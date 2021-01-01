« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 241368 times)

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4360 on: Yesterday at 04:59:13 pm »
Just came across this. Another of their pathetic stories of a hatred of the colour red  :)

https://twitter.com/EvertonRshite/status/1470808091511898112?t=gj9er4NTCJqrQNwr7X8oMg&s=19
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4361 on: Yesterday at 05:03:18 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 01:57:23 am
I hope the fans and Seamus Coleman remember this. The bitter c*nt was on MNF last year after a rare Bloos win last year taking "we don't complain about injuries" guff after their rough house bullshit started the whole thing. Cheeky prick.

Apologies, I posted this before I read the rest of the thread. Glad someone quoted the prick. Never had any real feelings on Coleman before that night even though he's a Blue, mainly because he's Irish as well and always supported him for the national team but I flat out hate him since that night and those comments. Deserves everything he gets this season, as do Everton. Praying this is their year.
The good thing is that karma always makes Everton pay for their shithousery. Their actions and comments always come back on them at some point. That's often how life works. You have to beware what seeds you sow in life and how you cultivate them, because if you don't, the harvest can often be tainted or barren.

Look at the sheer amount on negativity, bitterness, bile and hatred that oozes out of that club. The whole entity reaps what it sows.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,872
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4362 on: Yesterday at 05:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 05:03:18 pm
The good thing is that karma always makes Everton pay for their shithousery. Their actions and comments always come back on them at some point. That's often how life works. You have to beware what seeds you sow in life and how you cultivate them, because if you don't, the harvest can often be tainted or barren.

Look at the sheer amount on negativity, bitterness, bile and hatred that oozes out of that club. The whole entity reaps what it sows.

On a milder scale they get all high and mighty about Suarez diving and made him central to ore game comments and then captain Phil Neville got booked for diving. Was the same game Suarez launched himself at Moyes I think. :D
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4363 on: Yesterday at 05:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:59:13 pm
Just came across this. Another of their pathetic stories of a hatred of the colour red  :)

https://twitter.com/EvertonRshite/status/1470808091511898112?t=gj9er4NTCJqrQNwr7X8oMg&s=19

 :o Some of them must hate even their own blood.
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4364 on: Yesterday at 05:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 05:05:00 pm
On a milder scale they get all high and mighty about Suarez diving and made him central to ore game comments and then captain Phil Neville got booked for diving. Was the same game Suarez launched himself at Moyes I think. :D
They never learn, do they? And karma never lets them forget the fact.  ::)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4365 on: Yesterday at 05:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:59:13 pm
Just came across this. Another of their pathetic stories of a hatred of the colour red  :)

https://twitter.com/EvertonRshite/status/1470808091511898112?t=gj9er4NTCJqrQNwr7X8oMg&s=19
One day a few years ago I bumped into a lovely pensioner who lived on our street. It was summer, so t-shirt weather. She asked me if I was a Blue? Puzzled at the question I replied "no." She said "oh, the blue t-shirt." I just told her I liked the shade of blue and that Everton don't even cross my mind when I see the colour blue in daily life.

One day in the late 80s I had a job working outside in a very exposed coastal area. It was bloody freezing, so I borrowed a colleagues BS scarf and wore it to keep me warm. I mean who cares? I was warm, I was still a Red, the Earth didn't stop rotating, the scarf didn't poison me, Liverpool were still the best side in the world.

Imagine being a Bitter, though. An adult, cowed and dominated by a colour. Now they really are primitive levels of emotional maturity.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4366 on: Yesterday at 05:37:35 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:50:54 pm
I read that as no beak and I thought poor little pigeon

Feeling peckish without his beak?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,055
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4367 on: Yesterday at 05:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 05:26:42 pm
One day a few years ago I bumped into a lovely pensioner who lived on our street. It was summer, so t-shirt weather. She asked me if I was a Blue? Puzzled at the question I replied "no." She said "oh, the blue t-shirt." I just told her I liked the shade of blue and that Everton don't even cross my mind when I see the colour blue in daily life.

One day in the late 80s I had a job working outside in a very exposed coastal area. It was bloody freezing, so I borrowed a colleagues BS scarf and wore it to keep me warm. I mean who cares? I was warm, I was still a Red, the Earth didn't stop rotating, the scarf didn't poison me, Liverpool were still the best side in the world.

Imagine being a Bitter, though. An adult, cowed and dominated by a colour. Now they really are primitive levels of emotional maturity.

Imagine being unable to watch Doctor Who because the TARDIS is blue (rather than the mangled writing ;D )
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,691
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4368 on: Yesterday at 05:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 05:05:48 pm
:o Some of them must hate even their own blood.

Haemoglobin = Redshite
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,872
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4369 on: Yesterday at 06:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 12:22:45 pm
Come on people! I went to a lot of trouble to find the right image. :D
Two birds in one picture; that's quite a coo  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4370 on: Yesterday at 07:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 05:26:42 pm
Imagine being a Bitter, though. An adult, cowed and dominated by a colour. Now they really are primitive levels of emotional maturity.
when I was a kid I was in the local shop and the woman in front of me was complaining to the shop-owner that her husband had just thrown a plateful of food at her, coz she'd served him bacon.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,661
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4371 on: Yesterday at 07:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:59:13 pm
Just came across this. Another of their pathetic stories of a hatred of the colour red  :)

https://twitter.com/EvertonRshite/status/1470808091511898112?t=gj9er4NTCJqrQNwr7X8oMg&s=19
:D A grown adult
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,014
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4372 on: Yesterday at 08:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:59:13 pm
Just came across this. Another of their pathetic stories of a hatred of the colour red  :)

https://twitter.com/EvertonRshite/status/1470808091511898112?t=gj9er4NTCJqrQNwr7X8oMg&s=19

What a bellend ;D

Also cuts his grass with scissors as his uncles lawnmower is red :lmao
Logged

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,937
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4373 on: Yesterday at 08:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 12:34:12 pm
He's got previous for it, the tit...

https://streamable.com/44q31

Free kick taken quickly... Gallagher !!!!!!!!!!!  ;D


Haha fucking hell, he has tried exactly the same hasnt he. Aint seen that before. Ta ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,937
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4374 on: Yesterday at 08:11:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:55:40 pm
That was the impression I got too. He definitely didnt look to be trying to clear it upfield, he looked like he as aiming for the Palace player. Trying to catch him with the follow through. Nasty bastard. Funny as fuck it led to a goal tho  :lmao
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:55:22 pm
He obviously saw the wolves game and thought Jimenez! Ill get this feller booked like on the tele,
Only he was to slow and daft, and if the ref had booked the Palace player, he wouldnt have added the time wasted in booking him.
Haha look at that post by Six Beardy i just replied to if you aint seen it. Its exactly what i thought he was trying to do. Karma an all that. That clubs fucking haunted. They need to get Barry Fry to piss on the corner flags to lift that curse hahaha ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,360
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4375 on: Yesterday at 08:20:07 pm »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on Yesterday at 08:11:50 pm
Haha look at that post by Six Beardy i just replied to if you aint seen it. Its exactly what i thought he was trying to do. Karma an all that. That clubs fucking haunted. They need to get Barry Fry to piss on the corner flags to lift that curse hahaha ;D

Would be better pissing on Big Dunc
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,937
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4376 on: Yesterday at 08:29:57 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:20:07 pm
Would be better pissing on Big Dunc
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
  • YNWA
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 02:32:51 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 05:05:48 pm
:o Some of them must hate even their own blood.

I shit you not, I had a fella years ago in work argue with me that blood was actually blue when it was in the veins so he had blue running through his veins and it was only when it hit oxygen that it turned red! hahaha
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 628
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 05:28:12 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:32:51 am
I shit you not, I had a fella years ago in work argue with me that blood was actually blue when it was in the veins so he had blue running through his veins and it was only when it hit oxygen that it turned red! hahaha

If he was an octopus he was right. However, multiple studies have shown that, when it comes to picking the right team, octopuses are pretty switched on and therefore I doubt many octopuses are Everton fans.

Human blood sometimes looks blue, but it's an optical illusion, a bit like Everton's 'Big Club' status really.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:29:59 am by jacobs chains »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 