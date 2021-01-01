I went to the Liverpool One club shop at the weekend, absolutely jam packed.



I then had a look next door at the Everton Two club shop, lets just say there were no social distancing issues in there.



Pre-Covid I was in town every week, so would pop in to our shops all the time. I'd also look into the Bitter's store as I passed, and I've never seen it busy. One time I passed and the only fella I could see in there had a Liverpool shirt on.I assume picking something up for a Bitter friend or family member. Either that, or just taking the piss. In contrast, our shop was always consistently busy and was often totally rammed.I'm not surprised though. Even their own figures show they only have a quarter of the city. Everywhere I go in the city and surrounding areas LFC shirts are far more common. There has just been a fair at Sefton Park for two weeks and pretty much every day the kit ratio has been around 95% LFC. Same when we went to a dog show in Lydiate last Sunday. You only see the odd Bitter, but lots and lots of LFC tops.The only thing I see more EFC presence in here is car number plates. Bitters just love an EFC number plate, and I'll see at least one on most days. Reds don't seem to bother with football-inspired plates nearly as much, although I do still see a fair number about. When I learned to drive I mulled over buying an LFC or KOP plate but decided to leave it, knowing how bitter and vindictive a lot of their rabble can be. There are enough peabrains who damage cars without giving some a further excuse to have a go at mine. Bitters do love their plates though.