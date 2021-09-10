« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *  (Read 80357 times)

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,664
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1200 on: September 10, 2021, 05:34:20 pm »
Quite the story today from Everton. They wanted to buy players during the transfer window, but were so in debt the FA regulations wouldn't allow. That view was presented as almost as if the FA were wrong to stop them spending more, rather than, "what is this insane amount of debt you have racked up?"

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/10/rafael-benitez-says-financial-fair-play-killed-everton-in-transfer-window

Thing is, even if they made CL and won it, they would still have massive debts. That's how in debt they are. Manic.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,699
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1201 on: September 10, 2021, 05:38:34 pm »
^
Yet most of their fans seem to be obsessed with Liverpool's supposed financial worries.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,674
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1202 on: September 10, 2021, 10:25:46 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on September 10, 2021, 05:34:20 pm
Quite the story today from Everton. They wanted to buy players during the transfer window, but were so in debt the FA regulations wouldn't allow. That view was presented as almost as if the FA were wrong to stop them spending more, rather than, "what is this insane amount of debt you have racked up?"

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/10/rafael-benitez-says-financial-fair-play-killed-everton-in-transfer-window

Thing is, even if they made CL and won it, they would still have massive debts. That's how in debt they are. Manic.

But Usmanov.........l
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,664
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1203 on: September 10, 2021, 10:36:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 10, 2021, 10:25:46 pm
But Usmanov.........l
That's actually a very good point, if Usmanov was pumping in the cash they would have found a way around it.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,879
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1204 on: September 10, 2021, 10:50:19 pm »
where's the 1.3 billion Farhad
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,831
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1205 on: September 10, 2021, 11:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 10, 2021, 05:38:34 pm
^
Yet most of their fans seem to be obsessed with Liverpool's supposed financial worries.

It will make the unexpected shock of their sudden bankruptcy and liquidation all the sweeter for me.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,971
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1206 on: September 11, 2021, 12:03:31 am »
Quote from: scatman on September 10, 2021, 10:50:19 pm
where's the 1.3 billion Farhad
Where's the BMD traffic cone money Bill?
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,074
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1207 on: September 11, 2021, 12:24:25 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 10, 2021, 11:14:04 pm
It will make the unexpected shock of their sudden bankruptcy and liquidation all the sweeter for me.

I'll be a mess for at least a decade when it happens ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,699
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1208 on: September 11, 2021, 12:31:07 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on September 10, 2021, 10:36:13 pm
That's actually a very good point, if Usmanov was pumping in the cash they would have found a way around it.
Of course they would. They'd just do an Abu Dhabi and ignore all the rules if they were in a financial position to do so.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,699
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1209 on: September 11, 2021, 12:37:13 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 10, 2021, 11:14:04 pm
It will make the unexpected shock of their sudden bankruptcy and liquidation all the sweeter for me.
Imagine the party in three quarters of the city if/when that happens.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,687
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1210 on: September 11, 2021, 12:42:49 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 10, 2021, 11:14:04 pm
It will make the unexpected shock of their sudden bankruptcy and liquidation all the sweeter for me.
Stop. Its the hope that kills you.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,831
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1211 on: September 11, 2021, 06:57:44 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 11, 2021, 12:37:13 am
Imagine the party in three quarters of the city if/when that happens.

It will be better than winning the title.

Oh wait, no it wont. ;D

Quote from: rossipersempre on September 11, 2021, 12:42:49 am
Stop. Its the hope that kills you.

Don't worry, I'm far more focused on us :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,971
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1212 on: September 11, 2021, 07:41:41 am »
Can't say I'd revel in any team becoming insolvent and folding, even though that shower were loving it when we were in financial dire straits, but be the bigger man I always say.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,838
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1213 on: September 11, 2021, 08:30:18 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on September 10, 2021, 10:36:13 pm
That's actually a very good point, if Usmanov was pumping in the cash they would have found a way around it.

Moshiri has taken out loan after loan since taking over.

They're quite fortunate the pandemic hasn't battered their income as Goodison takes in about 30 pence on a matchday, so they can't use the Covid excuse.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,831
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1214 on: September 11, 2021, 08:32:21 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 11, 2021, 07:41:41 am
Can't say I'd revel in any team becoming insolvent and folding, even though that shower were loving it when we were in financial dire straits, but be the bigger man I always say.

That's ok mate. I'll revel in it for both of us. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,838
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1215 on: September 11, 2021, 08:36:51 am »
I don't think a big or medium sized club has ever gone bust in England anyway (to the extent of disappearing out the football league). I'd be happy to see them do a Leeds and be fucked for years, or do a Sheff Wed/Forest and languish in The Championship/League One forever so we don't have to play them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,074
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1216 on: September 11, 2021, 08:37:49 am »
Quote from: Fromola on September 11, 2021, 08:36:51 am
I don't think a big or medium sized club has ever gone bust in England anyway (to the extent of disappearing out the football league). I'd be happy to see them do a Leeds and be fucked for years, or do a Sheff Wed/Forest and languish in The Championship/League One forever so we don't have to play them.

Would love to see it on the "firsts" board
Logged

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1217 on: September 11, 2021, 11:19:01 am »
Quote from: Fromola on September 11, 2021, 08:36:51 am
I don't think a big or medium sized club has ever gone bust in England anyway (to the extent of disappearing out the football league). I'd be happy to see them do a Leeds and be fucked for years, or do a Sheff Wed/Forest and languish in The Championship/League One forever so we don't have to play them.

Imagine the scenario where they do a Forest,  floating round mid Championship mediocrity. We draw them in the Cup and the whole thing builds up and builds up. Waking of the Kraken etc etc. We put out the kids again and beat them..that would destroy them beyond belief.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,577
  • Sound
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1218 on: September 11, 2021, 12:35:14 pm »
Hands in the bucket who thinks that this shower would happily be without the services of the pigeon if it meant we were without Alisson and Fabinho?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,699
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1219 on: Yesterday at 07:45:01 pm »
I see there was an unexploded bomb found at the vanity dome site at Bramley Moore. Taken to Crosby beach this morning for detonation.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,036
  • Seis Veces
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1220 on: Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm »
Any update on where we are with the fumesday clock? Imagine Rafa's first defeat will place it perilously close to complete nuclear annihilation
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,674
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1221 on: Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:45:01 pm
I see there was an unexploded bomb found at the vanity dome site at Bramley Moore. Taken to Crosby beach this morning for detonation.

Hitler was a Redshite, a Redshite, a Redshite......boooo (and repeat).
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,674
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1222 on: Yesterday at 10:24:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm
Any update on where we are with the fumesday clock? Imagine Rafa's first defeat will place it perilously close to complete nuclear annihilation

Defcon one.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm by So... Howard Phillips »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,900
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1223 on: Yesterday at 10:28:56 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:24:37 pm
Defcon one.

I always get mixed up which one's the really bad one too :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,329
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1224 on: Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm »
A bomb has been found at bramley Moore.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/two-unexploded-bombs-found-across-21550883


Rumour is that Brands  heard something formerly  explosive but now well well past its best had been unearthed and tried to sign it for £200k a week
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,674
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1225 on: Yesterday at 11:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:28:56 pm
I always get mixed up which one's the really bad one too :P

Five to one or one to five?

One for Dr Strangelove?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,469
  • Kloppite
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1226 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm »
I see the Ev couldn't sell James Rodriguez, because other clubs were put off by his £250.000 a week salary. :lmao
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,699
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1227 on: Today at 01:17:02 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm
I see the Ev couldn't sell James Rodriguez, because other clubs were put off by his £250.000 a week salary. :lmao
The fella is on a quarter of a million a week for basically retiring from football.  :lmao

Ancelotti was on around £12m a year with them for basically taking a holiday from working with elite clubs.

The shite are a gift horse you simply cannot look in the mouth when you need a break from football but still want the cash rolling in.

Now we have Rafa, a European Cup winning LFC legend, rinsing the soft twats just so he can work close to home.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:19:14 am by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,832
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1228 on: Today at 01:23:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:17:02 am
The fella is on a quarter of a million a week for basically retiring from football.  :lmao

Ancelotti was on around £12m a year with them for basically taking a holiday from working with elite clubs.

The shite are a gift horse you simply cannot look in the mouth when you need a break from football but still want the cash rolling in.

Now we have Rafa, a European Cup winning LFC legend, rinsing the soft twats just so he can work close to home.

Everton, the Vivien Nicholson of modern football

(one for you oldies)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,699
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1229 on: Today at 01:29:01 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:23:32 am
Everton, the Vivien Nicholson of modern football

(one for you oldies)
Definitely.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,002
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 09:36:09 am »
Wouldn't mind them getting absolutely battered both physically and in the scoreline tonight.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,973
  • Indefatigability
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 10:00:00 am »
Who really knows the real financial situation of football clubs - but if Everton did find themselves in peril it'll be the most humiliating example of being stung by trying to keep up with your neighbours.

It's fair enough that the fans will compare and contrast with a rival, but you sense that the whole club are enveloped in a really weird determination to match and better Liverpool. Throwing good money after bad, desperate for marquee names to change the fortunes and make the 'next step'...but doing it all without clarity of vision and purpose.

A terrible operation with badly conceived intentions.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,973
  • Indefatigability
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1232 on: Today at 10:05:33 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:23:32 am
Everton, the Vivien Nicholson of modern football

(one for you oldies)
Yes - the many managers being the husbands of the piece...all buried.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 