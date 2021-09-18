« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *  (Read 92871 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,276
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 01:20:37 pm »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,763
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 01:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:59:07 am
@_pauljoyce

James Rodriguez in Qatar for talks with a club as he looks to leave Everton and Everton look to offload him.


It's clear that he retired from football when he signed for the shite. The weather never suited, so now he looks to continue his retirement somewhere sunny.

Everton. Even a blind man can see them coming. Vain pricks believing the precious show pony actually wanted to play for them.

Everton aren't thee.  :wanker
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 03:11:11 pm »
Surely a superstar like James would be wanted by all the top clubs across Europe?!

I guess he'll be splitting his time between rocking up for 90 minutes once a week and being a poster boy and mouthpiece for Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 04:16:27 pm »
Better than Gerrard isn't he?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,924
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 04:33:41 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 04:16:27 pm
Better than Gerrard isn't he?

Well if by better you mean earning a small fortune for doing fuck-all, then yeah, he's definitely better than Gerrard at that. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 04:34:34 pm »
Rodriguez was a decent player once upon a time.  Checked out at 30.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,139
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 04:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:34:34 pm
Rodriguez was a decent player once upon a time.  Checked out at 30.

He just turned 30 in july.....he checked out well before that.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,183
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 04:59:20 pm »
Was gonna say! He checked out in about 2014 didnt he?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 05:01:39 pm »
i just can't believe an injury prone, lazy player who's previously moaned about cold weather didn't work out. No one could have seen it coming!
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,048
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 09:45:03 pm »
He was shite anyway, according to the blues who thought he was the second coming last season.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,269
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:34:34 pm
Rodriguez was a decent player when he did the chest volley.  Checked out when the game restarted

Fixed
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,071
  • Dutch Class
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm »
Speaks volumes about his talent that according to Andy Hunter the only clubs interested before the window closed were Porto and Istanbul Basaksehir. A move to Qatar confirms what most logical people have known for ages, he's only in it for the money at this stage.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 11:55:30 pm »
What has he done since the Brazil World Cup.

Seems he's either been on the bench or been injured since that World Cup, i cannot remember him doing anything of note.

Such a bizarre signing in the first place, no doubt a Moshiri vanity signing.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:10:38 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,763
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 12:03:24 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:55:30 pm
What has he done since the Brazil World Cup.

Seems he's either been on the bench on the bench or been injured since that World Cup, i cannot remember him doing anything of note.

Such a bizarre signing in the first place, no doubt a Moshiri vanity signing.
Definitely a vanity signing.

Some people would happily have an engineless Ferrari replica on their drive simply so casual passers-by think they must be cool and rich. Who cares if it doesn't run and only looks decent on the surface.

The good news for fans of the shite is that now Red Rafa holds the reins, they will probably buy players they need rather than vanity signings they don't. The bad news for Rafa is they won't appreciate him for it. Then again, they never appreciate anything, so no change there.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 