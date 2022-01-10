The old dock is protected by English Heritage which meant that the SBR and its ancillary buildings have had to be constructed independently of the dock structure. The dock had to be cleared of 30,000m

3

of silt, sealed, then infilled with sand prior to piling operations. The sand was topped with a permanent piling mat, then 860 continuous flight augur piles, each 900mm in diameter, were sunk to an average depth of 15m to support the massive structure. The new build exists with a purpose of taking a great deal of local toxic effluent with a view to turning this into something which would have previously only been viewed as a pile of shite.