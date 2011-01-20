« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *  (Read 64584 times)

Offline Tobelius

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 01:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:12:45 pm
Thanks for all the good wishes, you lovely people.
I can confirm that covid is still a bastard, but will not hamper my daily laugh at all things Everton. 😎

Let me add one mate,get well soon and feel better!
Offline Kekule

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 01:33:18 pm »
Yep add me to the list of well wishers to SoS.

I eagerly await your next post extensively taking the piss out of Everton when youre feeling better.  Always a good laugh.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 02:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:12:45 pm
Thanks for all the good wishes, you lovely people.
I can confirm that covid is still a bastard, but will not hamper my daily laugh at all things Everton. 😎

Just make sure your lungs stay where they belong when you're doing all that laughing.  :thumbup
Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 02:58:14 pm »
Catcher and DaveK have somehow convinced themselves that Rafa is actually a mercenary and doesn't care about us. But he loves Everton. And we dislike Rafa now too apparently. Ah the mental gymnastics.
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 02:58:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:07:22 am
The mental gymnastics will be ace.

Imagine being such a c*nt that you cannot be happy that your team is doing well?
If they don't praise Rafa coz it's a team he inherited,  then they'll have to praise Don Carlo, the man who they're going to have a party for when he dies.
Mental gymnastics indeed  ;D
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 05:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on Yesterday at 02:58:14 pm
Catcher and DaveK have somehow convinced themselves that Rafa is actually a mercenary and doesn't care about us. But he loves Everton. And we dislike Rafa now too apparently. Ah the mental gymnastics.
Rafa hates Liverpool football club and the city, makes sense now, maybe the large donation and continued support from the Benitez family for the HJC is a cunning ruse, which goes to so that you can't trust these foreigners.
Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 05:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:13:24 pm
Rafa hates Liverpool football club and the city, makes sense now, maybe the large donation and continued support from the Benitez family for the HJC is a cunning ruse, which goes to so that you can't trust these foreigners.
Aaye only in it for the money. Thats the only apparent reason he would go from Inter to Napoli, Valencia to Real and from us to them.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 02:58:42 pm
If they don't praise Rafa coz it's a team he inherited,  then they'll have to praise Don Carlo, the man who they're going to have a party for when he dies.
Mental gymnastics indeed  ;D

Schrödinger's Bitter. At once utterly delighted with the work a manager is doing but at the same time fewming that they are shit and calling for the manager's head.
Offline Linudden

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 06:37:43 pm »
Who are they playing in the weekend? Asking for a Colombian friend :)
Offline FiSh77

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 06:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:37:43 pm
Who are they playing in the weekend? Asking for a Colombian friend :)

Away to Brighton, Saturday 3pm so another week not being on the telly
Offline Linudden

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 06:45:51 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:43:03 pm
Away to Brighton

Ok, I'll be on twitch to tell him  :wave
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 07:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on Yesterday at 02:58:14 pm
Catcher and DaveK have somehow convinced themselves that Rafa is actually a mercenary and doesn't care about us. But he loves Everton. And we dislike Rafa now too apparently. Ah the mental gymnastics.

Cheers, Tobelius, Kekule and Red.  :thumbup

Don't you just love Catcher, Davek and chums. 😀

Rafa to Everton dropped a mind bomb into the heads of the Bitters. Rafa's best days might be behind him, but they know he's still quality. If he hadn't been at Anfield, they'd adore him. But he has, so they can't. They want him to fail, but he's started off well. Ok, they've played no one of note yet, but wins are wins.

It's clear that Bitters from County Road to Colwyn Bay are deeply conflicted. If they continue to do ok, how do they cope? Ah yes, they distort reality so much until they construct a narrative they can live with.

The comments from our esteemed Bitters from GOT is the beginning of the new, acceptable narrative construction. They can't love Rafa if Rafa still loves Liverpool, so they have to invent a wedge between Rafa and us. If they can somehow construct an alternative universe where Rafa doesn't care about us, but cares about them, and one where Reds hate Rafa, then they can love him.

Anyway, you lurking Bitters. We love Rafa. You know, the guy who won the European Cup with Liverpool. Carry on with your mental gymnastics though, because they are hilarious. 😂  :wave

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 07:41:27 pm »
Offline Peabee

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:12:45 pm
Thanks for all the good wishes, you lovely people.
I can confirm that covid is still a bastard, but will not hamper my daily laugh at all things Everton. 😎

Get well soon SoS.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 11:08:14 pm »
^
Thanks Peabee. 👍😷
Offline Peabee

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 11:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:08:14 pm
^
Thanks Peabee. 👍😷

My bro has covid too. I know more people with covid now than at any other time during the pandemic.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:10:24 pm
My bro has covid too. I know more people with covid now than at any other time during the pandemic.
I wish your brother a full and speedy recovery. I actually caught it off my own brother too.
Offline Sangria

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 11:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm
I wish your brother a full and speedy recovery. I actually caught it off my own brother too.

Don't blame the virus for your sibling fractures. It ain't covid. It's your brother.
Offline Kalito

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 01:55:36 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:08:14 pm
^
Thanks Peabee. 👍😷
Hope you get well as soon as, Sir!
Online Lycan

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 05:24:04 am »
Get well soon SoS.
