Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 10:40:18 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:30:01 am
Pic or it didn't happen, expecting the full works on this one
haha used to play against his lad. He was a few years older than me but i used to get picked for all the sides older than me. I brought it up to him n he looked at me like 'Wait, what? ive got a son' was quite weird to be honest
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 10:46:55 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 16, 2021, 11:09:12 pm
Let's not forget Gary Speed

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/truth-behind-gary-speed-left-15172515

https://www.nufc.com/html/speed-house.html

Apparently put in steel gates to, protect him on his return to Goodison, nice.
This is the 1st I am hearing of this and now I am upset, and extremely angry.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 11:40:48 am »
Howard 'leftie' giving Cap a big hug..

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 11:44:02 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:30:01 am
Pic or it didn't happen, expecting the full works on this one

Our kid worked in The Bay Horse and said the same kind of thing
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 11:53:58 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:44:02 am
Our kid worked in The Bay Horse and said the same kind of thing

I believed him, I just wanted a pic of his auntie's restaurant with Howard Kendall as himself, Susan Boyle waiting for her fucking pudding and Rocky Dennis as young Capon
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 12:05:06 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:53:58 am
I believed him, I just wanted a pic of his auntie's restaurant with Howard Kendall as himself, Susan Boyle waiting for her fucking pudding and Rocky Dennis as young Capon
:lmao  :boxhead
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 05:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:25:42 am
i mentioned this on here a few times aboot kendall years ago. He used to sit in my aunty n uncles restaurant in formby, Quo Vadis drinking himself to death with glass after glass of brandy. I used to speak with him and he couldnt remember most of the shit id bring up about everton. Was a dead nice fella like but was a proper piss head
Well known about Kendalls drinking habits. There was a rumour at the time he left, that during a pre-season friendly Speed (a teetotaller) asked for a drink. Kendal through a water bottle on, which Speed drank and then spat out, as it was full of Vodka. Kendall and Harvey were pissing themselves laughing. But Speed went ballistic and wanted out from then on
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 06:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:25:42 am
i mentioned this on here a few times aboot kendall years ago. He used to sit in my aunty n uncles restaurant in formby, Quo Vadis drinking himself to death with glass after glass of brandy. I used to speak with him and he couldnt remember most of the shit id bring up about everton. Was a dead nice fella like but was a proper piss head

One time he was staggering across the street and fell on his arse right in front of my horse. Evasive action was needed to prevent him getting trampled to death. Proper pie-eyed he was. I think it will have been 1998 or around then.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 06:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Yesterday at 06:07:29 pm
One time he was staggering across the street and fell on his arse right in front of my horse. Evasive action was needed to prevent him getting trampled to death. Proper pie-eyed he was. I think it will have been 1998 or around then.
Was between 95 and 2000 the few times I went into my Aunty n uncles Place when I met him. Was around the same time I was going to a chippy one night not far from that posers bar in formby, the grapes? Anyway, was with a girl and as we walked in David Fairclough was walking out, absolutely fucking trollied. He sees us and goes Yeah, yeah,  ya wanna picture?, yeah its David fairclough. You never seen anyone famous before? then went fucking flying over the step dropping everything everywhere. Tit

Idve smacked him if he was anyone else. Proper gobbing off like he was being harassed by the press/ fans.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 06:25:53 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 05:16:37 pm
Well known about Kendalls drinking habits. There was a rumour at the time he left, that during a pre-season friendly Speed (a teetotaller) asked for a drink. Kendal through a water bottle on, which Speed drank and then spat out, as it was full of Vodka. Kendall and Harvey were pissing themselves laughing. But Speed went ballistic and wanted out from then on
Christ. Harvey looked like a swill head as well
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 06:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:23:31 pm
;D

Was between 95 and 2000 the few times I went into my Aunty n uncles Place when I met him. Was around the same time I was going to a chippy one night not far from that posers bar in formby, the grapes? Anyway, was with a girl and as we walked in David Fairclough was walking out, absolutely fucking trollied. He sees us and goes Yeah, yeah,  ya wanna picture?, yeah its David fairclough. You never seen anyone famous before? then went fucking flying over the step dropping everything everywhere. Tit

Idve smacked him if he was anyone else. Proper gobbing off like he was being harassed by the press/ fans.



A super flub, as it were?
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 06:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:40:18 am
haha used to play against his lad. He was a few years older than me but i used to get picked for all the sides older than me. I brought it up to him n he looked at me like 'Wait, what? ive got a son' was quite weird to be honest

I knew him, he was in my brothers year at school (Merchants), nice lad. A lot more down to earth than Kenny's son to be honest who was in my year.  Fun fact, Sadio lives in Kendall's old house. Well, a new build on the same plot.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 06:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:55:09 pm
I knew him, he was in my brothers year at school (Merchants), nice lad. A lot more down to earth than Kenny's son to be honest who was in my year.  Fun fact, Sadio lives in Kendall's old house. Well, a new build on the same plot.
Si his name wasnt it? yeah, never really liked Paul. Played against him a few times and kenny was watching every time. Just off the bypass. Scored a few in front of kenny so was made up with that like ;D Paul came across like he thought he was a fucking superstar.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 07:00:37 pm »
Sad really he was a genuinely great manager.  Maybe the best in Europe at his peak.

Ruined by the booze. 
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 07:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:59:35 pm
Si his name wasnt it? yeah, never really liked Paul. Played against him a few times and kenny was watching every time. Just off the bypass. Scored a few in front of kenny so was made up with that like ;D Paul came across like he thought he was a fucking superstar.

Yep, Si. And spot on about Paul. There were about 90-100 lads in my year and Paul would be 3rd pick at best, he was fast but really nothing special. Thought he was a bit of a hard man as well which was laughable, tried to start on my mate (who would be #2 pick actually) and got battered everywhere.

Edit - I should add, we were kids so I wouldn't tar him with the 'nobhead' brush for life or anything  ;D
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 07:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:07:50 pm
Yep, Si. And spot on about Paul. There were about 90-100 lads in my year and Paul would be 3rd pick at best, he was fast but really nothing special. Thought he was a bit of a hard man as well which was laughable, tried to start on my mate (who would be #2 pick actually) and got battered everywhere.

Edit - I should add, we were kids so I wouldn't tar him with the 'nobhead' brush for life or anything  ;D
Mad you say he was fast cos to us he wasnt. Saying that our team was full of speedy fuckers. My team were full of lads whod been signed up between everton, liverpool and tranmere, preston etc so had a few mates who actually knew him n didnt like him either. He lived up the rd from me when i lived in southport. Used to see him in town in the summer an he thought he was it like.His sisters were always nice.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 07:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:25:15 pm
Mad you say he was fast cos to us he wasnt. Saying that our team was full of speedy fuckers. My team were full of lads whod been signed up between everton, liverpool and tranmere, preston etc so had a few mates who actually knew him n didnt like him either. He lived up the rd from me when i lived in southport. Used to see him in town in the summer an he thought he was it like.His sisters were always nice.

I just remember him being quick off the blocks, a Tony Daly type, but yeah at a decent athletic level I'm sure he was nothing special.

Imagine having a couple of complete strangers anonymously slagging you on a messageboard 25 years after the fact :lmao
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:38:13 pm
I just remember him being quick off the blocks, a Tony Daly type, but yeah at a decent athletic level I'm sure he was nothing special.

Imagine having a couple of complete strangers anonymously slagging you on a messageboard 25 years after the fact :lmao
Hahaha the blert ;D
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 07:41:42 pm »
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 08:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:25:42 am
i mentioned this on here a few times aboot kendall years ago. He used to sit in my aunty n uncles restaurant in formby, Quo Vadis
Mrs K: Where are you going Howard?

Howard: Quo Vadis

Mts K: Don't get smart with me ya twat...



 ;)

Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 05:16:37 pm
Well known about Kendalls drinking habits. There was a rumour at the time he left, that during a pre-season friendly Speed (a teetotaller) asked for a drink. Kendal through a water bottle on, which Speed drank and then spat out, as it was full of Vodka. Kendall and Harvey were pissing themselves laughing. But Speed went ballistic and wanted out from then on
Proper shithouse trick that is. I'm surprised he didn't spark the fuckers out there and then.

Great remembrances from everyone, btw. Keep the coming.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm »
When did Quo Vadis shut down Capon? I think it was right outside there that a certain midfielder we like and his mates had a little, erm, incident.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm
When did Quo Vadis shut down Capon? I think it was right outside there that a certain midfielder we like and his mates had a little, erm, incident.
2013 i think. They owned a place on Bold Street for years in town near the top end about 2 or 3 in from the corner before QV. Big double fronted place. Boss it was.

It was at the time of owning the one on bold street my cousin Johnny was stalked by Purple Aki when he started going to a nearby gym. Had an injunction on him an everything. Was even on the telly talking about it

Whos the player youre on aboot

Here it is, my cousins the lad in the orange doin the kickboxing 2.48 in

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wm0FQMo85GM&amp;ab_channel=BBCThree" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wm0FQMo85GM&amp;ab_channel=BBCThree</a>
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 09:37:46 pm »
Stevie. The incident that led to a policewoman losing her job over some CCTV tapes she had snagged of it.

I don't think Purple Aki ever made it to Formby, just his legend - I couldn't believe it when I found out he was real all along

I'll give that a proper watch later at home

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #783 on: Yesterday at 09:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:37:46 pm
Stevie. The incident that led to a policewoman losing her job over some CCTV tapes she had snagged of it.

I don't think Purple Aki ever made it to Formby, just his legend - I couldn't believe it when I found out he was real all along

I'll give that a proper watch later at home


it was in formby purple aki jumped out on my cousin. Hed followed him home

The Stevie one was in southport if you mean the dj fight after the newcastle game. Dont know about the police woman thing. The one in southport funnily enough was a restaurant that was owned by someone else i used to work with ;D
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #784 on: Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:49:05 pm
it was in formby purple aki jumped out on my cousin. Hed followed him home

The Stevie one was in southport if you mean the dj fight after the newcastle game. Dont know about the police woman thing. The one in southport funnily enough was a restaurant that was owned by someone else i used to work with ;D

I just watched it after all. Jesus that's scary. Luckily I was in no danger from the guy  ;D Your cousin looks familiar as well but that's probably just my mind playing tricks

Nah that was the one he went to court for there was another incident that got '$ettled' if you will, right there in the village, apparently a lot worse of a scene than the one in Souwey
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #785 on: Yesterday at 10:01:41 pm »
Oh dear

James has tweeted the atletico Madrid motto.

https://twitter.com/jamesdrodriguez/status/1427405031813361664?s=21

Theyre not at all happy with him :lmao
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #786 on: Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:01:41 pm
Oh dear

James has tweeted the atletico Madrid motto.

https://twitter.com/jamesdrodriguez/status/1427405031813361664?s=21

Theyre not at all happy with him :lmao

Their desperation to keep such an unprofessional player who clearly thinks they're beneath him is pretty sad, they seem to blame Rafa as a way of pretending he doesn't hate their shit small club.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #787 on: Yesterday at 10:44:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:01:41 pm
Oh dear

James has tweeted the atletico Madrid motto.

https://twitter.com/jamesdrodriguez/status/1427405031813361664?s=21

Theyre not at all happy with him :lmao
Maybe he's just a Journey fan, as well as a journeyman
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #788 on: Today at 12:12:42 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:25:42 am
i mentioned this on here a few times aboot kendall years ago. He used to sit in my aunty n uncles restaurant in formby, Quo Vadis drinking himself to death with glass after glass of brandy. I used to speak with him and he couldnt remember most of the shit id bring up about everton. Was a dead nice fella like but was a proper piss head

I saw him a garage once, he looked more flammable than the petrol, it was sad to see him in a real mess as I remember him as a great player and (initially) a great manager. He looked like the sort of bloke who should not be out driving.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #789 on: Today at 01:11:57 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:49:05 pm
it was in formby purple aki jumped out on my cousin. Hed followed him home

The Stevie one was in southport if you mean the dj fight after the newcastle game. Dont know about the police woman thing. The one in southport funnily enough was a restaurant that was owned by someone else i used to work with ;D

Apparently, Purple Aki ended up being awarded £35k compensation in that case where the 16 year old died crossed the rail tracks to get away from him. He argued he was just looking at trains and the whole case was racist. Pretty sinister really how he used intimidation, then would say people were intimidated because they were racist. I think a whole family ended up in witness protection once because of him and they found a book he kept where hed researched his victims to stalk them. It was never usually by accident, hed planned it all.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #790 on: Today at 06:47:22 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:11:57 am
Apparently, Purple Aki ended up being awarded £35k compensation in that case where the 16 year old died crossed the rail tracks to get away from him. He argued he was just looking at trains and the whole case was racist. Pretty sinister really how he used intimidation, then would say people were intimidated because they were racist. I think a whole family ended up in witness protection once because of him and they found a book he kept where hed researched his victims to stalk them. It was never usually by accident, hed planned it all.
He's a proper nutjob, I lived in the Merseyside area for a few years and I only saw him once, I was visiting a mate on the Wirral, Menlove Avenue I think the street is called (could be wrong) and I saw him from a distance, had only heard about him and seen a picture, didn't know the full extent of his noncery at that time.
