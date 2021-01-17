It always comes back to violence with them doesnt it? Have they not noticed that hardly anyone takes that approach anymore? The only other team that comes close to just going around kicking people is Burnley, and its not exactly helping them at the moment is it?



It really does. While the game has long since moved into a new century, that lot are still obsessed with growing a culture of violence, anger and confrontation.The answer to their current shambles? Get in another Lee Carsley to go through the back of people.Even the dinosaurs thought Duncan Ferguson was behind the times, yet they see him as some kind of messiah across the park because he acted like a thug, ran around like an angry headless chicken and got a tattoo. He's like the cockroach that survives a nuclear blast there. No new broom can sweep the fucker away.A good derby performance by them is dependent on how many injuries they inflict on the opposition. A good atmosphere is determined by the levels of mouth foaming vitriol, amount of bottles thrown and how purple you can get your face without having an aneurysm.The whole set-up is a rancid, archaic and shambolic mess. A bubbling cesspit. A putrid, festering, puss-filled sore. The sewage plant at Bramley Moore smells of roses in comparison.