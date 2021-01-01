Its such a toxic fan culture there, a cesspit brimming with absolute hatred. When we were in a shit situation with Hodgson it never went to such depths - instead it all went gallows humour with videos like the surreal Roy Hodgsons walkabout doing the rounds. Sure there was effing and blinding but not fans invading the pitch to get at the manager.



He never stood a chance. He had a good start, but any little opportunity to spew their bile and they were going to take it. That stuff is insidious so no wonder the mood was so low. The club deserve everything they get with that kind of supporter attitudes.



Fans make a huge difference. Theyre largely in the terrible state they are in for that fanbase negativity and hatred.