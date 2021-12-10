« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 08:15:06 am
Remember when Everton were last in Europe and some fella with a kid was throwing a punch at a Lyon player.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 08:48:41 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on December  9, 2021, 06:15:44 pm
:lmao Contradictions and delusion in one post.



They should just give Everton the trophy now.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 08:49:48 am
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on December 10, 2021, 03:10:10 pm
So when we lost 3 games on the way to winning it in 2019 it was devalued because we'd lost so many games on the way to winning it, but now we've not lost any games it's devalued because everyone else is shit.  It's so difficult to keep up with how we should be dealing with this Champions League thing ::)


It requires a level of concentration that hurts my brain.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 09:07:54 am
The first rule to winning CL games is that you need to first be in the competition.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 09:09:15 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:07:54 am
The first rule to winning CL games is that you need to first be in the competition.

Aye. The only thing Everton know about the CL is losing a game.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 10:03:26 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:09:15 am
Aye. The only thing Everton know about the CL is losing a game.

They are a waste of CL slot. I remember them kicking up a big fuss when we got into the competition by virtue that we were the defending champions although coming in at 5th in the season of rebuilding.

What did they achieve? Out of the qualifiers after 2 games.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 10:05:34 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:15:06 am
Remember when Everton were last in Europe and some fella with a kid was throwing a punch at a Lyon player.



That kids in his 20s now isn't he?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 10:20:15 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:03:26 am
They are a waste of CL slot. I remember them kicking up a big fuss when we got into the competition by virtue that we were the defending champions although coming in at 5th in the season of rebuilding.

What did they achieve? Out of the qualifiers after 2 games.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 10:22:42 am
I cant keep up with their schizophrenic behaviour - theyre always complaining about how shit they are and how badly run the club is, while at the same time saying theyd be boss in Europe and how all their players are much better than ours etc.  ::)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 11:08:36 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:03:26 am
They are a waste of CL slot. I remember them kicking up a big fuss when we got into the competition by virtue that we were the defending champions although coming in at 5th in the season of rebuilding.

What did they achieve? Out of the qualifiers after 2 games.

They gave us this:-

Out of Europe twice in a month, Moysie is a genius.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 11:18:20 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on December  9, 2021, 06:15:44 pm
:lmao Contradictions and delusion in one post.



Thats not bitter is it!.

Its like the time Bayern (who are proper European royalty) were going to dispatch of us easily. When we knocked them out they were suddenly the worst Bayern team in living memory. What ever competition we do well in automatically becomes a shite competition for that year.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 11:45:25 am
Why on earth do they think they will do well in Europe?  What have they ever done - like, in their whole existence?  Do they genuinely believe that if they had the opportunity in the 80's, when they were decent for a few years, that they would have turned into some kind of European powerhouse?  Teams that have good European records also have decent domestic records, what have Everton done domestically before or since the 80's that would give any suggestion of pedigree? 

Football is cyclic, Liverpool have had several decent cycles in their history and taken the opportunity to win the Cup a good few times, United a couple of runs (one of them went on for far too long but that's another story), Bayern win their league pretty much every season - they're bound to go close a few times, same for Milan, Juventus, Barcelona and Madrid similar, Ajax.  Who the fuck are Everton and their couple of missed opportunities to think they might have done something or deserve to do so?  Forest popped up and won it out of nowhere for a couple of years and disappeared again, Villa, Celtic, Marseille, Red Star the list goes on although there's not much of a list of differing winners... why do Everton think they wouldn't have just disappeared into European obscurity again?  Like they've done those few times they have turned up to serve at the top table, leaving with what amounts to solitary crumbs, embarrassed to have been in the company of Giants.

The only thing cyclic with Everton is the endless turnscrew of mediocrity that continues spinning shite and has done so for most of their existence, no tangible ambition to get out of it, never seeing any real prospect of it as the club continues to scavenge charity shop car boot sales for those "Best players in their position in the World" bargains - bound to leave a sour taste in the mouth that...

Merry Christmas Everton!  ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 12:11:03 pm
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 12:23:53 pm
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 12:11:03 pm
FC Class & Dignity

https://twitter.com/ScouseSocialism/status/1469635669358264320
Fake news!

There's no way Moral High Ground FC would do such a terrible thing to a fellow cult member.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 12:26:58 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on December 10, 2021, 03:10:10 pm
So when we lost 3 games on the way to winning it in 2019 it was devalued because we'd lost so many games on the way to winning it, but now we've not lost any games it's devalued because everyone else is shit.  It's so difficult to keep up with how we should be dealing with this Champions League thing ::)

They still go on about that now.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 12:53:55 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:15:06 am
Remember when Everton were last in Europe and some fella with a kid was throwing a punch at a Lyon player.

Another first - assault with an offensive child.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4016 on: Yesterday at 01:07:31 pm
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4017 on: Yesterday at 01:09:35 pm
One of the great european nights at Goodison ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4018 on: Yesterday at 01:25:38 pm
Everton talking about winning games in CL is like a 40 year old virgin preaching about banging super models.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4019 on: Yesterday at 01:26:52 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:15:06 am
Remember when Everton were last in Europe and some fella with a kid was throwing a punch at a Lyon player.

And people forget the Lyon player was pushed into the fence by a shithouse Everton player.

We have won more European cups than they have won European cup games (including CL)
In fact we have won it 6 times and they have won 2 games in total. Both against Keflavik
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4020 on: Yesterday at 02:37:52 pm
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 12:11:03 pm
FC Class & Dignity

https://twitter.com/ScouseSocialism/status/1469635669358264320
Not surprised at all

That is Everton

around the same time they were top of the 'racism league' too
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4021 on: Yesterday at 05:21:08 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:09:35 pm
One of the great european nights at Goodison ;D

''Yeah, fuck the result, lid. I managed to get a dig in wiv me kid.''

Result!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4022 on: Yesterday at 06:48:21 pm
Blues crying about that stonewall penalty haha. they had 3 dives during derby.... such a shameless fanbase.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4023 on: Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:09:35 pm
One of the few european nights at Goodison ;D
Quick tweak
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4024 on: Yesterday at 08:40:08 pm
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 12:11:03 pm
FC Class & Dignity

https://twitter.com/ScouseSocialism/status/1469635669358264320

Could you imagine the uproar not just from across the park, but the entire country if we'd done that? :lmao

This will hardly get any coverage though, coz nobody gives a shit about them.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #4025 on: Today at 09:57:29 am
European obscurity? Premier League obscurity would be more accurate. A tepid and insipid club with a turgid fanbase. Who are happy to roil about in their own morose pit because it is the only emotion the club gives them. If it was a horse, you'd shoot it.
