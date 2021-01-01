« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 275526 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,051
  • Truthiness
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 03:20:31 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:37:45 pm
Graeme Sharp appointed to their board  :o
It's going down well on Twitter
Quote
Evertonianjamie   @JDGEFC
Heard and seen Graeme Sharp talk about football a lot. Not once have I thought fucking hell great mind him I wish he was on our board

@calum1878
The appointment of Graeme Sharp to the board is genuinely frightening. Reeks of pulling up the drawbridge and sitting around congratulating each other on being top Blues. No dissent welcome.

@EvertonBlueArmy
Appointing Graeme Sharp to the Everton Board of Directors is yet again proof that this ownership has no clue what it is doing.
Jobs for the boys, as per.
We will never, ever, ever progress under this ownership and confusing any review with him at the helm wont change anything.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,778
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 04:42:03 pm »
So Graeme to get his bezzie mate Duncan the Drunken promoted to manager.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,027
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 05:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 02:45:47 pm
Jobs For The Boys FC strike again. Whats Sharpie done in the last 20 years?!
Yep. Another appointment based in sentiment. He once scored a good goal at Anfield in the last century, and he wanted No19 made null and void. That's enough to get a a place on the board over there. ''Top Blue'' ''Gets us'' ...
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 