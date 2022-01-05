« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 277834 times)

Offline Ray K

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4960 on: January 5, 2022, 03:20:31 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January  5, 2022, 02:37:45 pm
Graeme Sharp appointed to their board  :o
It's going down well on Twitter
Quote
Evertonianjamie   @JDGEFC
Heard and seen Graeme Sharp talk about football a lot. Not once have I thought fucking hell great mind him I wish he was on our board

@calum1878
The appointment of Graeme Sharp to the board is genuinely frightening. Reeks of pulling up the drawbridge and sitting around congratulating each other on being top Blues. No dissent welcome.

@EvertonBlueArmy
Appointing Graeme Sharp to the Everton Board of Directors is yet again proof that this ownership has no clue what it is doing.
Jobs for the boys, as per.
We will never, ever, ever progress under this ownership and confusing any review with him at the helm wont change anything.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online 4pool

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4961 on: January 5, 2022, 04:42:03 pm »
So Graeme to get his bezzie mate Duncan the Drunken promoted to manager.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4962 on: January 5, 2022, 05:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on January  5, 2022, 02:45:47 pm
Jobs For The Boys FC strike again. Whats Sharpie done in the last 20 years?!
Yep. Another appointment based in sentiment. He once scored a good goal at Anfield in the last century, and he wanted No19 made null and void. That's enough to get a a place on the board over there. ''Top Blue'' ''Gets us'' ...
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Millie

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4963 on: January 5, 2022, 05:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  5, 2022, 05:03:38 pm
Yep. Another appointment based in sentiment. He once scored a good goal at Anfield in the last century, and he wanted No19 made null and void. That's enough to get a a place on the board over there. ''Top Blue'' ''Gets us'' ...

That's the second time I haven been traumatised today.  First it was So Howard reminding me of the Charlie George  goal in the Arsenal thread, and now that Graeme Sharp goal.  I was in the Kop that day  :'(   ;)
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4964 on: January 5, 2022, 06:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Millie on January  5, 2022, 05:56:09 pm
That's the second time I haven been traumatised today.  First it was So Howard reminding me of the Charlie George  goal in the Arsenal thread, and now that Graeme Sharp goal.  I was in the Kop that day  :'(   ;)
Ah, sorry.  :(

I'm with you on the Charlie George goal. That one traumatised me too. I was only 9, and I cried.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4965 on: January 5, 2022, 07:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  5, 2022, 06:31:28 pm
Ah, sorry.  :(

I'm with you on the Charlie George goal. That one traumatised me too. I was only 9, and I cried.

I was 19 and cried.
Offline JRed

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4966 on: January 5, 2022, 07:29:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January  5, 2022, 07:19:35 pm
I was 19 and cried.
I wasnt even born and I cried!  :)
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4967 on: January 5, 2022, 07:30:11 pm »
I mean, they are absurdly furious about our game getting cancelled for reasons I really cant understand
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dougle

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4968 on: January 5, 2022, 07:32:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  5, 2022, 06:31:28 pm
Ah, sorry.  :(

I'm with you on the Charlie George goal. That one traumatised me too. I was only 9, and I cried.

I was 10, I didn't cry but I felt like it. Arsenal have twice really ruined my life (in a football kind of way).
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4969 on: January 5, 2022, 07:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on January  5, 2022, 02:45:47 pm
Jobs For The Boys FC strike again. Whats Sharpie done in the last 20 years?!
What he's done for that club is written indelibly into their history.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Chakan

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4970 on: January 5, 2022, 07:49:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  5, 2022, 07:30:11 pm
I mean, they are absurdly furious about our game getting cancelled for reasons I really cant understand

Does it have to do with the reshite? Yes =  booooooo anger furious throw things more anger boooooooo
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4971 on: January 5, 2022, 11:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on January  5, 2022, 02:26:34 pm
Bullens stand complete.

That looks way over the necessary capacity
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rushyman

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4972 on: January 5, 2022, 11:24:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  5, 2022, 07:30:11 pm
I mean, they are absurdly furious about our game getting cancelled for reasons I really cant understand

When we were allowed to enter the champions league after finishing 5th in 2005 because we won it, one of them wrote to the prime minister. I still remember reading it on my old computer and laughing my tits off

Theyre ill. All they have is us losing something
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Lycan

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4973 on: January 5, 2022, 11:27:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  5, 2022, 07:30:11 pm
I mean, they are absurdly furious about our game getting cancelled for reasons I really cant understand

Funny, coz they only played a couple of games in a month due to COVID, and the biggest reaction they got from us was - "I bet the blues have had a good Christmas for a change."  ;D
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Slippers

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4974 on: Yesterday at 07:55:10 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  5, 2022, 07:30:11 pm
I mean, they are absurdly furious about our game getting cancelled for reasons I really cant understand

Everyone's absurdly furious about it,it's become a national scandal.
Offline Lycan

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4975 on: Yesterday at 08:13:51 am »
Let's not forget, this lot, more than any other fan base, screamed "NULL & VOID THE LEAGUE!!! GOT TO THINK OF THE PLAYERS SAFETY!!!" when we were running away with the league two years ago and Covid was nowhere near as rife as this. Embarrassing hypocrites.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline JRed

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4976 on: Yesterday at 08:36:30 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 07:55:10 am
Everyone's absurdly furious about it,it's become a national scandal.
It just shows how damaged people still are by our glorious history.
Offline 12C

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4977 on: Yesterday at 09:00:13 am »
Had one tell me the other day that the steel work is already going up at BMD, and that the finances are in place for the stadium and that it will cost £300m or maybe £500m. Oh and Usmanov is the money behind Moshiri

Cant wait to see it finished. It will really lift the area.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Elzar

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4978 on: Yesterday at 09:01:30 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on January  4, 2022, 11:25:59 pm
How long before we get shouts form the Bitters that they have the best FB's in Merseyside. ;D


2018
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Lycan

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4979 on: Yesterday at 09:02:27 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:00:13 am
Had one tell me the other day that the steel work is already going up at BMD, and that the finances are in place for the stadium and that it will cost £300m or maybe £500m. Oh and Usmanov is the money behind Moshiri

Cant wait to see it finished. It will really lift the area.

300m-500m :lmao
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline 12C

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4980 on: Yesterday at 09:15:32 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:02:27 am
300m-500m :lmao

Relax. When I pointed out that Tottenhams was over £1b he said it was cos it was in London and they had to buy the land, whereas Everton will be renting their land.
Its happening whether Liverpool fans like it or not. Theyve apparently signed a £300m contract to get it built and if they dont take it forward, they will have to pay the builders the £300m regardless.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline JRed

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4981 on: Yesterday at 09:37:29 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:31:34 am
:lmao

Large parts of it are going to be made of wood again, isn't it? ;D
Are they going to reclaim the wood from Goodison? They could play at Prenton park while they take down Goodison.
Offline 12C

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4982 on: Yesterday at 09:37:48 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:31:34 am
:lmao

Large parts of it are going to be made of wood again, isn't it? ;D

Imagine the Peel board room when Everton  said can we rent that old dock space next to the sewage farm, and we will pay to fill it in with sand before we build a stadium on it?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline WhoHe

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4983 on: Yesterday at 09:39:08 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:15:32 am
Relax. When I pointed out that Tottenhams was over £1b he said it was cos it was in London and they had to buy the land, whereas Everton will be renting their land.
Its happening whether Liverpool fans like it or not. Theyve apparently signed a £300m contract to get it built and if they dont take it forward, they will have to pay the builders the £300m regardless.
Haven't spoke to a single red in Liverpool who opposes this, take the piss of course but everyone know this is essential investment in North Liverpool which is desperately needed in the area. I was born and lived my early years just down the road from Bramley Moore and have loads of family still in the area the investment/jobs it brings can hopefully transform that part of the north end, God knows its needed.
Offline 12C

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4984 on: Yesterday at 10:00:54 am »
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 09:39:08 am
Haven't spoke to a single red in Liverpool who opposes this, take the piss of course but everyone know this is essential investment in North Liverpool which is desperately needed in the area. I was born and lived my early years just down the road from Bramley Moore and have loads of family still in the area the investment/jobs it brings can hopefully transform that part of the north end, God knows its needed.

I think it will be great for the city. I would rather see the stadium in place than yet more of those generic glass tower blocks when looking at the river front. However, Moshiri doesnt seem to have a clue about running a football club. I know we take the piss, but thinking back to how close we were to going under, despite good revenues and a brand, I really think losses of £100m year on year, a poor squad which cost £500m and has taken them backwards, along with everything else going on in the world, are not going to make them attractive to potential investors. Repayment of that £3-500m was going to take some doing in any event.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4985 on: Yesterday at 12:58:24 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:00:13 am
Had one tell me the other day that the steel work is already going up at BMD, and that the finances are in place for the stadium and that it will cost £300m or maybe £500m. Oh and Usmanov is the money behind Moshiri

Cant wait to see it finished. It will really lift the area.
I know the NHS is struggling just now, but his nurses really do need to make sure he is taking his meds.  :rollseyes
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline newterp

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4986 on: Yesterday at 01:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:02:27 am
300m-500m :lmao

I love that. 300m....or maybe 500m....


actually given the location, the cost of materials etc....maybe 700m


but don't worry - Usmanov wants this. Childhood blooooo afterall.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4987 on: Yesterday at 01:15:09 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 09:39:08 am
Haven't spoke to a single red in Liverpool who opposes this, take the piss of course but everyone know this is essential investment in North Liverpool which is desperately needed in the area. I was born and lived my early years just down the road from Bramley Moore and have loads of family still in the area the investment/jobs it brings can hopefully transform that part of the north end, God knows its needed.
They think it boils our piss because any progress we make boils theirs.

The reality is that apart from the piss-taking, no Red I know is against it or is remotely bothered by it. Personally, I was sad that yet another historic dock has been filled in, but I was equally as sad when Norton's filled one in further north on the Dock Road last year.

I don't think it's a particularly good location for a stadium either due to access, transport etc, but that's their issues to sort. Next door to the sewage farm can be pretty awful, especially in the warmer months. I know because I drive on that road a number of times a week and it often stinks to high heaven. They don't seem bothered though, so no problems there. Also, a new stadium there gets rid of the least desirable pice of land on that stretch and the build creates a buffer between the sewage farm and future projects between there and town.

So, our bitter friends. If you really do have £700,000,000+ burning a hole in your pocket, get it built and stop pissing about in your expensive sandpit claiming the 'RS' are jealous when we clearly aren't.  :wave
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online 4pool

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4988 on: Yesterday at 04:14:51 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:00:13 am
Had one tell me the other day that the steel work is already going up at BMD, and that the finances are in place for the stadium and that it will cost £300m or maybe £500m. Oh and Usmanov is the money behind Moshiri

Cant wait to see it finished. It will really lift the area.


Drone footage from yesterday:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjBmd_1WOWk



In one corner you can see some steel work. However, from the plans, it looks like they've erected some scaffolding/ steel around a heritage listed hydraulic tower buildings. Maybe someone local can provide a better explaination.


Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4989 on: Yesterday at 04:44:52 pm »
And for comparison, drone footage of the Anny Road project from the same day. Nice to watch for those of us outside L4.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSZwvBQ0eAI
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Red Berry

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4990 on: Yesterday at 05:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:15:09 pm
They think it boils our piss because any progress we make boils theirs.

The reality is that apart from the piss-taking, no Red I know is against it or is remotely bothered by it. Personally, I was sad that yet another historic dock has been filled in, but I was equally as sad when Norton's filled one in further north on the Dock Road last year.

I don't think it's a particularly good location for a stadium either due to access, transport etc, but that's their issues to sort. Next door to the sewage farm can be pretty awful, especially in the warmer months. I know because I drive on that road a number of times a week and it often stinks to high heaven. They don't seem bothered though, so no problems there. Also, a new stadium there gets rid of the least desirable pice of land on that stretch and the build creates a buffer between the sewage farm and future projects between there and town.

So, our bitter friends. If you really do have £700,000,000+ burning a hole in your pocket, get it built and stop pissing about in your expensive sandpit claiming the 'RS' are jealous when we clearly aren't.  :wave

Absolutely.

Building this blue elephant might financially destroy Everton, but even if it doesn't, it doesn't mean they'll be transformed into an elite level football club overnight.  My opinion on the issue varies from complete indifference to macabre interest, like watching a slow motion car crash.

We've got our own stadium, and in another 18 months or so it will be over 61k capacity. It boggles my mind that some of them would think we are jealous. 
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4991 on: Yesterday at 07:45:37 pm »
They should do well to remember Arsene Wenger's words about moving away from Highbury. How he felt they lost the soul of the club.

A move from your historic ground should be a last resort, IMO, not an excuse for oneupmanship
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4992 on: Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:45:37 pm
They should do well to remember Arsene Wenger's words about moving away from Highbury. How he felt they lost the soul of the club.

A move from your historic ground should be a last resort, IMO, not an excuse for oneupmanship
When we were looking to build on Stanley Park the Bitters were saying exactly the same. They said they'd be in an historic, famous ground while we'd be moving to a soulless concrete bowl.

Of course, now the situation is reversed, so has their narrative.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4993 on: Yesterday at 10:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm
When we were looking to build on Stanley Park the Bitters were saying exactly the same. They said they'd be in an historic, famous ground while we'd be moving to a soulless concrete bowl.

Of course, now the situation is reversed, so has their narrative.
Quelle surprise   ;)
The two faced gang of scruffs  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online rodderzzz

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4994 on: Today at 02:59:19 am »
I cant wait until theyre committed to the new stadium and its built. I'm excited to see what the next reason/excuse will be for their averageness after that.
