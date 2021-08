out of curiosity, when was the last time there was a direct player transfer between us and them?



They're probably more in the mood for it than for a long time. It would help us too, especially if there is an obligation to buy clause inserted. He's better than Keane and Holgate, and would at worst be 3rd choice with the opportunity to become part of a first choice pairing at a good level PL club. As a better CB than most of their current choices, he'll improve their chances of getting points from our rivals. Even if he does well, he won't play against us, so it won't harm us. And a good season in the PL improves our chances of getting a decent fee for him.