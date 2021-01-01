Can't wait for 27th min tommorow...its a lose - lose situation.



If loads do a damming indictment on club and Moshi-la! ( and how will he react to that after coughing up millions of his own cash and making all the big calls)...bearing mind the money they have spent



If loads don't then a complete disaster for the fan groups....and realisation fans accept they're shite



🍿



I think most of them accept they're shite, it's the why they seem to have a blind spot over.They didn't bat an eyelid when the money was being splurged - every player brought in was instantly better than any player we had in the same position. Now that's been exposed for the delusion it was they're looking for someone to blame.That club is a mangled feedback loop of knee jerking. Instead of having proper scrutiny, the fans just knee jerk, and the board knee jerk back in response. We're seeing it again with the removal of Brands and Baxendale. There's no plan - just appeasement. No questioning, just fume.But you're right that the action tomorrow could completely fracture the club, and split supporters' groups right down the middle. Civil war.