pm
Quote
*NEW** Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard to be interviewed by Everton. Search for new manager goes on - club working to a shortlist of four.
:lmao

OMFG

Imagine?


:lmao


Is Moshiri secretly a red?? 

Fuck me, this is gold, gold I tell you!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6028 on: Today at 01:51:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:50:24 pm
:lmao

OMFG

Imagine?


:lmao


Is Moshiri secretly a red?? 

Fuck me, this is gold, gold I tell you!

I can sort of understand Rooney, because he's an ex blue and they still love him (for some fucked up reason) but Lampard is a weird one.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6029 on: Today at 02:02:07 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:51:26 pm
I can sort of understand Rooney, because he's an ex blue and they still love him (for some fucked up reason) but Lampard is a weird one.

Lampard is also a Blue in case you forgot.  ;) ;)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6030 on: Today at 02:04:22 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:02:07 pm
Lampard is also a Blue in case you forgot.  ;) ;)

Showing versatility by being different shades of blue too. Definitely a plus...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6031 on: Today at 02:05:26 pm
Lampard will relegate them. Make it happen.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6032 on: Today at 02:07:45 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:05:26 pm
Lampard will relegate them. Make it happen.
He's completely shite, but stood up to Klopp when he was "givin it the un", so he's already a cult hero with the cult.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6033 on: Today at 02:09:05 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:51:26 pm
I can sort of understand Rooney, because he's an ex blue and they still love him (for some fucked up reason) but Lampard is a weird one.

Not really. It's classic Everton. Sweeping up anyone that has been at a top 4 club, regardless of how they did.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6034 on: Today at 02:09:52 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:07:45 pm
He's completely shite, but stood up to Klopp when he was "givin it the un", so he's already a cult hero with the cult.

All he needs is a wristband and to wear a shirt on the side line when it's fucking freezing and he's good to go.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6035 on: Today at 02:17:33 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 02:02:07 pm
Lampard is also a Blue in case you forgot.  ;) ;)

Well not that kinda blue lol
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6036 on: Today at 02:22:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:42:19 am
Their finances are fucked: https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1483082730791391233

And they've got a stadium to finance.

I notice one comments talks about how difficult it is to close the gap "on the top 2 or 3".
Translates to "close the gap on Liverpool"
