If you're a blue it would be kinder if you just let your kids support whichever team they wanted to support, or if you couldn't stomach the thought of them ending up being reds, try and put them off getting into football altogether. Because it's just isn't fair bringing them up a blue.



Like this feller. Moaning because not only did he choose the wrong team, he forced little Duncan to follow them, and is getting all upset because his kid is in tears.I have followed the reds all my days, and as a kid I shed tears and cried my heart out when we lost, thank goodness my dad never blamed Shankly for making me a red.Seen a lot of fans going on about Digne and the fact that Rafa got rid.It was common knowledge that Digne was angling for a move before Carlo Absentio arrived. Blues I know have said Digne has been dialling it in even under Carlo. He was OK going forward, but defensively he was shite - shown by last nights performance where he had a couple of shots but was lucky with some of his lunges in defence. A player who wants away can be a huge disruption in the dressing room. I reckon Richarlison is another whopper in the dressing room, always on Social Media in his Everton clobber, even posted a picture of his new puppy in an Everton Kit. But when he is reluctantly subbed off because he is injured he turns the fans against the manager with his public tantrum.And now the cry is Give it to Dunc - he gets us Worrying times as our mate Catcher would say.