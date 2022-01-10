« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 285209 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 10:38:37 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm
Fun Fact...The actor who plays Nandor is a Liverpool fan.

A relentless one?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,339
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 10:40:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:48:34 pm
They have always stood shoulder to shoulder with us on this, so I'm not surprised. Well done Everton.  :wellin

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2444429

Yep, top quality that from Everton, and I would expect nothing else because like you say, always shoulder to shoulder with Liverpool on this.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,242
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 10:44:49 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm
Fun Fact...The actor who plays Nandor is a Liverpool fan.

Fucking guy.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,047
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 10:45:27 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm
Fun Fact...The actor who plays Nandor is a Liverpool fan.

Why does that not surprise me.

Bet Lazlo Cravensworth is a United fan.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,257
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5084 on: Yesterday at 11:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January 10, 2022, 03:40:54 pm
It's a bit like when mothers sew their kid's names into their clothes when they're going to school. 

If he gets discarded and is found wandering aimlessly around the place, they take a look at his neck and then drop him off at Finch Farm.


It's a bit more like having your mothers name tattoed on your neck rather than your wife. It leaves it open for a changed relationship.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,257
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5085 on: Yesterday at 11:37:29 pm »
I see Marco Silva's team won 7-0 tonight, likely they will be playing Everton next year unless their paths cross during the summer
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,257
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5086 on: Today at 12:24:06 am »

Progress on the dock road


The old dock is protected by English Heritage which meant that the SBR and its ancillary buildings have had to be constructed independently of the dock structure. The dock had to be cleared of 30,000m3 of silt, sealed, then infilled with sand prior to piling operations. The sand was topped with a permanent piling mat, then 860 continuous flight augur piles, each 900mm in diameter, were sunk to an average depth of 15m to support the massive structure. The new build exists with a purpose of taking a great deal of local toxic effluent with a view to turning this into something which would have previously only been viewed as a pile of shite.


What did you think I was talking about then?

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Up
« previous next »
 