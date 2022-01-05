Haven't spoke to a single red in Liverpool who opposes this, take the piss of course but everyone know this is essential investment in North Liverpool which is desperately needed in the area. I was born and lived my early years just down the road from Bramley Moore and have loads of family still in the area the investment/jobs it brings can hopefully transform that part of the north end, God knows its needed.



They think it boils our piss because any progress we make boils theirs.The reality is that apart from the piss-taking, no Red I know is against it or is remotely bothered by it. Personally, I was sad that yet another historic dock has been filled in, but I was equally as sad when Norton's filled one in further north on the Dock Road last year.I don't think it's a particularly good location for a stadium either due to access, transport etc, but that's their issues to sort. Next door to the sewage farm can be pretty awful, especially in the warmer months. I know because I drive on that road a number of times a week and it often stinks to high heaven. They don't seem bothered though, so no problems there. Also, a new stadium there gets rid of the least desirable pice of land on that stretch and the build creates a buffer between the sewage farm and future projects between there and town.So, our bitter friends. If you really do have £700,000,000+ burning a hole in your pocket, get it built and stop pissing about in your expensive sandpit claiming the 'RS' are jealous when we clearly aren't.