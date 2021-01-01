« previous next »
Rafa's got the Blues *

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 11:58:16 am
snip

Got now has a thread on when they will start booing at the first game lol
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:59:17 am
Got now has a thread on when they will start booing at the first game lol

I'd hazard a guess at the very second Rafa emerges from the tunnel  ;D
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 11:58:16 am



77% of spurs fans feeling optimistic? :o
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 11:58:16 am



I reckon that's about on par with Everton most seasons.  Only usually it takes until around November for reality to hit.

The post-Owl bounce in full effect at Palace.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 12:04:00 pm
77% of spurs fans feeling optimistic? :o

I guess that will change significantly if Sir Harold of Kane fucks off.

Not surprisingly the Palace fans are upbeat after finally jettisoning the Owl  :P
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 12:04:00 pm
77% of spurs fans feeling optimistic? :o

Those optimistic 18% of Everton fans will be labeled closet RS and hounded out in no time.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 11:58:16 am

First time I've ever wanted 82% of bitters to be right  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:08:44 pm
I reckon that's about on par with Everton most seasons.  Only usually it takes until around November for reality to hit.

The post-Owl bounce in full effect at Palace.

They were 92% optimistic last year according to this story
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 12:57:24 pm
First time I've ever wanted 82% of bitters to be right  ;D

;D
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
They have 5 isolating with covid

Not good

(Not laughing at them for once here, this affects us all. Good luck to them)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:18:37 pm
They have 5 isolating with covid

Not good

(Not laughing at them for once here, this affects us all. Good luck to them)
Imagine the "Rafa out" shouts if they get beat at home on the first day.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
The atmosphere there next season is going to be fucking toxic (usually already is, but you get me)

If he gets a full season, I don't see him doing any worse than Ancelotti, though. Sacked at some point for being midtable due to pressure from the fans.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Am I the only one worried about Rafa, his family and his house if this goes wrong early doors?

I'm genuinely afraid someone (or more) will rock up at his house kicking off, or attack him at the ground.
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 02:14:22 pm
Am I the only one worried about Rafa, his family and his house if this goes wrong early doors?

I'm genuinely afraid someone (or more) will rock up at his house kicking off, or attack him at the ground.

If they're going to go round his house then it's his neighbours I fear for ;D
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 02:14:22 pm
Am I the only one worried about Rafa, his family and his house if this goes wrong early doors?

I'm genuinely afraid someone (or more) will rock up at his house kicking off, or attack him at the ground.

I would guess like 99% of the people theyre all talk and the most theyll do is sing songs at him. You might get the one fan who wants to throw their season ticket at him, but I guess that would now involve throwing away their phone!

It astonishes me still that its not the board/Moshiri theyre directing their anger towards.

The club is an absolute shambles at how its being run, even with the new stadium
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 11:58:16 am



Love the way the 82% are represented by a red bar.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 02:14:22 pm
Am I the only one worried about Rafa, his family and his house if this goes wrong early doors?

I'm genuinely afraid someone (or more) will rock up at his house kicking off, or attack him at the ground.

Not entirely, they are not really the direct action types

In fact, they will revel in being able to moan to yet unknown degrees
A win for the Liverpool country

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Just can't wait til Richarlison is dropped for whatever reason
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Richarlison back in the Brazil squad for the next international break. Surely he will be on a rest period from Football for a couple of weeks.

He might as well quit Everton and just play for Brazil full time
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:18:37 pm
They have 5 isolating with covid

Not good

(Not laughing at them for once here, this affects us all. Good luck to them)

See one of them is Rodriguez but radio silence for the other four.

And I bet you Rodriguez has long Covid until the expiry of his contract.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Id forgotten that they will be missing another player for some time. Doesnt really help them 
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
GOT have a poll predicting the time of their first boo.

Do they enjoy nothing?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:51:40 pm
GOT have a poll predicting the time of their first boo.

Do they enjoy nothing?

They love booing
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
I went to the Liverpool One club shop at the weekend, absolutely jam packed.

I then had a look next door at the Everton Two club shop, lets just say there were no social distancing issues in there.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
BBC North West just interviewed Snodin. Wouldnt mention us by name, obviously playing to the crowd.
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:51:40 pm
GOT have a poll predicting the time of their first boo.

Do they enjoy nothing?

Put my vote for when Rafa walks out. I think this season will be such a spectacular pantomime that, even in his wildest dreams, Kenwright couldn't stage it.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm
Richarlison back in the Brazil squad for the next international break. Surely he will be on a rest period from Football for a couple of weeks.

He might as well quit Everton and just play for Brazil full time

Everton desperate to keep him, just letting Brazil and the player take the piss.

He'll burn out at some point during the season. I think the same happened with him at Watford as he signed straight from the Brazil domestic season to the Premier League with no break.



Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:35:35 pm
Just can't wait til Richarlison is dropped for whatever reason

Madness to throw Richarlison back in. Equally odd to not reference the manager by name

Everton@Everton
6h
The manager confirms Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin are available for #EVESOU, but 'some players are in isolation'.
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:34:42 pm
Madness to throw Richarlison back in. Equally odd to not reference the manager by name

Everton@Everton
6h
The manager confirms Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin are available for #EVESOU, but 'some players are in isolation'.

He who must not be named

Rafamort
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:08:44 pm


The post-Owl bounce in full effect at Palace.
proper tickled me that one mate
Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance.  Albert Einstein.  
Unquestionable trust in authority is the enemy of truth. Albert Einstein
Wake up to the war on for your mind!

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 02:24:49 pm
If they're going to go round his house then it's his neighbours I fear for ;D
;D

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:34:42 pm
Madness to throw Richarlison back in. Equally odd to not reference the manager by name

Everton@Everton
6h
The manager confirms Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin are available for #EVESOU, but 'some players are in isolation'.

They're pathetic from top to bottom  :shite:

BAGS!
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 02:14:22 pm
Am I the only one worried about Rafa, his family and his house if this goes wrong early doors?

I'm genuinely afraid someone (or more) will rock up at his house kicking off, or attack him at the ground.
They do have previous for physically assaulting their own manager, so you wouldn't put it past them. They do also have a small but solid hardcore of complete and utter lunatics who attach themselves to the club. I imagine Rafa will have stepped up his security arrangements after signing for them. Well, he will have if he's the sensible fella I think he is. They attacked Harry Catterick, leaving him with bruised shins and a sprained ankle, and also painted 'Kendall Out' on Howard's garage doors at his home in the early 80s.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:38:01 pm
He who must not be named

Rafamort

Jehovah? ;D
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 02:52:13 pm
Not entirely, they are not really the direct action types

In fact, they will revel in being able to moan to yet unknown degrees

So true. There is nothing the average Bitter loves more than whingeing, whining and moaning. Appointing a European Cup Winning ex-Liverpool manager who is also still a massive LFC fan gives them carte blanche to wallow in their own bitterness, bile and victimhood like a family of pigs rolling in shit. It gives them ample opportunity to lash toddlers onto the pitch and boo to their little bitter hearts content. They are never as happy as when they are raging with indignation, so Rafa's appointment is like a gift from the gods to them, which I'm sure they will lap up with mouth-foaming relish.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:08:14 pm
I went to the Liverpool One club shop at the weekend, absolutely jam packed.

I then had a look next door at the Everton Two club shop, lets just say there were no social distancing issues in there.
Pre-Covid I was in town every week, so would pop in to our shops all the time. I'd also look into the Bitter's store as I passed, and I've never seen it busy. One time I passed and the only fella I could see in there had a Liverpool shirt on.  :lmao I assume picking something up for a Bitter friend or family member. Either that, or just taking the piss. In contrast, our shop was always consistently busy and was often totally rammed.

I'm not surprised though. Even their own figures show they only have a quarter of the city. Everywhere I go in the city and surrounding areas LFC shirts are far more common. There has just been a fair at Sefton Park for two weeks and pretty much every day the kit ratio has been around 95% LFC. Same when we went to a dog show in Lydiate last Sunday. You only see the odd Bitter, but lots and lots of LFC tops.

The only thing I see more EFC presence in here is car number plates. Bitters just love an EFC number plate, and I'll see at least one on most days. Reds don't seem to bother with football-inspired plates nearly as much, although I do still see a fair number about. When I learned to drive I mulled over buying an LFC or KOP plate but decided to leave it, knowing how bitter and vindictive a lot of their rabble can be. There are enough peabrains who damage cars without giving some a further excuse to have a go at mine. Bitters do love their plates though.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 06:59:57 pm
Put my vote for when Rafa walks out. I think this season will be such a spectacular pantomime that, even in his wildest dreams, Kenwright couldn't stage it.
Hopefully he'll end up crying into Rita's sherry in The Rovers.  :)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 06:57:34 pm
BBC North West just interviewed Snodin. Wouldnt mention us by name, obviously playing to the crowd acting like an immature schoolboy.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 11:58:16 am


That's actually quite worrying, what you forget, even last year, is that EFC fans are sucked in by the summer (or occasional good start) and the get let down. Starting off with such low expectations and Rafa in charge may mean they have kicked the curse.

What Palace fans are thinking I really do not know, they must have been sniffing glue all summer.

Also good to see the Wenger hating Arsenal fans have now realised their mistake. CL qualification and the FAC, pah!
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 06:57:34 pm
BBC North West just interviewed Snodin. Wouldnt mention us by name, obviously playing to the crowd.

Probably still pissed off Kenny didnt sign him in 87. Bless.
We are Liverpool!

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:07:34 am
Probably still pissed off Kenny didnt sign him in 87. Bless.
He supposedly chose them over us.

Biggest mistake of his life right there.  :)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
