Who really knows the real financial situation of football clubs - but if Everton did find themselves in peril it'll be the most humiliating example of being stung by trying to keep up with your neighbours.



It's fair enough that the fans will compare and contrast with a rival, but you sense that the whole club are enveloped in a really weird determination to match and better Liverpool. Throwing good money after bad, desperate for marquee names to change the fortunes and make the 'next step'...but doing it all without clarity of vision and purpose.



A terrible operation with badly conceived intentions.