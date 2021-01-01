« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 294580 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5320 on: Today at 06:38:49 pm »
Growing uncertainty around Rafas position according to Ornstein. Sounds like hell be sacked soon.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 06:39:48 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 06:37:19 pm
The players are definitely a bunch of serial cowards, and them knowing that the "fans" are going after the manager and the Board gives them the easiest ride possible. Coast through the season, and keep earning millions.
they don't even have to play football.  just kick one of our men when the opportunity comes up - the harder the better - look pissed off when things don't go right in a game, give the manager some barely-disguised body-language contempt ..... pocket your pay, away you go.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,203
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 06:40:13 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 06:26:29 pm
Except neither of them have to. Theyre both loaded.
Rafa is clearly doing it simply for the love of working in the game. He could retire comfortably just by selling his house, which is currently worth £5,599,000. That's without all the money he's made from the game. He's a very rich man, and deservedly so.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5323 on: Today at 06:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 06:32:09 pm
Well they did give Rafa a whole half a season.

They never learn. Like many have already said we all predicted this.

Losing to the shittest PL club since Derby County.

Wrong fit for their club and both sides were crazy to think this could be a useful long-term partnership. What was Rafa thinking when he signed? He was only disliked by the blue side of Mersey before but decided he might as well become unpopular with Liverpool fans as well.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,203
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 06:45:05 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 06:37:19 pm
The players are definitely a bunch of serial cowards, and them knowing that the "fans" are going after the manager and the Board gives them the easiest ride possible. Coast through the season, and keep earning millions.
Ironic, given the stick they give us, but no one at that club ever seems to take any responsibility for anything. The board can blame the manager. The fans can blame the manager, the board, the players and Liverpool. The players can blame whoever they like. Everyone is pointing fingers yet no one is taking responsibility. All the time they all hide behind their scapegoat(s) of choice.

I wonder if any of them realise that this is the root of their problems?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 06:48:39 pm »
The worst thing is they will sack him, and they will be 3 managers down the line past him around 2025 or something, and they will still find ways to blame him for their own failures years from now.

Not that its anything similar, but it reminds me of how the Torys blame things on the last government even though Labour were last in power in 2010.

They will sack Rafa, and several years from now, several managers from now - they will find a way to make whatever misery they have by then his fault.

Just you watch!
Logged

Online Darkness

  • WUM, loves betting on Man U
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 06:50:34 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 05:57:56 pm
Rafa is finished at the top level now, sad to see (not that Everton are top level, mind)
People are just making excuses, Carlo Ancelotti had this team table comfortably mid-table.

Rafa will get them relegated at this rate. He's woefully underperforming.
Logged

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,940
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 06:51:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:39:48 pm
they don't even have to play football.  just kick one of our men when the opportunity comes up - the harder the better - look pissed off when things don't go right in a game, give the manager some barely-disguised body-language contempt ..... pocket your pay, away you go.

Who was that twat, Funes Mori, foul a Liverpool player, get redcarded, letdown the teammates and manager, kiss the badge, and be remembered as a local legend. The fans share a good chunk of the blame here.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5328 on: Today at 06:53:29 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 06:41:20 pm
Losing to the shittest PL club since Derby County.

Wrong fit for their club and both sides were crazy to think this could be a useful long-term partnership. What was Rafa thinking when he signed? He was only disliked by the blue side of Mersey before but decided he might as well become unpopular with Liverpool fans as well.

I think his current performance with the blues wont cause him any harm in the popularity stakes with the red side of the fanbase   
Logged
Believer

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,264
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 06:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:05:59 pm
I doubt Rafa will be arsed if they sack him. He gets another big pay-off to add to his retirement fund. He's probably more concerned by the Mersey Tunnel toll increase coming in this April.

He knew they were shite from boardroom to fanbase when he was our manager. He was under no illusions going there. He's virtually worked from home since going there. Lives close to the city he loves, and knew quite well he could rinse them for millions when it went pear-shaped.

I'm also sure he tried his best for them too, because that's the kind of man he is, but it was never going to work out. You'd have to be a miracle worker to do anything decent there, given the highly toxic environment and the preposterous fanbase.
Agreed.

The other thing that the twat Liverpool fans here laying into Rafa don't seem to realise is that the Everton players are infected with all the gobshitery of their fanbase and are almost certainly not bothering to try for Rafa. They know it will play well with the fans. We've seen it from Digne, for example.

They'll sack Rafa and the players will start trying harder for the next guy, and LFC's own morons will rejoice and lay into Rafa even more.

Fucking disrespectful twats.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:58:54 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,264
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 06:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 06:50:34 pm
People are just making excuses, Carlo Ancelotti had this team table comfortably mid-table.

Rafa will get them relegated at this rate. He's woefully underperforming.
And here he is. You could take the piss out of Everton, or you could disrespect a Liverpool legend. The choice should be easy...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,498
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 07:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 06:50:34 pm
People are just making excuses, Carlo Ancelotti had this team table comfortably mid-table.

Rafa will get them relegated at this rate. He's woefully underperforming.

Ancelotti saw what was coming. Ageing squad and not a lot of money. Thats why he bailed.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Darkness

  • WUM, loves betting on Man U
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 07:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:56:21 pm
Agreed.

The other thing that the twat Liverpool fans here laying into Rafa don't seem to realise is that the Everton players are infected with all the gobshitery of their fanbase and are almost certainly not bothering to try for Rafa. They know it will play well with the fans. We've seen it from Digne, for example.

They'll sack Rafa and the players will start trying harder for the next guy, and LFC's own morons will rejoice and lay into Rafa even more.

Fucking disrespectful twats.
No one attacking Rafa but merely stating fact that he's underperforming, it's called constructive criticism. I'd rather that than read people make 100 excuses and solely blame the players which is no better.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5333 on: Today at 07:05:25 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 06:50:34 pm
People are just making excuses, Carlo Ancelotti had this team table comfortably mid-table.

Rafa will get them relegated at this rate. He's woefully underperforming.

What excuses ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,203
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5334 on: Today at 07:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:56:21 pm
Agreed.

The other thing that the twat Liverpool fans here laying into Rafa don't seem to realise is that the Everton players are infected with all the gobhitery of their fanbase and are almost certainly not bothering to try fo Rafa. They know it will play well with the fans. We've seen it from Digne, for example.

They'll sack Rafa and the players will start trying harder for the next guy, and LFC's own morons will rejoice and lay into Rafa even more.

Fucking disrespectful twats.

If Jesus Christ came back and managed that lot they'd run him out of town because he once parted the Red Sea. The whole club is riddled with the kind of absurd mindset that far too much of the fanbase has.

Anyway, Rafa will always be a Red legend for me. He gave us beautiful times to savour. He's a solid, decent, principled man too. I'm sure he's doing his best for them too, but you cannot make a silk purse out of a sow's ear. I'd agree, as a know-nothing observer, that he might well be past his best as a top flight manager, but he remains a legend regardless in my eyes. Decline comes to everyone and everything, and there's no shame in it if you still give your all. He's far too good for Everton, though.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:07:17 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5335 on: Today at 07:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 07:04:45 pm
No one attacking Rafa but merely stating fact that he's underperforming it's called constructive criticism. I'd rather that than read people make 100 excuses and solely blame the players which is no better.
he's not underperforming, the fukking players are.  he's not able to perform miracles, ffs.
Logged

Online Darkness

  • WUM, loves betting on Man U
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5336 on: Today at 07:06:52 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:05:25 pm
What excuses ?
Everyone blaming the players saying it's a lost cause which is nonsense, every manager has a shoulder of the blame when a team underperforms, very few managers get sacked unfairly when the team is doing shit.
Logged

Online MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5337 on: Today at 07:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:40:13 pm
Rafa is clearly doing it simply for the love of working in the game. He could retire comfortably just by selling his house, which is currently worth £5,599,000. That's without all the money he's made from the game. He's a very rich man, and deservedly so.

Rafa has a cupboard full winners medals, he has no need to prove anything to anyone in football. However, its also clear to me that the man has needed a hobby for a long time, the Everton job is clearly that hobby. If only Montse had let him put a train set in the attic.

Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5338 on: Today at 07:07:06 pm »
Lovely fella and a legend, but a complete dinosaur. Madness any team aspiring to be even half decent would consider hiring him.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5339 on: Today at 07:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 07:04:45 pm
No one attacking Rafa but merely stating fact that he's underperforming, it's called constructive criticism. I'd rather that than read people make 100 excuses and solely blame the players which is no better.

It's called a pisstake thread.


List some of the 100 excuses you have read or 10,just list 10.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5340 on: Today at 07:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 07:06:52 pm
Everyone blaming the players saying it's a lost cause which is nonsense, every manager has a shoulder of the blame when a team underperforms very few managers get sacked unfairly when the team is doing shit.

The players are shit,top class,I love it,shite.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,940
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5341 on: Today at 07:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:05:26 pm
If Jesus Christ came back and managed that lot they'd run him out of town because he once parted the Red Sea. The whole club is riddled with the kind of absurd mindset that far too much of the fanbase has.

That was Moses who parted the Sea, but you are right about the fanbase going after him. They are sure as hell not gonna tolerate a 'Mo' at the helm.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5342 on: Today at 07:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 07:06:52 pm
Everyone blaming the players saying it's a lost cause which is nonsense, every manager has a shoulder of the blame when a team underperforms, very few managers get sacked unfairly when the team is doing shit.
get a grip ffs.

how long has he been there?  what did he inherit?  how many of his "better" players have been out injured?

my god ....
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,734
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5343 on: Today at 07:10:23 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 07:08:59 pm
That was Moses who parted the Sea, but you are right about the fanbase going after him. They are sure as hell not gonna tolerate a 'Mo' at the helm.

Victor?
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,523
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5344 on: Today at 07:11:03 pm »
Poor decision to sign for Everton, and poor decision for Everton to sign him. It was never going to be a good match.

Rafa has made some pretty poor career choices. Hes underachieved in his career after leaving us. Wonder what he will do next.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5345 on: Today at 07:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 07:06:52 pm
Everyone blaming the players saying it's a lost cause which is nonsense, every manager has a shoulder of the blame when a team underperforms, very few managers get sacked unfairly when the team is doing shit.

What about when a club keeps sacking managers, when they dont progress irrespective of who is in charge ?  Would it then be the fault of the players ?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 