Feel terrible for him he’s completely fucked, thought it’d be bad but it’s looking really shitty. BBC already running articles about it being a ‘troubling’ result and all about the fans rooting against him, all after a fucking friendly!!



I don’t think I’ve had a more pathetic opinion of Everton fans when as a lifelong red I actually feel like I want Rafa to do well there more than a lot of their own fans. What a fucked up club.