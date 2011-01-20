Catcher and DaveK have somehow convinced themselves that Rafa is actually a mercenary and doesn't care about us. But he loves Everton. And we dislike Rafa now too apparently. Ah the mental gymnastics.



Cheers, Tobelius, Kekule and Red.Don't you just love Catcher, Davek and chums. 😀Rafa to Everton dropped a mind bomb into the heads of the Bitters. Rafa's best days might be behind him, but they know he's still quality. If he hadn't been at Anfield, they'd adore him. But he has, so they can't. They want him to fail, but he's started off well. Ok, they've played no one of note yet, but wins are wins.It's clear that Bitters from County Road to Colwyn Bay are deeply conflicted. If they continue to do ok, how do they cope? Ah yes, they distort reality so much until they construct a narrative they can live with.The comments from our esteemed Bitters from GOT is the beginning of the new, acceptable narrative construction. They can't love Rafa if Rafa still loves Liverpool, so they have to invent a wedge between Rafa and us. If they can somehow construct an alternative universe where Rafa doesn't care about us, but cares about them, and one where Reds hate Rafa, then they can love him.Anyway, you lurking Bitters. We love Rafa. You know, the guy who won the European Cup with Liverpool. Carry on with your mental gymnastics though, because they are hilarious. 😂