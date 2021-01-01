The worst thing is they will sack him, and they will be 3 managers down the line past him around 2025 or something, and they will still find ways to blame him for their own failures years from now.
Not that its anything similar, but it reminds me of how the Torys blame things on the last government even though Labour were last in power in 2010.
They will sack Rafa, and several years from now, several managers from now - they will find a way to make whatever misery they have by then his fault.
Just you watch!