Every time Kenwrights interviewed its like hes talking about someone he lost but, how itd be done in a film. Hes just such a fucking try hard.
Remember him talking aboot Gascogne once on sky. He was going through a bad time due to drink again so who do they roll out? Yup, thats right, Old Billy boy. He starts saying how generous a man Gascogne was as hed do anything for you. He then says Hed give you the shoes off his feet
It was at that moment he starts getting carried away with his lies an he mustve realised, this is Oscar worthy and theyre lapping it up so Im gonna go for it.
It was then he pulled this gem outta his fat pale white thespian arse INFACT he actually did do that. Id lost a shoe and Gazza said Eyar bill, have mine and then he walked out barefooted
.that was Paul, that was Paul
Honest to god, hes fucking embarrassing