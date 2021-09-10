I see the Ev couldn't sell James Rodriguez, because other clubs were put off by his £250.000 a week salary.
The fella is on a quarter of a million a week for basically retiring from football.
Ancelotti was on around £12m a year with them for basically taking a holiday from working with elite clubs.
The shite are a gift horse you simply cannot look in the mouth when you need a break from football but still want the cash rolling in.
Now we have Rafa, a European Cup winning LFC legend, rinsing the soft twats just so he can work close to home.