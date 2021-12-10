Why on earth do they think they will do well in Europe? What have they ever done - like, in their whole existence? Do they genuinely believe that if they had the opportunity in the 80's, when they were decent for a few years, that they would have turned into some kind of European powerhouse? Teams that have good European records also have decent domestic records, what have Everton done domestically before or since the 80's that would give any suggestion of pedigree?Football is cyclic, Liverpool have had several decent cycles in their history and taken the opportunity to win the Cup a good few times, United a couple of runs (one of them went on for far too long but that's another story), Bayern win their league pretty much every season - they're bound to go close a few times, same for Milan, Juventus, Barcelona and Madrid similar, Ajax. Who the fuck are Everton and their couple of missed opportunities to think they might have done something or deserve to do so? Forest popped up and won it out of nowhere for a couple of years and disappeared again, Villa, Celtic, Marseille, Red Star the list goes on although there's not much of a list of differing winners... why do Everton think they wouldn't have just disappeared into European obscurity again? Like they've done those few times they have turned up to serve at the top table, leaving with what amounts to solitary crumbs, embarrassed to have been in the company of Giants.The only thing cyclic with Everton is the endless turnscrew of mediocrity that continues spinning shite and has done so for most of their existence, no tangible ambition to get out of it, never seeing any real prospect of it as the club continues to scavenge charity shop car boot sales for those "Best players in their position in the World" bargains - bound to leave a sour taste in the mouth that...Merry Christmas Everton!