Is it a big fee these days though? When the likes of Wan Bissaka goes for £50 million and slabhead for £80 mill, then a potentially decent player will command around £15-16 million. Its probably in the same ball park as us paying Hull £8million for Robbo.



Considering the league he is coming from I think it is as is his lack of experience. I remember people (including one or two here) stating that the fee we paid for Tsimikas was high considering the league he was coming from. I mean, it may not really matter, but fees sometimes are a bit relative to leagues as well as the player! Seems to add to the risk a bit if they are coming from a far lower level. So I don’t think Robbo is a good comparison for it as he had at least played in the PL.But then he may just be a hugely rated young player and they may have had a few chasing him, so he could command the fee.