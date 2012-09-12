« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 248162 times)

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 am »
Imagine if Everton escaped relegation by a single point. Their heads would explode. ;D

Rafa will do things his way there. He knows the dan base needs to be dragged kicking and screaming into reality, and fancies himself the man to do just that.

Other managers weren't arsed because it was just another job for them. They were happy to pander to the lunatic fringe if it served their purpose. That's not Rafa. He loves the city as a whole and probably sees himself as the medicine Everton needs to take if they're to get back on their feet.

I fear they are too far gone though. They are going nowhere without money, and he will carry the can if they go nowhere.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 10:34:05 am »
We all know Chelsea have been outperforming their xG so quite funny to see it revert to mean against the blues.

Rafa certainly stamping his foot down.

1-1 @ Chelsea. Brings on an 18 year old and keeps Coleman and Allan on the bench.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 10:40:27 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:32:06 am
World class  :lmao

Notice I put 'world-class'. As in that's what they believe, not me
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 10:45:41 am »
Looks like they're splashing some cash on some Ukrainian left back. Guess that's Digne on his way out then.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 10:59:10 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:45:41 am
Looks like they're splashing some cash on some Ukrainian left back. Guess that's Digne on his way out then.

Watched Chelsea's goal, where Godfrey is distracted by a butterfly or something and completely ignores Mount as he runs in on goal.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 11:15:27 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:59:10 am
Watched Chelsea's goal, where Godfrey is distracted by a butterfly or something and completely ignores Mount as he runs in on goal.

 :)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 11:29:58 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:59:10 am
Watched Chelsea's goal, where Godfrey is distracted by a butterfly or something and completely ignores Mount as he runs in on goal.

I hope that's not Godfrey (better than Gomez) you are talking about is it?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:59:10 am
Watched Chelsea's goal, where Godfrey is distracted by a butterfly or something and completely ignores Mount as he runs in on goal.

Surely not a Red Admiral?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 am »
Signing a new left back, selling the best left back in the league then clearly

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 11:43:22 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:41:44 am
Signing a new left back, selling the best left back in the league then clearly
But replacing him with the new best left back in the league I'm guessing. Poor Robbo can't catch a break  :(
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4490 on: Yesterday at 11:53:11 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:34:53 am
Surely not a Red Admiral?
Surely you mean a Redshite Admiral, Howard.  ;)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4491 on: Yesterday at 12:03:35 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:43:22 am
But replacing him with the new best left back in the league I'm guessing. Poor Robbo can't catch a break  :(

Mykolenko goes straight into the combined eleven*

*If they get him that is, they have a great history chasing Ukrainian players who's name ends with enko
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4492 on: Yesterday at 12:06:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:41:44 am
Signing a new left back, selling the best left back in the league then clearly
I'd assume so.  It would be a strange one in their financial situation and with nothing really left to play for this season to sign a £20m left back when it's one of the few parts of their squad that isn't a mess (Digne with Godfrey as cover).  I can't imagine there being a big queue to sign Digne unless it's at a cut price deal.

Rafa has the self confidence to break plenty of eggs in the process of making an omelette, to use a Mourinho-ism.  It would be classic Everton though to let Rafa smash eggs all over the place and then fire him.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4493 on: Yesterday at 12:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:40:27 am
Notice I put 'world-class'. As in that's what they believe, not me
Yes I did, was laughing at them, not you.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4494 on: Yesterday at 12:48:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:27:15 pm
Yes I did, was laughing at them, not you.

 :thumbup
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4495 on: Yesterday at 01:14:22 pm »
Need a right back, desperately need a right back..................signs a left back
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4496 on: Yesterday at 01:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 08:11:28 am
Did he really say that? Where/when?

#smallclub

Last night after our match. It was in reference to Covid, but funny nonetheless.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4497 on: Yesterday at 01:34:07 pm »
I wonder if they got this banner from the Chelsea fans?   ::)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4498 on: Yesterday at 01:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:34:07 pm
I wonder if they got this banner from the Chelsea fans?   ::)

Chelsea's banners usually have the Shankly Gates on them though
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4499 on: Yesterday at 01:47:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:06:14 pm
I'd assume so.  It would be a strange one in their financial situation and with nothing really left to play for this season to sign a £20m left back when it's one of the few parts of their squad that isn't a mess (Digne with Godfrey as cover).  I can't imagine there being a big queue to sign Digne unless it's at a cut price deal.

Rafa has the self confidence to break plenty of eggs in the process of making an omelette, to use a Mourinho-ism.  It would be classic Everton though to let Rafa smash eggs all over the place and then fire him.

I guess it works for Rafa that Everton's best players also seem to have the most toxic attitudes and so are best moved on quickly.

Still, Everton that.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4500 on: Yesterday at 02:04:52 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:35:12 pm
Chelsea's banners usually have the Shankly Gates on them though
And are a bit more classy generally. Lot of time and effort goes into them. Our fellow here Imperator could learn a lot from them.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4501 on: Yesterday at 02:06:27 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:35:12 pm
Chelsea's banners usually have the Shankly Gates on them though

They usually go for the scruffy cardboard efforts



Or this :lmao

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4502 on: Yesterday at 02:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:59:10 am
Watched Chelsea's goal, where Godfrey is distracted by a butterfly or something and completely ignores Mount as he runs in on goal.

A boo-terfly
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4503 on: Yesterday at 02:16:44 pm »
So if theyre buying this no-mark left back for £20 million that presumably means theyve got a full back going spare in Digne?

Is that why Guardiola was just spotted skipping down the East Lancs waving a cheque for 50 million quid.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4504 on: Yesterday at 02:41:21 pm »
Quote from: JRed on December 16, 2021, 06:54:51 pm
Same. Until someone mentioned Chelsea having Samsung I wouldnt have known.
The only one I know would be Man City with Etihad because I was struck at the time by what good value it was for the struggling airline.

One I do remember was that chevrolet logo that united had for a while, but that was more due to it looking so daft due to how prominent it was than any other reason.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4505 on: Yesterday at 03:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Yesterday at 02:16:44 pm
So if theyre buying this no-mark left back for £20 million that presumably means they got a full back going spare in Digne?

Is that why Guardiola was just spotted skipping down the East Lancs waving a cheque for 50 million quid.

Peppy will buy Digne AND the guy Everton are after just to keep his quota of fullbacks.

Because he can.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4506 on: Yesterday at 03:55:54 pm »
Why would City go after Digne? Don't they already have someone to put out the cones and pick up the bibs at the end of the training session?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4507 on: Yesterday at 04:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 03:55:54 pm
Why would City go after Digne? Don't they already have someone to put out the cones and pick up the bibs at the end of the training session?

No, that guy is managing Arsenal at the moment.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4508 on: Yesterday at 04:10:20 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 02:06:27 pm
Or this :lmao



 ;D Next level up from this is surely PowerPoint signs.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4509 on: Yesterday at 04:14:39 pm »
Quote from: jackh@xmas on Yesterday at 04:10:20 pm
;D Next level up from this is surely PowerPoint signs.
Rafa out NFTs
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4510 on: Yesterday at 04:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 04:06:51 pm
No, that guy is managing Arsenal at the moment.

Bet Pep keeps a Lego in his cardy pocket for the memories.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4511 on: Yesterday at 05:34:10 pm »
Reading comments from Everton fans on Reddit makes it sound like Rafa fell out with Roberto Carlos and not Lucas Digne.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4512 on: Yesterday at 07:56:38 pm »
Quote
Royal Blue Mersey
@RBMersey
This performance will only throw more fuel on the fiery  VVD/ Branthwaite debate.
9:41 PM · Dec 16, 2021·Twitter Web App

:lmao
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4513 on: Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 07:56:38 pm
:lmao

I had to Google him, didn't realise he is the 19 yr old kid who scored last night.

These fucking lunatics are comparing him to Virg already?  :lmao
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4514 on: Yesterday at 09:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm
I had to Google him, didn't realise he is the 19 yr old kid who scored last night.

These fucking lunatics are comparing him to Virg already?  :lmao

To be fair, I do think he's taking the piss. ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4515 on: Yesterday at 09:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:05:57 pm
To be fair, I do think he's taking the piss. ;D
Not sure about that.

Early in season on GoT they were doing Merseyside 11's and they all had Godfrey partnering VVD.

I guess next seasons Merseyside 11 will be this Kid and Godfrey at the centre of defence. ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4516 on: Today at 12:16:49 am »
Quote from: jackh@xmas on Yesterday at 04:10:20 pm
;D Next level up from this is surely PowerPoint signs.

Downloadable slide decks?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4517 on: Today at 12:26:02 am »
 ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4518 on: Today at 12:30:02 am »
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4519 on: Today at 01:52:07 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Today at 12:26:02 am
;D

Conclusive proof that Pickford couldn't catch a cold.
