stewy17

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5840 on: Today at 12:47:34 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:32:02 am

They are going down I reckon.

I don't think they will but would absolutely love this. See how the Mersey Millionaires fair in the Championship. I'm not one in the camp of wishing them well or missing the derby etc. The only thing I miss about the Derby is the guaranteed points, I'd relegate them and dissolve them if I could.


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5841 on: Today at 12:47:35 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:41:17 pm
Burnley are the key I think. They have about 34 games in hand, and with Dyche there are capable of putting together a string of 0-0s and 1-0s.

Nah, Burnley are going down. 1 win all season, 4 of their next 7 are against Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea. 3 of the current bottom 4 will go down and Everton will forget how their start to the season, alongside 4 abysmal sides below them, will have kept them up


LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5842 on: Today at 12:52:24 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:47:35 pm
Nah, Burnley are going down. 1 win all season, 4 of their next 7 are against Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea.

3 points right there



Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5843 on: Today at 01:11:27 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:30:32 am
It always comes back to violence with them doesnt it?  Have they not noticed that hardly anyone takes that approach anymore? The only other team that comes close to just going around kicking people is Burnley, and its not exactly helping them at the moment is it?
It really does. While the game has long since moved into a new century, that lot are still obsessed with growing a culture of violence, anger and confrontation.

The answer to their current shambles? Get in another Lee Carsley to go through the back of people.  :duh

Even the dinosaurs thought Duncan Ferguson was behind the times, yet they see him as some kind of messiah across the park because he acted like a thug, ran around like an angry headless chicken and got a tattoo. He's like the cockroach that survives a nuclear blast there. No new broom can sweep the fucker away.

A good derby performance by them is dependent on how many injuries they inflict on the opposition. A good atmosphere is determined by the levels of mouth foaming vitriol, amount of bottles thrown and how purple you can get your face without having an aneurysm.

The whole set-up is a rancid, archaic and shambolic mess. A bubbling cesspit. A putrid, festering, puss-filled sore. The sewage plant at Bramley Moore smells of roses in comparison.





Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5844 on: Today at 01:20:33 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:47:34 pm
I don't think they will but would absolutely love this. See how the Mersey Millionaires fair in the Championship. I'm not one in the camp of wishing them well or missing the derby etc. The only thing I miss about the Derby is the guaranteed points, I'd relegate them and dissolve them if I could.
The derby is dead. I wouldn't miss it in the slightest. I wouldn't miss them in the Premiership and I doubt anyone else would either.

I can't see them going down. The fact they are this poor and there are still sides below them tells us everything about this league.

I'd love to see them go down and sink without trace. The derby at Terry's Timber last season finished me with them. They have no redeeming features anymore.





Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5845 on: Today at 01:23:46 pm
Be glad to see the back of them if they go down. Can't even call our games easy points, the way we fret over their thugs and potential injuries.





Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5846 on: Today at 01:24:22 pm
Theyre not going down. Not even gonna be close.


Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5847 on: Today at 01:27:14 pm
The 6pm Merseyside phone-in should be a treat....expect to hear the full Carsley / Rooney / Joe Royle / Big Dunc Dogs of War repertoire and how they need to gerrintothem on Saturday ....thuggery, as always, will be their salvation



swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5848 on: Today at 01:28:14 pm
Villa at home up next ;D
Gerrard, Coutinho, Ings

What a treat


OOS

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5849 on: Today at 01:29:34 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:28:14 pm
Villa at home up next ;D
Gerrard, Coutinho, Ings

What a treat

Rondon new three year deal announced before kick off. Get that fuwm boiling.



redmark

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5850 on: Today at 01:31:47 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 01:29:34 pm
Rondon new three year deal announced before kick off. Get that fuwm boiling.
Player manager.




Mighty_Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5851 on: Today at 02:00:26 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:11:49 am
Boo-ster's Millions. Though the way Moshi has been spending he's more Priory than Richard Prior...
like the time Ritchie set himself on fire while freebasing on charlie? Everton that!



Gladbach73

  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5852 on: Today at 02:13:07 pm
Evertons new ground at Bramley Moore Dock is actually next to the water treatment works

But what about the smell

The workers at the treatment works will have to get used to it

(Boom, Ill get my coat)



TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5853 on: Today at 02:17:21 pm
Appointing Martinez is batshit crazy.

A manger previously hounded out of the job. What has changed? Nowt. Theyre just more desperate than ever





harleydanger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5854 on: Today at 02:24:39 pm
Could it be Dunc is the problem?



Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm


LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5855 on: Today at 02:25:26 pm
Honestly wouldn't surprise me if they looked at Solskjaer. They're normally interested in United players that are being cast-off, so why not a manager?



Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5856 on: Today at 02:29:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:17:21 pm
Appointing Martinez is batshit crazy.

A manger previously hounded out of the job. What has changed? Nowt. Theyre just more desperate than ever

I wouldn't be shocked if they've looked at the record Moyes has since returning to West Ham for a second stint and somehow thought Bobby could replicate it.


Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5857 on: Today at 02:31:07 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:24:39 pm
Could it be Dunc is the problem?

No way he's just so *gasp passionate about everything Everton and gets them.


disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5858 on: Today at 02:31:15 pm
Moshiri is a red. He fucking has to be. I actually reckon he posts on here.



Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019



Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5859 on: Today at 02:36:26 pm
Has Martinez told Kenwright he'll get them in the Champions League?


Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5860 on: Today at 02:39:36 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:17:21 pm
Appointing Martinez is batshit crazy.

A manger previously hounded out of the job. What has changed? Nowt. Theyre just more desperate than ever
The only manager who hasnt been hounded out of the club is Ancelotti and the tide was definitely starting to turn against him before he jumped.

Martinez, Koeman, Allardyce, Silva, Benitez have all been forced out by the fans.

Im shocked theyre not going for Rooney to be honest as you feel him or Ferguson are about the only people theyd be willing to give some time.



El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5861 on: Today at 02:49:17 pm
If Moshilaa had any sense he'd hire Druncan permanently and let him embarrass himself, just so he can say 'Right you've had what you wanted, it was shit, now fuck off and let me try and make us less shit'.



boots

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5862 on: Today at 02:49:19 pm
What about The Nevilles?

Tracey did pretty well.



Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5863 on: Today at 02:50:18 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:49:17 pm
If Moshilaa had any sense he'd hire Druncan permanently and let him embarrass himself, just so he can say 'Right you've had what you wanted, it was shit, now fuck off and let me try and make us less shit'.

Nah the less they focus on him the better...


Armand9

  
  
  
    
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5864 on: Today at 02:52:39 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:39:36 pm
Im shocked theyre not going for Rooney to be honest as you feel him or Ferguson are about the only people theyd be willing to give some time.

i just heard one of them saying big dunc till end of season, then rooney, show host asks is him going to man utd kissing the badge in front of them etc not a problem? the twats response, him going to utd helped utd stop gerrard winning the league, doing them (blues) a favour, all is good

i can't even relate to the way these twats think, i dont know how pathetic your mindset has to be for that kind of logic to make all things rosy when he obviously shit on them from a great height at the first chance he got cos he knew they weren't good enough. make your peace with it and accept him back if that's how you roll, fine, but for that to put him in your good books is about as small minded as it gets





Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5865 on: Today at 02:54:17 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:52:39 pm
i just heard one of them saying big dunc till end of season, then rooney, show host asks is him going to man utd kissing the badge in front of them etc not a problem? the twats response, him going to utd helped utd stop gerrard winning the league, doing them (blues) a favour, all is good

i can't even relate to the way these twats think, i dont know how pathetic your mindset has to be for that kind of logic to make all things rosy when he obviously shit on them from a great height at the first chance he got cos he knew they weren't good enough. make your peace with it and accept him back if that's how you roll, fine, but for that to put him in your good books is about as small minded as it gets

It's easy just keep repeating " we don't care what the redshite say"


slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5866 on: Today at 02:57:01 pm
All I hear in the media is to give it to big Dunc for now because no one will argue with him. Then get Rooney is because he has passion. Proper new age stuff that.


rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,541
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 02:58:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:25:26 pm
Honestly wouldn't surprise me if they looked at Solskjaer. They're normally interested in United players that are being cast-off, so why not a manager?

Show them this and they'll be screaming for it

Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,504
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 03:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:52:39 pm
i just heard one of them saying big dunc till end of season, then rooney, show host asks is him going to man utd kissing the badge in front of them etc not a problem? the twats response, him going to utd helped utd stop gerrard winning the league, doing them (blues) a favour, all is good

i can't even relate to the way these twats think, i dont know how pathetic your mindset has to be for that kind of logic to make all things rosy when he obviously shit on them from a great height at the first chance he got cos he knew they weren't good enough. make your peace with it and accept him back if that's how you roll, fine, but for that to put him in your good books is about as small minded as it gets
That is sone deranged thinking.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 03:04:27 pm »
He would take it and all, might even get his own parking spot
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,504
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5870 on: Today at 03:05:30 pm »
Roberto Martinez is unlikely to become the next Everton manager after the Royal Belgian Football Association refused to let him combine roles
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5871 on: Today at 03:09:07 pm »
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 03:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:52:39 pm
i just heard one of them saying big dunc till end of season, then rooney, show host asks is him going to man utd kissing the badge in front of them etc not a problem? the twats response, him going to utd helped utd stop gerrard winning the league, doing them (blues) a favour, all is good

If ever a sentence summed up Evertonians, this is it.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,875
  • Scrubbers
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5873 on: Today at 03:13:18 pm »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5874 on: Today at 03:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:47:42 am
We've got Everton last home game of the season.
nope.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5875 on: Today at 03:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:05:30 pm
Roberto Martinez is unlikely to become the next Everton manager after the Royal Belgian Football Association refused to let him combine roles
And he would be certifiable if he turned down a realistic chance of winning the World Cup to take on the manager's job at Everton!

For what it's worth I don't think Martinez has done anything outstanding during his time as Belgium manager, no more so than Southgate has for England.  I hope Everton do eventually appoint him as there's nothing at all to suggest he's the man to sort them out.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,437
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5876 on: Today at 03:18:21 pm »
They need a "Gerard Houllier" to drag them kicking and screaming into the 21st century.  The bile and bitterness can't carry on at this rate, it's not healthy for their supporters.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5877 on: Today at 03:20:44 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 03:09:07 pm
Some serious numbers here

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1483082730791391233?t=c2qOLH1xuQtfW65aHpY8uQ&s=19
"wages to turnover ratio has worsened from 61% to 89%"  :o

At least they have an excellent transfer policy of buying players for bargain sums, developing them and then selling them for a profit.  Oh...

Also, according to that thread Moshiri has burned about a quarter of his total fortune in his time at Everton.  His reward for doing so is a lukewarm reception, at best, from the Everton fans.
Logged
