« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 207064 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,791
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 06:13:38 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:06:47 pm
One report says she has been looking for another job for a while, - with the clubs blessing!!

They cant scrap the BMD, imagine the uproar.
The only way that could happen is if they get relegated and then they have a reasonable excuse. Catch 26. Stay up and keep trying to kid the fans its going ahead, or get relegated and say due to circumstances beyond our control

Doesn't that make it worse in that they would need to build something, as the Pit wouldn't be fit for the Prem?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,961
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 06:13:44 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:38:25 pm
Hes put Rafa in charge of the war chest.
Is that where they keep the cuckoo clock these days
War chest?

Theyre now as poor as a church mouse, that's just had an enormous tax bill on the very day his wife ran off with another mouse, taking all the cheese.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 06:25:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:13:44 pm
War chest?

Theyre now as poor as a church mouse, that's just had an enormous tax bill on the very day his wife ran off with another mouse, taking all the cheese.

Boo cheese by any chance?
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,259
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 06:30:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:13:44 pm
War chest?

Theyre now as poor as a church mouse, that's just had an enormous tax bill on the very day his wife ran off with another mouse, taking all the cheese.

Come on Tepid, theyre f@#*ing rich. Its only that FFP malarkey thats stopping them spending half a billion £ on players.

 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,885
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 06:40:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:30:05 pm
Come on Tepid, theyre f@#*ing rich. Its only that FFP malarkey thats stopping them spending another half a billion £ on players.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 07:17:46 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:30:05 pm
Come on Tepid, theyre f@#*ing rich. Its only that FFP malarkey thats stopping them spending half a billion £ on players.

Yes but Moshi laughs at FFP  :) Remember reading that quoted on here a few years back.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,885
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 07:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:17:46 pm
Yes but Moshi laughs at FFP  :) Remember reading that quoted on here a few years back.

Well that's fair enough because we laugh at Everton. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,658
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 08:09:46 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:50:30 pm
Anyone think Denise is bailing out because she doesn't want to be there when Everton have to say they don't have the financing for the new stadium and it's been put on hold.
At least if they can't go ahead with the build they will still have the biggest sandpit in the country to brag about. Another first for them. Right on the banks of the "Royal Booo Mersey."
« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:31 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,886
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 08:31:22 pm »
Can't wait for 27th min tommorow...its a lose - lose situation.

If loads do a damming indictment on club and Moshi-la! ( and how will he react to that after coughing up millions of his own cash and making all the big calls)...bearing mind the money they have spent

If loads don't then a complete disaster for the fan groups....and realisation fans accept they're shite

🍿
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,885
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 08:32:49 pm »
Even if they don't get relegated this season, they just might be entering their endgame now.

They have to sell players, will still only have a pittance to spend to keep within FFP, they're in chaos off the pitch, and their new stadium is likely hanging by a thread.

Best guess is they suspend "construction" after the dock is filled in but keep on paying rent to keep up the pretence to their fans that it's just a temporary setback.

If they go down they are absolutely screwed. They'll be begging Tranmere for a groundshare.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,140
  • Red since '64
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 08:34:10 pm »
Sky Sports online news carrying a story that the board are planning to replace Rafa with Mourinho😆

(Sunday Mirror, so dubious*)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:04 pm by Robinred »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 08:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:09:21 pm
Brands has been fired. Rearranging the deckchairs on the titanic.

Sacrificial lamb after the fans bayed for blood the other night.

Brands had no influence in the summer. Townsend and Rondon very much Rafa's men and Gray was someone he'd been targeting as well. By all accounts Brands was scouting right backs but Rafa vetoed the options. The summer before the likes of Allan and Rodriguez were very much Ancelotti's targets.

The time to fire Brands would have been after disastrous windows in the summers before but this is the same owner who gave him a new 3 year contract in April.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,885
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 08:38:46 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 08:31:22 pm
Can't wait for 27th min tommorow...its a lose - lose situation.

If loads do a damming indictment on club and Moshi-la! ( and how will he react to that after coughing up millions of his own cash and making all the big calls)...bearing mind the money they have spent

If loads don't then a complete disaster for the fan groups....and realisation fans accept they're shite

🍿

I think most of them accept they're shite, it's the why they seem to have a blind spot over.

They didn't bat an eyelid when the money was being splurged - every player brought in was instantly better than any player we had in the same position. Now that's been exposed for the delusion it was they're looking for someone to blame.

That club is a mangled feedback loop of knee jerking. Instead of having proper scrutiny, the fans just knee jerk, and the board knee jerk back in response. We're seeing it again with the removal of Brands and Baxendale. There's no plan - just appeasement. No questioning, just fume.

But you're right that the action tomorrow could completely fracture the club, and split supporters' groups right down the middle. Civil war.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,658
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 08:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:34:10 pm
Sky Sports online news carrying a story that the board are planning to replace Rafa with Mourinho😆

(Sunday Mirror, so dubious*)
Just looking for clicks from desperate Blues?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 08:42:39 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 08:31:22 pm
Can't wait for 27th min tommorow...its a lose - lose situation.

If loads do a damming indictment on club and Moshi-la! ( and how will he react to that after coughing up millions of his own cash and making all the big calls)...bearing mind the money they have spent

If loads don't then a complete disaster for the fan groups....and realisation fans accept they're shite

🍿

Yeah either way it's not good.

It's a bit like our Sunderland protest in 2016 but the difference there was we had Klopp as the unifier and owners who are prepared to admit and correct their mistakes, therefore the protest worked.

They've got a manager they hate and an owner who is a loose cannon.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 