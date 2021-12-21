« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 258434 times)

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4680 on: Yesterday at 12:31:35 pm »
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4681 on: Yesterday at 12:32:38 pm »
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4682 on: Yesterday at 12:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 12:20:15 pm
^
You were quick off the mark getting a visitor pass to see Capon at Ashworth.  ;D
;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4683 on: Yesterday at 03:23:58 pm »
Stop holding out on us, Capon. Ask your psychiatrist for your laptop back so you can get some more funnies in before Christmas.  ;)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4684 on: Yesterday at 03:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 03:23:58 pm
Stop holding out on us, Capon. Ask your psychiatrist for your laptop back so you can get some more funnies in before Christmas.  ;)

Tell him to reduce the meds a bit as well. Let's see if you get crazier or come out the other side.  ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4685 on: Yesterday at 04:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 03:23:58 pm
Stop holding out on us, Capon. Ask your psychiatrist for your laptop back so you can get some more funnies in before Christmas.  ;)

He should've made an advent calendar

*opens number 25
"It's Richard Keys, Andy Gray, Bill Kenwright & Susan Boyle, ah I get it, 3 dumb fuckers and a virgin"
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4686 on: Yesterday at 06:26:09 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 03:49:53 pm
Tell him to reduce the meds a bit as well. Let's see if you get crazier or come out the other side.  ;D
That would be fun. Slip him a placebo, nurse.  ;D   
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4687 on: Yesterday at 06:27:05 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:26:20 pm
He should've made an advent calendar

*opens number 25
"It's Richard Keys, Andy Gray, Bill Kenwright & Susan Boyle, ah I get it, 3 dumb fuckers and a virgin"
;D
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4688 on: Yesterday at 06:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 06:26:09 pm
That would be fun. Slip him a placebo, nurse.  ;D

Is it possible to debase a placebo?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4689 on: Yesterday at 06:31:22 pm »
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4690 on: Yesterday at 10:21:33 pm »
I expect the Blues enjoyed that first half.

The second half and the pens not so much  ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4691 on: Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm »
I am hearing rumours that some of these mings were in the away end tonight sending videos when we were 2 down, god I hope that's true 🙏
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4692 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm
I am hearing rumours that some of these mings were in the away end tonight sending videos when we were 2 down, god I hope that's true 🙏


It was their 680th time in our away end
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4693 on: Yesterday at 10:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 10:32:54 pm
I am hearing rumours that some of these mings were in the away end tonight sending videos when we were 2 down, god I hope that's true 🙏

Fairly certain they got reich around to it...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4694 on: Yesterday at 11:56:01 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on Yesterday at 10:59:51 pm
Fairly certain they got reich around to it...
Fairly certain they do reich arounds as well...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4695 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on Yesterday at 10:59:51 pm
Fairly certain they got reich around to it...

Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Yesterday at 11:56:01 pm
Fairly certain they do reich arounds as well...

Trying to think of a third reich gag but can't come up with anything
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 12:11:30 am »
They must be gutted Leicester got blitzed in that second half.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 12:36:16 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm
Trying to think of a third reich gag but can't come up with anything
Fucking hell!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 12:41:05 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Today at 12:36:16 am
Fucking hell!  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Fishy can't comment on his own post, so I'll assist...

"Arf!"
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 12:46:00 am »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on Today at 12:41:05 am
Fishy can't comment on his own post, so I'll assist...

"Arf!"
It's fucking brilliant!
Kudos to our Fishy friend  :wellin
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 12:52:45 am »
It's not reich Everton weren't in the draw.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 12:59:12 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Today at 12:46:00 am
It's fucking brilliant!
Kudos to our Fishy friend  :wellin

All we need now is Capon to burn down the digital Reichstag...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 08:23:51 am »
Imagine being a blue watching that last night

Would be the highlight of their season, or maybe even seasons.  For us?  Theres another one round the corner

Football miracles, our blue neighbours just dont get them
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4703 on: Today at 09:56:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:23:51 am
Imagine being a blue watching that last night

Would be the highlight of their season, or maybe even seasons.  For us?  Theres another one round the corner

Football miracles, our blue neighbours just dont get them

They'll be even more potty when they discover this thread from page 115 onwards. ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4704 on: Today at 10:13:53 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:56:25 am
They'll be even more potty when they discover this thread from page 115 onwards. ;D
It turns out Dave K has been reading it.

Hes decided that LFC are nazis as hes been reading a history of LFC that says we played the first game on German soil after the war and bought red fabric whilst we were there.
Two things on this, if true, so what? Secondly, Dave is so obviously one of us on a wind up thats is bizarre they don't see it. Who reads history books about LFC? Very few,  the number of Everton fans? Zero.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4705 on: Today at 10:25:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:23:51 am
Imagine being a blue watching that last night

Would be the highlight of their season, or maybe even seasons.  For us?  Theres another one round the corner

Football miracles, our blue neighbours just dont get them

What are you on about? Everton do this type of thing all the time too.

For example, take a look at the below. Two goals down at home in the same cup at the same stage to Leicester, and scored a last minute equaliser to take it to penalties..

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50738363
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4706 on: Today at 11:24:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:13:53 am
Very few,  the number of Everton fans? Zero.

Doubt that to be honest, they get a weird kick out of trying to know more about us than we do. Trying to prove we're all 'casual' fans, because they can name our team from a 1982 League Cup tie. They absolutely love it.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4707 on: Today at 11:26:13 am »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 19, 2021, 02:31:01 pm
ya" border="0

DFHDHDHHDFH" border="0


How the f.ck have i missed these last pages.  I am literally in tears.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4708 on: Today at 11:31:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:13:53 am
It turns out Dave K has been reading it.

Hes decided that LFC are nazis as hes been reading a history of LFC that says we played the first game on German soil after the war and bought red fabric whilst we were there.
Two things on this, if true, so what? Secondly, Dave is so obviously one of us on a wind up thats is bizarre they don't see it. Who reads history books about LFC? Very few,  the number of Everton fans? Zero.

We played 2 friendlies in July 1945, one against a RAF XI in Celle and the 2nd against the BIA 21st army in Hannover, can only imaging Hitler was turning in his grave
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4709 on: Today at 01:45:10 pm »
Everton didnt get theirs postponed

:lmao

Quote
Benitez says he has nine senior outfield players, three goalkeepers and then youngsters available for Burnley.
"We have six injuries and five players with Covid," said the Everton manager.
"I think it is not fair."
Benitez says Lucas Digne is available at the moment.

Everyone gets injuries FFS, just get on with it and stop moaning.  (Isnt that the line?)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 02:02:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:45:10 pm
Everton didnt get theirs postponed

:lmao

Everyone gets injuries FFS, just get on with it and stop moaning.  (Isnt that the line?)
They dont harp on about injuries. There are plenty of other teams doing that.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4711 on: Today at 02:58:23 pm »
If Digne was available for my team, I'd want it postponed too.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4712 on: Today at 03:58:54 pm »
Not surprising at all some blues are blaming the reds for their game not being called off. But apparently ours gets called off because Klopp and Henderson moaned.
:lmao
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4713 on: Today at 04:55:30 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:58:54 pm
Not surprising at all some blues are blaming the reds for their game not being called off. But apparently ours gets called off because Klopp and Henderson moaned.
:lmao
Bloody hell. If Everton had games called off after a moan then they'd never kick a ball ever again.

Also, isn't our game off due to Leeds being decimated by Covid?
