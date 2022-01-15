« previous next »
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5440 on: Today at 05:46:07 am
It's time to break glass in case of emergency? It's time to call Big Sam?
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5441 on: Today at 05:47:34 am
This is it for Rafa in premier league once they pull trigger on him
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5442 on: Today at 07:02:53 am
Keane and Godfrey have cost him the job but ultimately,  once you've had time,  a few games to take in the info,  and you still pick them with the idea of improving them... That's on you.  A call that more than any other probably ends his time there.

Even if the overall shape and performances are there,  too many battles lost at set pieces,  mistakes,  decision shirked (pickford) from Rafa,  failure to find a solution to the defensive mistakes... Can't complain at this point.  At Newcastle,  at centre back,  he had / signed reliability in Lascelles,  Clark,  Lejeune and aerially solid keepers,  shot stoppers.  Total opposite here,  especially once Mina became a miss.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5443 on: Today at 07:08:53 am
Rooney and Big Dunc will sort them out.
JRed

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5444 on: Today at 08:16:11 am
I dont think many people really thought Rafa would be a success at the pit of misery, I certainly didnt. The whole club is rotten from the Moshiri down to the fans. Its a mess of a club. To be considered a success by the fans he wouldve had to get them into Europe at the minimum. That was never going to happen. I always thought it was a very strange choice by Rafa but he obviously had his reasons.
That photo of him smiling yesterday when they were 2-0 down is the photo of the season so far. Can only imagine the fewm over it from the BS.
Fromola

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5445 on: Today at 08:19:37 am
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:02:53 am
Missing Mina most of the season not helped as the one CB with a bit of a presence, even if he's not great. He's dominant in the air and doesn't fuck up.all the time. When he had his best team out at the start they made a decent start. DCL scored the first few games and Gray and Townsend were flying. Richarlisin injured half the time as well after insisting on going to the Olympics after Copa America.

If he was given more than 1.5 million to spend he could have done more with the defence or a shit midfield. He's been awful though all the same and was never a good fit there.
Fromola

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5446 on: Today at 08:39:19 am »


Hazell

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5447 on: Today at 08:44:52 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:39:19 am


Is that a young Chris Evans towards the top left?
John C

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5448 on: Today at 08:46:15 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:31:29 am
"In the beginning was the word
And the word was Boooo!
Yea, and the Arteta money is the root of all evil
Giveth alms to the poor, and giveth longer arms to he in the land of Jordon
For he sayeth "Am I not the Bitter's keeper?
Jesus wept!" 
Booteronomy 19:95
;D
RedKenWah

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5449 on: Today at 09:09:29 am
Seemed strange in the end Rafa going there, but also Everton giving him a longer than 6 month contract as it just means theyre going to have to fork out a shed load to pay him off its the reason Everton are where they are, poor decisions being made at all levels.

Id think Rooney would be odds on going there but in some ways for himself hed be better off staying at Derby as worse case for him if he did go to Everton then his managerial career could end up like Frank Lampards.
Lycan

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5450 on: Today at 09:22:02 am
If you're a blue it would be kinder if you just let your kids support whichever team they wanted to support, or if you couldn't stomach the thought of them ending up being reds, try and put them off getting into football altogether. Because it's just isn't fair bringing them up a blue.
clinical

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5451 on: Today at 10:11:00 am
Hope he takes them for every penny he's owed haha..

They have spent £500m for that squad.
12C

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5452 on: Today at 10:11:33 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:22:02 am
If you're a blue it would be kinder if you just let your kids support whichever team they wanted to support, or if you couldn't stomach the thought of them ending up being reds, try and put them off getting into football altogether. Because it's just isn't fair bringing them up a blue.

https://twitter.com/notn1k84/status/1482388309393678337?s=21
Like this feller. Moaning because not only did he choose the wrong team, he forced little Duncan to follow them, and is getting all upset because his kid is in tears.
I have followed the reds all my days, and as a kid I shed tears and cried my heart out when we lost, thank goodness my dad never blamed Shankly for making me a red.

Seen a lot of fans going on about Digne and the fact that Rafa got rid.
It was common knowledge that Digne was angling for a move before Carlo Absentio arrived. Blues I know have said Digne has been dialling it in even under Carlo. He was OK going forward, but defensively he was shite - shown by last nights performance where he had a couple of shots but was lucky with some of his lunges in defence.  A player who wants away can be a huge disruption in the dressing room. I reckon Richarlison is another whopper in the dressing room, always on Social Media in his Everton clobber, even posted a picture of his new puppy in an Everton Kit. But when he is reluctantly subbed off because he is injured he turns the fans against the manager with his public tantrum.
And now the cry is Give it to Dunc - he gets us
Worrying times as our mate Catcher would say.
boots

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5453 on: Today at 10:16:07 am
Until they admit it to themselves, they will sink further and deeper into the mire. Theres a collective malaise at Goodison and much of the blame lies with the fans. They make the demands. Demands that are wholly unrealistic. The inept board and owner attempt to sate these demands and its papering not over cracks, but chasms. You can replace the stadium and the players, but you cannot change the fans. If Everton was a horse, you'd shoot it.
TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5454 on: Today at 10:28:49 am
Lets be honest, Moshiri knows absolutely fuck all about running a football club.

Hes literally been a disaster, even worse than uncle Bill.

And we know this is only going to continue as hes not learned a thing from his mistakes so far.  Why would that change.

Its brilliant.
norecat

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5455 on: Today at 10:34:42 am
When the fans don't want you before your even in the hot seat you truly are up against it.
thejbs

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5456 on: Today at 10:42:15 am
Ludicrous to consider getting rid of Rafa. They need to think more long term than that. His championship experience will be vital next year.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5457 on: Today at 10:51:21 am
Red-Soldier

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5458 on: Today at 10:57:03 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:28:49 am
Lets be honest, Moshiri knows absolutely fuck all about running a football club.

Hes literally been a disaster, even worse than uncle Bill.

And we know this is only going to continue as hes not learned a thing from his mistakes so far.  Why would that change.

Its brilliant.

500 million pound squad!
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5459 on: Today at 10:58:12 am
Where is the Moshi/Everton £1.3bn jpeg?
Tobelius

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5460 on: Today at 11:04:56 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:11:33 am
https://twitter.com/notn1k84/status/1482388309393678337?s=21
Like this feller. Moaning because not only did he choose the wrong team, he forced little Duncan to follow them, and is getting all upset because his kid is in tears.
I have followed the reds all my days, and as a kid I shed tears and cried my heart out when we lost, thank goodness my dad never blamed Shankly for making me a red.

Seen a lot of fans going on about Digne and the fact that Rafa got rid.
It was common knowledge that Digne was angling for a move before Carlo Absentio arrived. Blues I know have said Digne has been dialling it in even under Carlo. He was OK going forward, but defensively he was shite - shown by last nights performance where he had a couple of shots but was lucky with some of his lunges in defence.  A player who wants away can be a huge disruption in the dressing room. I reckon Richarlison is another whopper in the dressing room, always on Social Media in his Everton clobber, even posted a picture of his new puppy in an Everton Kit. But when he is reluctantly subbed off because he is injured he turns the fans against the manager with his public tantrum.
And now the cry is Give it to Dunc - he gets us
Worrying times as our mate Catcher would say.

He clearly is and was angling for a move out already more than a year ago under Ancelotti 'giving it one more year' etc.
Fromola

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5461 on: Today at 11:13:08 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:04:56 am
He clearly is and was angling for a move out already more than a year ago under Ancelotti 'giving it one more year' etc.

His condition for staying in the summer was that he could go to Olympics.

As long as he's playing for Brazil and getting paid he doesn't seem that arsed about club football though. A bit like James with Colombia. If he's got any ambition he'll be demanding a move away given the state they're in.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5462 on: Today at 12:30:08 pm
Only the 2 Manc clubs outspending them in the past 5 years :lmao

I mean, just.... wow. They must be an agent's dream, virtually an ATM. No sign of it ending soon because that squad needs a clear out. It kinda makes me view Moyeseh in a whole different light, because at least he got them top 4 and a nice boost in VHS sales, plus a realistic threat of relegation was never seriously there in spite of our collective wishes. Long may this lunacy continue, I'd hate to think what would happen if they actually got someone in who can sort it out and be backed by the fans.
jacobs chains

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5463 on: Today at 12:30:29 pm
This was always how this was going to end, I'm only surprised it lasted this long. It didn't really matter how well Rafa did, he was always going to get 6 months in the job with 2 years pay in the bank. Rafa's a smart man, he knew this was coming.

Son of Spion

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5464 on: Today at 12:33:41 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:39:19 am

What a motley bunch they are. They make The Scream and the young Ben Mitchell in the classic BS gif look sane and wholesome.
Son of Spion

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5465 on: Today at 12:34:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola


Is that Klopp?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5466 on: Today at 12:38:13 pm
Genuinely hilarious if they sack him just days after flogging Digne because he fell out with Rafa  :D
Red Berry

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5467 on: Today at 12:45:29 pm
Moyes had a diabolical first few seasons with them too. You don't turn this around overnight and this kind of disruption isn't unusual.

The only thing crazier than him going there in the first place would be to sack him in the middle of a transfer window after he has already started bringing players into the club.

It's like us letting Houllier buy Cisse when the decision had already been made to sack him.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5468 on: Today at 12:46:54 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:38:13 pm
Genuinely hilarious if they sack him just days after flogging Digne because he fell out with Rafa  :D

This, all day long. Textbook Everton ;D
jillc

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5469 on: Today at 12:46:58 pm
Do we even know if he has been sacked yet? Does he get another game?
jacobs chains

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5470 on: Today at 12:49:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:39:19 am


It's only the big coats and woolly hats that tell you this wasn't preseason.
JackWard33

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5471 on: Today at 01:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:23:20 am
Oh come on. The rest I can agree with but hubris? That's making a  big assumption.

I think it's nothing more complicated than his thinking that he could work in football* (which is his passion) and live with his wife at their home. Don't see why we need to impute anything further than that.

I wish he hadn't done it, but he did and I'm not going to let that damage my view of all the great things I remember him for. If for no other reason than, for those who a care about such things, that would be gifting the Bitters the satisfaction of feeling that they played a part in ruining the relationship between Reds and Rafa


*barely

Thinking you could go to the club thats the greatest rival to the club that forms most of your legacy as a manager thats in the same city with an expectation it would go well of there wouldnt be damage to how you were viewed is either hubris/arrogance or an incredible level of ignorance
I get his reasons for doing it but it wasnt a great choice

I loved him when he was here but find it hard not to judge people in the round, the good and the bad - im not great at the unconditional love thing
Ill always have affection from him but hes gone on from us to chase money in China and manage Chelsea and Everton so its a mixed bag
Players and managers move on and around - its a job for them all - but where and how they do their jobs is going to affect how theyre viewed
Online AlphaDelta

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5472 on: Today at 01:07:25 pm »
The giant has awoken................................................and gone back to sleep!  ;D
Online Darkness

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5473 on: Today at 01:08:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:01:31 pm
Thinking you could go to the club thats the greatest rival to the club that forms most of your legacy as a manager thats in the same city with an expectation it would go well of there wouldnt be damage to how you were viewed is either hubris/arrogance or an incredible level of ignorance
I get his reasons for doing it but it wasnt a great choice

I loved him when he was here but find it hard not to judge people in the round, the good and the bad - im not great at the unconditional love thing
Ill always have affection from him but hes gone on from us to chase money in China and manage Chelsea and Everton so its a mixed bag
Players and managers move on and around - its a job for them all - but where and how they do their jobs is going to affect how theyre viewed
Agreed Rafa just views it as a job now he's gone Chelsea and Everton, I think he would quite easily take the Man utd job if offered whereas someone like Klopp I could never see entertaining the idea at this point.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5474 on: Today at 01:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:39:19 am


These lot don't even know how to do a proper pitch invasion at Norwich do they.  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZWZJn0Ir49g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZWZJn0Ir49g</a>
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5475 on: Today at 01:12:19 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 01:07:25 pm
The giant has awoken................................................and gone back to sleep!  ;D
It's in a coma, and it was just a twitch.
Online Tobelius

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5476 on: Today at 01:15:19 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 01:07:25 pm
The giant has awoken................................................and gone back to sleep!  ;D

Think i heard and smelled a fart in between.
Online clinical

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5477 on: Today at 01:18:50 pm »
Rafa on £7m a year. He will be taking his pay for this season that's for sure. What other staff did he bring with him?

He could cost the blues £10m ish  ;D
Logged
Online Lycan

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5478 on: Today at 01:20:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:11:33 am
https://twitter.com/notn1k84/status/1482388309393678337?s=21
Like this feller. Moaning because not only did he choose the wrong team, he forced little Duncan to follow them, and is getting all upset because his kid is in tears.
I have followed the reds all my days, and as a kid I shed tears and cried my heart out when we lost, thank goodness my dad never blamed Shankly for making me a red.

Seen a lot of fans going on about Digne and the fact that Rafa got rid.
It was common knowledge that Digne was angling for a move before Carlo Absentio arrived. Blues I know have said Digne has been dialling it in even under Carlo. He was OK going forward, but defensively he was shite - shown by last nights performance where he had a couple of shots but was lucky with some of his lunges in defence.  A player who wants away can be a huge disruption in the dressing room. I reckon Richarlison is another whopper in the dressing room, always on Social Media in his Everton clobber, even posted a picture of his new puppy in an Everton Kit. But when he is reluctantly subbed off because he is injured he turns the fans against the manager with his public tantrum.
And now the cry is Give it to Dunc - he gets us
Worrying times as our mate Catcher would say.

Thats who I had in mind when I posted that.
Online jillc

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5479 on: Today at 01:22:46 pm »
It never ceases to amaze me how the board at Everton get away with all these decisions. Has there even been one demonstration on how the club is being run? Until they get a better board all managers are going to struggle with the mismatch of players who are now at the football club. Just barmy.
