The other thing that the twat Liverpool fans here laying into Rafa don't seem to realise is that the Everton players are infected with all the gobhitery of their fanbase and are almost certainly not bothering to try fo Rafa. They know it will play well with the fans. We've seen it from Digne, for example.



They'll sack Rafa and the players will start trying harder for the next guy, and LFC's own morons will rejoice and lay into Rafa even more.



Fucking disrespectful twats.



If Jesus Christ came back and managed that lot they'd run him out of town because he once parted the Red Sea. The whole club is riddled with the kind of absurd mindset that far too much of the fanbase has.Anyway, Rafa will always be a Red legend for me. He gave us beautiful times to savour. He's a solid, decent, principled man too. I'm sure he's doing his best for them too, but you cannot make a silk purse out of a sow's ear. I'd agree, as a know-nothing observer, that he might well be past his best as a top flight manager, but he remains a legend regardless in my eyes. Decline comes to everyone and everything, and there's no shame in it if you still give your all. He's far too good for Everton, though.