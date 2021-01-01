Imagine being pissed off because not enough of your players have Covid to get your game called off.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Never mind any long term damage to the players health; we just want our game to get called off like the RS
If we put our hands in the fire, these fuckers would go apeshit, demanding their right to do the same.
Bloody hell. If Everton had games called off after a moan then they'd never kick a ball ever again. Also, isn't our game off due to Leeds being decimated by Covid?
Only if its a blue flame though, none of those Redshite flames
