Reply #5760
Today at 10:05:26 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:36:33 pm
Ah - you seem to be mind reading.

I hate to break it to you DS, Rafa has previous for happily ruffling feathers in favour of how he thinks things should be done, before, during and after LFC. He went to Chelsea, won a UEFA Cup, got binned, got slated from start to finish, and cared not one jot (its a lovely quality and hes a lovely man - since LFC I think Newcastles been the only job that really moved him).

Rafa always does the job to the best of his ability, but he wont be surprised hes been sacked, and hell have negotiated his severance terms before he signed if he had any sense. :wave

I'm not, hence the question Roy. ;)

I think that the perception of him taking the job knowing he couldn't make a success of it and that he won't be hurting after being fired is wide of the mark irrespective of the monetary compensation.
Reply #5761
Today at 10:08:49 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:51:45 pm
I'm sure he's sat next to his phone awaiting their call.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Does he still have the house in the area?
Reply #5762
Today at 10:15:45 pm
Brown shoes? You must be fucking joking son?

I remember very well those derbies at Anfield, unbelievable nights (not the fucking Yagjelka one  ;D)

Bring him back. That last one was comic stuff. I remember Sakho got one at the Kop a week after scoring against Dortmund  :lmao
Reply #5763
Today at 10:22:31 pm
Its such a toxic fan culture there, a cesspit brimming with absolute hatred. When we were in a shit situation with Hodgson it never went to such depths - instead it all went gallows humour with videos like the surreal Roy Hodgsons walkabout doing the rounds. Sure there was effing and blinding but not fans invading the pitch to get at the manager.

He never stood a chance. He had a good start, but any little opportunity to spew their bile and they were going to take it. That stuff is insidious so no wonder the mood was so low. The club deserve everything they get with that kind of supporter attitudes.

Fans make a huge difference. Theyre largely in the terrible state they are in for that fanbase negativity and hatred.
Reply #5764
Today at 10:29:15 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:22:31 pm
Its such a toxic fan culture there, a cesspit brimming with absolute hatred. When we were in a shit situation with Hodgson it never went to such depths - instead it all went gallows humour with videos like the surreal Roy Hodgsons walkabout doing the rounds. Sure there was effing and blinding but not fans invading the pitch to get at the manager.

He never stood a chance. He had a good start, but any little opportunity to spew their bile and they were going to take it. That stuff is insidious so no wonder the mood was so low. The club deserve everything they get with that kind of supporter attitudes.

Fans make a huge difference. Theyre largely in the terrible state they are in for that fanbase negativity and hatred.
I dunno mate, I really did hate Hodgson..
