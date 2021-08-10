« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *  (Read 34776 times)

Offline Original

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #520 on: August 10, 2021, 08:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August 10, 2021, 06:10:13 pm
That must be the 10th time they've 'broken ground' already this summer.

I was going say that, they were dropping materials off weeks ago weren't they and there is still fuck all going on apart from a photo op with a blue digger and not much else
Offline kopite77

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #521 on: August 10, 2021, 08:21:44 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on August 10, 2021, 05:24:39 pm
What happened to the baby sharks?
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 10, 2021, 05:25:34 pm
Kenwright ate them.
Wheres the Shark Fin Soup money Bill? ;D
Offline Al 666

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #522 on: August 10, 2021, 09:23:58 pm »
When you do a breaking ground ceremony aren't you actually supposed to break some ground. Then again they probably didn't want to lose their deposit when they take the digger back tomorrow.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #523 on: August 10, 2021, 09:34:00 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 10, 2021, 05:24:08 pm
Filling in the Dock of the Bay.

As if theyd sing anything by Otis Redding.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #524 on: August 10, 2021, 09:42:18 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 10, 2021, 09:34:00 pm
As if theyd sing anything by Otis Redding.

He did make an album 'Otis Blue'.
Offline Crimson

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #525 on: August 10, 2021, 09:53:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 10, 2021, 04:37:15 pm
I swear to god theyre mad.

Theres a video of Kenwright at Bramley Moore 
Theres a digger there.

Honest to god, theyve fucking painted it blue and put an Everton badge on it :lmao

Who is so thin skinned that they have to paint a digger blue?


:lmao

https://twitter.com/everton/status/1425042970265460743?s=21

"Hopefully we'll have 100 years of happiness here... I think we will....and I think I'll be here for all of them"  :o

When youre chosen, not even the afterlife is an escape from Everton.
Offline Crimson

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #526 on: August 10, 2021, 09:55:04 pm »
Have they signed anyone yet? They usually have the Transfer Window Trophy wrapped up by now!
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #527 on: August 10, 2021, 11:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on August 10, 2021, 09:23:58 pm
When you do a breaking ground ceremony aren't you actually supposed to break some ground. Then again they probably didn't want to lose their deposit when they take the digger back tomorrow.

They may have broken ground but I'm guessing it smells more like they have broken wind down there.
Online newterp

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #528 on: August 10, 2021, 11:49:16 pm »
Has Rafa been fired yet?
Offline Al 666

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #529 on: August 10, 2021, 11:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 10, 2021, 11:42:47 pm
They may have broken ground but I'm guessing it smells more like they have broken wind down there.

That can't be true the Coronation street extra said it was a wonderful site. I am not sure whether it was that statement or the one in which he said he would live for another 100 years that smelt more like the sewage works.

Evertonian's love to tell everyone who will listen how affluent they are and how fantastic the BMD will be. Unfortunately they have mixed up affluent and effluent.   
Offline Peabee

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 12:34:20 am »
He said nothing much is happening then pointed out someone, one person, with a flag. Literally nothing else is happening. ;D

Wtf are they going to do with one digger anyway?! Its all a bit strange.
Online Chakan

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 12:35:34 am »
They probably blew their whole stadium budget on painting and hiring the digger
Offline Peabee

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 12:39:00 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:35:34 am
They probably blew their whole stadium budget on painting and hiring the digger

Kenwright went the Asda on it as he still had 6 hours left on the rental.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 12:53:37 am »
Quote from: Crimson on August 10, 2021, 09:55:04 pm
Have they signed anyone yet? They usually have the Transfer Window Trophy wrapped up by now!

Townsend, Begovic, Gray.

Moshiri's FM 2013 save is paying off for Brands
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 12:59:26 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 10, 2021, 04:37:15 pm
I swear to god theyre mad.

Theres a video of Kenwright at Bramley Moore 
Theres a digger there.

Honest to god, theyve fucking painted it blue and put an Everton badge on it :lmao

Who is so thin skinned that they have to paint a digger blue?


:lmao

https://twitter.com/everton/status/1425042970265460743?s=21

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Ahh that cracked me up something rotten, stood in front of the blue digger like fucking Kieth Lard 😂😂😂
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 12:59:35 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:53:37 am
Townsend, Begovic, Gray.

Moshiri's FM 2013 save is paying off for Brands

It was only because PSG were so quick off the mark that Everton missed being 'linked' with Messi, which, along with Bramley Dock would have been a 'symbol of their ambition'. I still think there is more chance of Messi playing for them than ever seeing that ground full for their championship games (and except when they play us in the cup)
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 01:07:28 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on August 10, 2021, 08:11:25 pm
That crane is better at football than most of their squad.
And has a longer reach than their club.
Offline Peabee

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 01:10:40 am »
Its not as good as our own Digger.
Offline Al 666

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 01:22:41 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 12:59:26 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Ahh that cracked me up something rotten, stood in front of the blue digger like fucking Kieth Lard 😂😂😂

In tomorrow's episode they all turn around and boo the digger then launch their kids at it.
Online afc turkish

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 01:23:20 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on August 10, 2021, 09:23:58 pm
When you do a breaking ground ceremony aren't you actually supposed to break some ground. Then again they probably didn't want to lose their deposit when they take the digger back tomorrow.

Breaking wind, at any rate...
Offline Garrus

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 04:08:08 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on August 10, 2021, 05:24:39 pm
What happened to the baby sharks?
Baby shark boo boo boo boo.
Online fredfrop

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 06:33:45 am »
There you go.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 11:19:08 pm »
Looks like work has started at BMD.

Tom Davies on the crane.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:19:08 pm
Looks like work has started at BMD.

Tom Davies on the crane.



Useless little bastard,I've just watched him for 5 minutes and the hole isn't getting any bigger,he better not be on day rate.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:05:46 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
Useless little bastard,I've just watched him for 5 minutes and the hole isn't getting any bigger,he better not be on day rate.
He's probably one of those twats working on The Strand.
Online Red Berry

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #545 on: Today at 12:18:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:05:46 am
He's probably one of those twats working on The Strand.

;D
Offline Crimson

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #546 on: Today at 06:13:35 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:22:41 am
In tomorrow's episode they all turn around and boo the digger then launch their kids at it.

Actually, I hear they will use the digger as a trebuchet for their kids. Greater reach and more covid-friendly.
Offline liversaint

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #547 on: Today at 06:40:24 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:07:28 am
And has a longer reach than their club.

And Pickford
Online JRed

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #548 on: Today at 08:02:51 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on August 10, 2021, 08:11:25 pm
That crane is better at football than most of their squad.
Good in the air.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #549 on: Today at 08:25:24 am »
Every time Kenwrights interviewed its like hes talking about someone he lost but, how itd be done in a film. Hes just such a fucking try hard.

Remember him talking aboot Gascogne once on sky. He was going through a bad time due to drink again so who do they roll out? Yup, thats right, Old Billy boy. He starts saying how generous a man Gascogne was as hed do anything for you. He then says Hed give you the shoes off his feet

It was at that moment he starts getting carried away with his lies an he mustve realised, this is Oscar worthy and theyre lapping it up so Im gonna go for it.

It was then he pulled this gem outta his fat pale white thespian arse INFACT he actually did do that. Id lost a shoe and Gazza said Eyar bill, have mine and then he walked out barefooted.that was Paul, that was Paul


Honest to god, hes fucking embarrassing
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #550 on: Today at 01:17:46 pm »
Missed out on their top transfer target (Dumfries). Sounds like he'll end up going to Inter for under £15m.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #551 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm »
Like that laughable digger video, I always love any drone footage of Goodison just for the split second as they pan upwards and outwards and you know the view is about to be visible across the Park. I swear you can hear Bill scream cut it fucking now, NOW!!!
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #552 on: Today at 01:44:11 pm »
Pah, they must have had the piss ripped out of them on Twitter and removed the tweet as I can't find it ffs!
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #553 on: Today at 01:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:25:24 am
Every time Kenwrights interviewed its like hes talking about someone he lost but, how itd be done in a film. Hes just such a fucking try hard.

Remember him talking aboot Gascogne once on sky. He was going through a bad time due to drink again so who do they roll out? Yup, thats right, Old Billy boy. He starts saying how generous a man Gascogne was as hed do anything for you. He then says Hed give you the shoes off his feet

It was at that moment he starts getting carried away with his lies an he mustve realised, this is Oscar worthy and theyre lapping it up so Im gonna go for it.

It was then he pulled this gem outta his fat pale white thespian arse INFACT he actually did do that. Id lost a shoe and Gazza said Eyar bill, have mine and then he walked out barefooted.that was Paul, that was Paul


Honest to god, hes fucking embarrassing

"..and these are those very shoes." Big teary grin.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #554 on: Today at 02:05:08 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:45:50 pm
"..and these are those very shoes." Big teary grin.
  ;D

Cilla YOU HAVNT SEEN THAT SHOE YOU LOST IN 20 YEARS ..youve gorra Lorra lorra catching up to do Chuck. Im off to sing a song SURPRISE SURPRISE, THE UNEXPECTED ETC
Online Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #555 on: Today at 02:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:44:11 pm
Pah, they must have had the piss ripped out of them on Twitter and removed the tweet as I can't find it ffs!
Here you go  :)
https://twitter.com/everton/status/1425042970265460743?s=21
Online Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #556 on: Today at 02:18:15 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:45:50 pm

"..and these are those very shoes." Big teary grin.



"You haven't seen these shoes for 15 years Bill..."
 
