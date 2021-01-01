No chance, the teams below them are beyond dire.



Big Dunc's 3 games in charge while successful from a results standpoint were some of the worst football the PL has ever seen. Even for all the mocking Steve Bruce gets he at least knows what to have a team do. Everton under Dunc just setup in a simple 4-4-2 and didn't attempt to make any passes at all, just smash it up to DCL for 90 minutes over and over. All the teams below them might be worse from a talent standpoint but they all also have reputable managers which is clearly not what Big Dunc would be.