Sure, and that's essentially part of the tribalism of football support. It's not pretty but it happens. But Rafa is Rafa. Surely he is held in esteem among LFC fans in a way that Koeman and Silva wouldn't be? Has it really got to the point now where that means nothing to some Liverpool fans? Esp the kind of personal stuff that lot throw at him?



And not all of us were delighting in previous managers being treated to Ev fans particular brand of gobshite behaviour. Much of our disgust is usually aimed at the lunatic fans



I don't think it's fair to call people out on their opinion, whichever side of the divide it falls. The lunatic fringe of Everton supporters are a gang of gobshites - on that we can all agree. People are entitled to express sympathy for Rafa enduring it, or dismiss it on the grounds Rafa knew what he was getting into. Personally, I feel both.My own opinion is simply that neither side should be calling the other side out because nobody was arsed until it was Rafa. The man had dog's abuse from some Liverpool fans towards the end of his tenure here, after all. It's not right, but as you say, it's the fans who should be called out on it.