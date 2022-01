Some serious numbers here



It’s still Benitez’ fault though according to the comments. That analysis by Swiss Ramble is horrendous. All their income bar 10% goes on player wages. Moshiri is funding the buying of players to the tune of £300m+ as well as covering the existing debt with capital investment, which must have been over £100m, and they are back using a payday loan facility for day to day costs. Moshiri has also paid for the groundworks at the dock out of his own pocket. He must rue the day he thought he could make a quick buck out of throwing up a ground at the council’s expense and then sell his stake for a profit like he did with his Arsenal shares.