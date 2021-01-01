« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 211372 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,897
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 01:17:28 pm »
A quick Google search says Moshiri has a 77.2% holding in Everton as of 12 months ago and is apparently worth 2.7bn USD.

That suggests that, despite his misadventures with the club, his net worth has continued to increase. But then, we know all about paper billionaires, having been owned by two of them ourselves.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,276
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 01:21:20 pm »
Just seen that the Express is running a story about Eden Hazard being allowed to leave for £12m in the January window and Everton are interested (along with WHam)

Carlo must be pissing himself at that one.

So must Hazard
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 01:24:36 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:21:20 pm
Just seen that the Express is running a story about Eden Hazard being allowed to leave for £12m in the January window and Everton are interested (along with WHam)

Carlo must be pissing himself at that one.

So must Hazard

You'd think Newcastle along with these will be on him and the likes of Coutinho like flies on shit come january.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,381
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 01:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:06:16 pm
Think this was the bit I remember reading.

Ah my mistake then, I knew the two had a relationship but hadn't heard of Moshiri being involved with Arsenal as well.
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,276
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 01:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:24:36 pm
You'd think Newcastle along with these will be on him and the likes of Coutinho like flies on shit come january.

They would have to pay top dollar in wages to get those two. At West Ham, they would at least have somewhere to spend it.
Newcastle Quayside in January doesnt exactly compare with Madrid or London.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,276
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 01:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:35:44 pm
Ah my mistake then, I knew the two had a relationship but hadn't heard of Moshiri being involved with Arsenal as well.
They are still involved as in USM holdings who sponsor (pay the rent) at Finch Farm.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,668
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 01:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:43:46 am
I was of the opinion that Rafa would be good for them as he can organise any set of players to be tough opponents. That was possibly optimistic.

What I find absurd is the idea that he has anything to do with the current state of the club. He has walked into a basket case that is the result of years of mismanagement. Blues going after the manager is great for Moshiri as he's getting away with his own ineptitude.
Rafa was always a dream appointment for the suits at the woodpile.

They've got away with murder over there by pointing their fans towards Anfield when they are seeking someone to blame for Everton's dire performance both on and off the field of play. While the fans are busy scapegoating Liverpool, they take their eye off the genuine cause of their woes inside Everton. This gives the hierarchy at the pit such an easy ride, and the fans fall for it every single time.

Rafa fits that strategy really well. They brought him in after wasting half a billion quid. After Carlo got the hell out of town as quick as he could, they knew the next poor guy in the hot seat would have no money to spend in order to turn the rudderless old barge around. What better than bringing in an 'RS' as fall guy to attract the ire of the fans when it inevitably goes pear shaped. They probably didn't reckon on the board also coming in for abuse at the same time though.

As you say, the entire club is a basket case. A dysfunctional mess of epic proportions.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 01:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:17:28 pm
A quick Google search says Moshiri has a 77.2% holding in Everton as of 12 months ago and is apparently worth 2.7bn USD.

That suggests that, despite his misadventures with the club, his net worth has continued to increase. But then, we know all about paper billionaires, having been owned by two of them ourselves.

Most recent confirmation statement at Companies House shows that he has like 93% which is as at Aug 2021.

He converted loans into share capital I think (well via the holding company which holds the shares)

With more than 75% he essentially controls all of the company and has full control.
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,756
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3728 on: Today at 01:45:24 pm »
Wish they had a tougher fixture than Arsenal tonight. I dont have much faith in them away from home.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,668
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3729 on: Today at 01:48:48 pm »
I had to smile earlier when I saw Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson joined Merseyside Police this morning on 'Operation Toxic'.

I imagined loads of Bitters' doors going in on County Road and Rhyl.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3730 on: Today at 01:52:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:38:49 pm
They would have to pay top dollar in wages to get those two. At West Ham, they would at least have somewhere to spend it.
Newcastle Quayside in January doesnt exactly compare with Madrid or London.

Think paying double/triple salaries isn't a problem for Newcastle but yeah playing for Howe at Newcastle will be.
 
I think we'll soon see who the first round of mercenaries are,hopefully they still go down so we don't have to suffer them for a while yet.

But OT from me sorry everyone.
Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,866
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3731 on: Today at 02:04:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:21:20 pm
Just seen that the Express is running a story about Eden Hazard being allowed to leave for £12m in the January window and Everton are interested (along with WHam)

Carlo must be pissing himself at that one.

So must Hazard

Hazard does love the atmosphere there at Goodison.  ;D

https://twitter.com/i/status/1107311106555633665
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3732 on: Today at 02:24:16 pm »
Rafa will be under serious pressure if he fails to get a result tonight
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,897
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3733 on: Today at 02:29:06 pm »
Are the team even interested in playing for Rafa? The players must know he'll catch most of the flak if they don't get a result.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,716
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3734 on: Today at 02:36:16 pm »
Hadn't been on GOT for quite a while so popped in today for a laugh.

It's brilliant! It's like it's written by a genius comedy team.

There was a thread proposing getting rid of 'Big Dunc' as he's been there throughout [what they seem to be calling] their underperforming period. A few agreed. The rest were split between hatred for anyone entertaining such a blasphemous thought; and labelling those proposing it as (to quote one poster) "pro-Benitez infiltrators" who are "identifying their next target"

Dunc is a legend who would apparently bleed for the club.

Not red blood, you'd assume.

Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,395
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3735 on: Today at 02:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:04:11 pm
Hazard does love the atmosphere there at Goodison.  ;D

https://twitter.com/i/status/1107311106555633665

 ;D

Had them sussed.
Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,244
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3736 on: Today at 02:41:46 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:24:16 pm
Rafa will be under serious pressure if he fails to get a result tonight

Is he really expected to perform much better with that squad? Ancelloti didn't do much, now nor is Rafa. Do they expect a Klopp or Pep to miraculously turn them around?
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,813
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3737 on: Today at 02:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:48:48 pm
I had to smile earlier when I saw Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson joined Merseyside Police this morning on 'Operation Toxic'.

I imagined loads of Bitters' doors going in on County Road and Rhyl.

Missus said she heard that this morning and I thought it was a piss take.

Hope the c*nt caught something toxic.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,381
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3738 on: Today at 03:24:51 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 02:41:46 pm
Is he really expected to perform much better with that squad? Ancelloti didn't do much, now nor is Rafa. Do they expect a Klopp or Pep to miraculously turn them around?

Ancelotti did a lot better to be honest, but then the difference this season seems to be DCL being out most of the time.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,206
  • Dutch Class
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3739 on: Today at 03:26:05 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 04:48:44 am
It also just hasn't happened elsewhere, Boro and Sunderland for example, have both struggled to fill their places since moving whether in the prem or not.

Loads of evidence suggesting new stadiums become a millstone unless you keep winning. Once the shine has wore off after a year or two, people aren't going to just show up and pay higher prices just to bask in it
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,882
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3740 on: Today at 03:27:14 pm »
Everyone talks about their stadium falling apart and rightly so but their training ground is from a bygone era too.  :D

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,206
  • Dutch Class
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3741 on: Today at 03:28:00 pm »
Will be interesting to see how much Moshiri and others interfered with Brands' work. Iwobi transfer was an obvious one. I bet Rooney was too
Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,623
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3742 on: Today at 03:33:59 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:28:00 pm
Will be interesting to see how much Moshiri and others interfered with Brands' work. Iwobi transfer was an obvious one. I bet Rooney was too

It seemed like everyone got a turn to pick players, fair few signed by managers who had worked with them at other clubs, Cuckoo Martina, Richiela, Rodriguez, Allan, Rondon, Townsend etc, bungalow Bill with the romance signing of Rooney

No structure at all when you think they were supposed to be going down the DOF route, just a scattergun approach so it's no wonder it went tits up
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,206
  • Dutch Class
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3743 on: Today at 03:36:56 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:33:59 pm
It seemed like everyone got a turn to pick players, fair few signed by managers who had worked with them at other clubs, Cuckoo Martina, Richiela, Rodriguez, Allan, Rondon, Townsend etc, bungalow Bill with the romance signing of Rooney

No structure at all when you think they were supposed to be going down the DOF route, just a scattergun approach so it's no wonder it went tits up

Yep. Given his remit was to sign young players that could be flipped for a profit, the end result shows little of that. He trashed his reputation by hanging on for this long
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,897
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3744 on: Today at 03:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:36:16 pm
Hadn't been on GOT for quite a while so popped in today for a laugh.

It's brilliant! It's like it's written by a genius comedy team.

There was a thread proposing getting rid of 'Big Dunc' as he's been there throughout [what they seem to be calling] their underperforming period. A few agreed. The rest were split between hatred for anyone entertaining such a blasphemous thought; and labelling those proposing it as (to quote one poster) "pro-Benitez infiltrators" who are "identifying their next target"

Dunc is a legend who would apparently bleed for the club.

Not red blood, you'd assume.

You'd think he'd never played for Newcastle.

It would never happen, but I would laugh my tits off if Howe offered Dunc a job.  See how long their fucking "legend" stuck around then.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,625
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3745 on: Today at 03:53:13 pm »
I have to admit to cheer myself up I read the GOT derby match thread. Very strange people.

They went from expecting a pasting (that they eventually got) to euphoria at their early consolation, then into a debate about Rafa (not everyone blames him), which players they need to bin (Seamus Coleman, though Kenny is even worse, apparently) to finally, crucially bemoaning the Amazon commentary team for pointing out how great Liverpool were & how poor Everton were. It seems only Evertonians are allowed to criticise Everton. Its a whole generations birthright. Without that theyd have no identity.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,905
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3746 on: Today at 04:29:34 pm »
Guardian football weekly podcast laying into them for their protest.

Who are they protesting against? What is it meant to achieve? Do they want someone to just give them a trophy?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,905
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3747 on: Today at 04:44:54 pm »
It costs a lot of money to look this cheap, Dolly Parton once said, and it is a quotation that may resonate with Everton fans as they click through the Goodison Park turnstiles tonight before their teams match against Arsenal. Since Farhad Moshiri took control of the club five years ago, the thick end of £500m has been spent on players, who between them have somehow combined to make the grand old team demonstrably worse.

Despite the best attempts of five different managers, two of them highly decorated and among the best in the business, the seventh-place Premier League finish Everton once considered their birthright in the pre-Moshiri era is currently little more than a pipe dream. As for delusions of Big Cup or Euro Vase grandeur? Well, theyve been quietly shelved as Rafa Benítezs side try to arrest their inexorable slide towards the drop. Yes siree, as Dolly might say, it has cost Everton an eye-watering sum of money to become the fifth-worst team in the league and last night the first lamb was sacrificed at the metaphorical altar as their director of football, Marcel Brands, left the club.

Everton fans are unconvinced and some supporter groups are planning a protest at tonights game, although it remains to be seen how many will take part or what exactly it is about their free-spending owners, proven trophy-winner of a manager and array of very expensive players they are protesting. Entitled #27minutesfor27years, the planned protest references the number of years Everton will have gone without a trophy come the end of this season and fans are encouraged to walk out of Goodison Park in the 27th minute, a full eight minutes later than it took many of them to abandon ship during their recent drubbing at the hands of Liverpool.

Tired of the chaotic behind-the-scenes activities they believe to be to blame for the current on-field shambles, those behind #27minutesfor27years want Moshiri to keep spending money but instigate a boardroom cull, stop communicating club business through favoured Scottish talk radio presenters and give them some face time so they can voice their concerns in the hope all concerned can get more bang for their emotional and financial buck. Fan reaction to the planned protest has been predictably mixed and if the current squabbling on various social media websites is anything to go by, those behind the #27minutesfor27years show of dissent may discover their fans are no better at singing from the same hymn sheet than the very people they are railing against.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/dec/06/evertons-decline-the-first-sacrificial-lamb-and-a-27th-minute-walkout



"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,276
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3748 on: Today at 05:12:12 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 02:41:46 pm
Is he really expected to perform much better with that squad? Ancelloti didn't do much, now nor is Rafa. Do they expect a Klopp or Pep to miraculously turn them around?

Mourinho would love the job.
He has something to prove. Creating a team on a shoestring and leaving a legacy
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,276
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3749 on: Today at 05:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:27:14 pm
Everyone talks about their stadium falling apart and rightly so but their training ground is from a bygone era too.  :D

State of the art in rented facilities them, lad.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,897
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3750 on: Today at 05:22:39 pm »
If the FFP reports are correct, then Everton couldn't spend any money, even if they wanted to. The supporters planning this protest are the very definition of self entitled.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,721
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3751 on: Today at 05:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:22:39 pm
If the FFP reports are correct, then Everton couldn't spend any money, even if they wanted to. The supporters planning this protest are the very definition of self entitled.

or just entitled? :D
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,711
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3752 on: Today at 05:34:15 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:33:59 pm
It seemed like everyone got a turn to pick players, fair few signed by managers who had worked with them at other clubs, Cuckoo Martina, Richiela, Rodriguez, Allan, Rondon, Townsend etc, bungalow Bill with the romance signing of Rooney

No structure at all when you think they were supposed to be going down the DOF route, just a scattergun approach so it's no wonder it went tits up

Brands's camp have briefed to the Echo that Moshiri signed Iwobi, Tosun, Niasse and Godfrey.

Townsend and Rondon are presumably Rafa's buys, players he's signed before. Same with Rodriguez and Allan with Ancelotti.

If you're going to appoint someone like that you've got to let them do their work. Look at Edwards at Liverpool under Rodgers with the 'transfer committee', it was you pick one, i'll pick one. Rodgers would sign Benteke and Edwards Firmino because they couldn't agree and then they can't play together.
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,276
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3753 on: Today at 06:01:41 pm »
Some of the shouts on Twitter are hilarious due to the entitlement believing that they should be top 4 with all the money spent whilst at the same time moaning about how Moshiri spent his money.
Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,055
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3754 on: Today at 06:09:16 pm »
I don't blame them for feeling entitled. Even if you're not as good as you hope you'd want to get something enjoyable out of the game. Whether it's a cup run or two, attacking football, late wins, something. They're the most miserable club in the country and their misery is compounded by seeing us watching potentially our best ever team in the last 3 years and even before that winning newly every trophy we could. Even their best achievement since the Cup won (4th place in 2005) was overshadowed by us. I can see why some people say relegation would be good for them. A season winning promotion from the championship might be a good laugh for the decent blues. They won't get relegated of course this season
Online SamLad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3755 on: Today at 06:09:55 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:12:12 pm
Mourinho would love the job.
He has something to prove. Creating a team on a shoestring and leaving a legacy
LOL ::)
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,423
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3756 on: Today at 06:14:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:01:41 pm
Some of the shouts on Twitter are hilarious due to the entitlement believing that they should be top 4 with all the money spent whilst at the same time moaning about how Moshiri spent his money.


No point having money without good husbandry, it won't last.

If Moshiri follows through in letting Rafa handle transfers,  that's another good call.  Benitez's eye for a defender,  midfielder is excellent.  In time,  he can build them up.  If Mina returns today there's a decent chance they put points on the board.  You can't have such huge drop offs in level in the squad positions.

Judgement,  decision making,  time for the right manager,  it's not always easy to spot these things when you're in the middle of all the information,  agendas,  tittle tattle.  Moshiri (and Rafa's)  reckoning. 
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,276
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3757 on: Today at 06:21:47 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 06:14:32 pm
No point having money without good husbandry, it won't last.

If Moshiri follows through in letting Rafa handle transfers,  that's another good call.  Benitez's eye for a defender,  midfielder is excellent.  In time,  he can build them up.  If Mina returns today there's a decent chance they put points on the board.  You can't have such huge drop offs in level in the squad positions.

Judgement,  decision making,  time for the right manager,  it's not always easy to spot these things when you're in the middle of all the information,  agendas,  tittle tattle.  Moshiri (and Rafa's)  reckoning.

Thing is they want Moshiri gone. Hes spent £500m on players, as well as clearing the debt (although thats now on the value he places on the club).
He is obviously starstruck and thinks he is a football genius, but he has put his own wedge into the club, which probably entitles him to have a say.
Online Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3758 on: Today at 06:26:36 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 02:41:46 pm
Is he really expected to perform much better with that squad? Ancelloti didn't do much, now nor is Rafa. Do they expect a Klopp or Pep to miraculously turn them around?

Exactly. I have no doubt pep or klopp would lose a shit load of games if they took that job tomorrow and there would no doubt be shouts to sack them after 10 games. Klopp might not have survived his first season with us under many owners.

Its the same numpties trying to give Gerrard or Rolf massive credit for turning things around after a handful of games. Managers take years to really implement the tactics and personnel they want and then you have the variance in football results on top of that. If a manager is committed and has a good track record they should be given at least 3 full seasons IMO.
Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,423
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3759 on: Today at 06:31:02 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:21:47 pm
Thing is they want Moshiri gone. Hes spent £500m on players, as well as clearing the debt (although thats now on the value he places on the club).
He is obviously starstruck and thinks he is a football genius, but he has put his own wedge into the club, which probably entitles him to have a say.

Definitely.  He's actually making a good move here, after so many poor decisions.
