There is no way the likes of Ancelotti or Rafa would have kept Dunc on if it was their decision alone. It's probably a term in the new managers contract that he must be kept on as a coach because he "gets" the club



It's mad how they don't even realise that the fact that he gets the club, and the club gets him, is indicative of their problems.When Duncan Ferguson personifies your club, you have serious problems. When you make him some sort of icon that defines you, then there is no helping you.Many clubs have icons with great skill, courage and endeavor. Qualities that never age and never become irrelevant. Everton laud some fella with meagre end product who is best known for being jailed for assault and running around the pitch like an aggressive headless chicken and throttling a few superior players. You can find a lot out about a person or group of like-minded people by looking at those they look up to.