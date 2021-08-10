Every time Kenwrights interviewed its like hes talking about someone he lost but, how itd be done in a film. Hes just such a fucking try hard.



Remember him talking aboot Gascogne once on sky. He was going through a bad time due to drink again so who do they roll out? Yup, thats right, Old Billy boy. He starts saying how generous a man Gascogne was as hed do anything for you. He then says Hed give you the shoes off his feet



It was at that moment he starts getting carried away with his lies an he mustve realised, this is Oscar worthy and theyre lapping it up so Im gonna go for it.



It was then he pulled this gem outta his fat pale white thespian arse INFACT he actually did do that. Id lost a shoe and Gazza said Eyar bill, have mine and then he walked out barefooted .that was Paul, that was Paul





Honest to god, hes fucking embarrassing

