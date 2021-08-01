« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's got the Blues *

Nitramdorf

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #320 on: August 1, 2021, 06:15:38 pm »
Think this bloke is taking the piss out of Pickford

https://twitter.com/TheFootyFact/status/1366511760321220609?s=19
ToneLa

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #321 on: August 1, 2021, 06:20:32 pm »
Pickford gives the piss away.
FiSh77

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #322 on: August 1, 2021, 06:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August  1, 2021, 06:15:38 pm
Think this bloke is taking the piss out of Pickford

https://twitter.com/TheFootyFact/status/1366511760321220609?s=19

Remember seeing that last season, the lad he took the piss out of with the dive got his revenge 5 mins later, should've celebrated with a dive ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G3hNhK79Hbc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G3hNhK79Hbc</a>
Henry Kissinger

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #323 on: August 1, 2021, 07:40:54 pm »
From GOT on where they'll finish next season.

davek said:

7th or 8th.
A good base to build from after the Ancelotti disaster.

summerisle:

The equivalent of base camp at Lime Street on the way to climbing Mount Everest.

John C

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #324 on: August 1, 2021, 10:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on August  1, 2021, 07:40:54 pm

A good base to build from after the Ancelotti disaster.

To be fair to them it's still never been explained why Ancelotti decided to jib the league challenge completely in September 2020.
TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #325 on: August 1, 2021, 11:04:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on August  1, 2021, 10:44:48 pm
To be fair to them it's still never been explained why Ancelotti decided to jib the league challenge completely in September 2020.
It was all down the the RS conspiracy to bring media attention onto their players for accidentally causing two serious injuries to their players.

If it hadnt been fir the Kopite conspiracy, no one would have said a thing.
redgriffin73

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #326 on: August 2, 2021, 11:06:24 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on August  1, 2021, 07:40:54 pm

The equivalent of base camp at Lime Street on the way to climbing Mount Everest.


;D
[new username under construction]

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #327 on: August 2, 2021, 03:41:55 pm »
At the moment, looks like they have no money and linked players are picking other teams, wonder what they'll go into the season with as the squad is crap
disgraced cake

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #328 on: August 2, 2021, 03:49:03 pm »
Once again, despite winning the transfer window every season, they're in need of the proverbial 'big window' this summer, and it's not looking great so far. Begovic is alright on a free and won't be too bad if he does get games, Demarai Gray even on the cheap made me laugh as I don't remember him doing anything at Leicester despite loads of promise, and Andros Townsend hardly inspires does he?

I really wish this summer they'd got someone with absolutely nothing about him. Basically, Marco Silva II. Rafa even with a shit squad will probably have them midtable, between 9th-12th I'd say. The squad on paper doesn't look a lot better than it was a few years ago, and they're back to adding ageing crabs like Townsend et al. They've needed a fast, quality winger for years and have ended up signing Gray and Townsend, who might be lucky to grab 5 league goals between them. It won't be enough to see them in a relegation fight, but it'll be another poor season probably. Even Calvert Lewin and Richarlison are going into the season off the back of poor form.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #329 on: August 2, 2021, 04:16:34 pm »
Think they'll finish 6th or 7th myself. Arsenal and Spurs are gonna be shit.
Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #330 on: August 2, 2021, 06:47:35 pm »
Quote from: John C on August  1, 2021, 10:44:48 pm
To be fair to them it's still never been explained why Ancelotti decided to jib the league challenge completely in September 2020.

They were playing very open for the first 6 games, certainly by Everton standards. Blagged a few wins, daylight robbery point in the derby and then in game 6 they were well beaten by Southampton who outplayed them all game. Ancelotti parked the bus after that for the rest of the season.
Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #331 on: August 2, 2021, 06:52:49 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August  2, 2021, 04:16:34 pm
Think they'll finish 6th or 7th myself. Arsenal and Spurs are gonna be shit.

I think Arsenal will do better. A season out of Europe will work in their favour and they're throwing a lot of money about. United/Liverpool/City/Chelsea obviously.

Who knows with Leicester? They can follow half a season of title winning form with half a season of relegation form with Brendan (and practically did in 19/20). Spurs will probably struggle. West Ham will fall off from last season.

They're in the batch with Villa/Leeds trying to break in there for a European place.
Uncle Ronnie

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #332 on: August 2, 2021, 08:22:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August  2, 2021, 04:16:34 pm
Think they'll finish 6th or 7th myself. Arsenal and Spurs are gonna be shit.

Theyd have a chance if Rafa was there for the season but I dont see it happening.

Theyve completely reigned in their spending, even though Usmanov was going to give them loads of money and they werent going to be worried by FFP  ::) Their 2 most creative players wont be there as one looks to be off and the other has other things to be concerned with. Richarlison wont play probably for the first month due to COPA/Olympics etc etc.

He needs to start incredibly well to get the fans onside but itll be pretty much impossible. Atmosphere will be more toxic than normal and Moshiri will bend to the fans again and get rid as they sit, even though its where they should be, mid table and out of the league cup early.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #333 on: August 2, 2021, 11:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on August  2, 2021, 08:22:35 pm
Theyd have a chance if Rafa was there for the season but I dont see it happening.

Theyve completely reigned in their spending, even though Usmanov was going to give them loads of money and they werent going to be worried by FFP  ::) Their 2 most creative players wont be there as one looks to be off and the other has other things to be concerned with. Richarlison wont play probably for the first month due to COPA/Olympics etc etc.

He needs to start incredibly well to get the fans onside but itll be pretty much impossible. Atmosphere will be more toxic than normal and Moshiri will bend to the fans again and get rid as they sit, even though its where they should be, mid table and out of the league cup early.

It is really a case of how they start, this is a manager who will have no 'honeymoon", "Benefit of the Doubt" period. They have a relatively easy start but if they don't make the best of it I fear for Rafa and the atmosphere (those famous fans are back) at Goodison will turn toxic very quickly and nastily.
Skeeve

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 08:29:09 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August  2, 2021, 04:16:34 pm
Think they'll finish 6th or 7th myself. Arsenal and Spurs are gonna be shit.

Can't see it myself, at least one of those two will end up competent this season and then you have a long list including Leicester, West Ham, Villa, Leeds who are looking to be in a better shape than them out of the midtable sides, they could easily end up in the bottom half of the table, particularly since the atmosphere at home games will be more toxic than usual if they struggle early on.
bird_lfc

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 08:32:40 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August  2, 2021, 04:16:34 pm
Think they'll finish 6th or 7th myself. Arsenal and Spurs are gonna be shit.

Cant see it, too many sides of a similiar ability spending money as well. Id put Villa and West Ham above them for starters
Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 09:19:37 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:29:09 am
Can't see it myself, at least one of those two will end up competent this season and then you have a long list including Leicester, West Ham, Villa, Leeds who are looking to be in a better shape than them out of the midtable sides, they could easily end up in the bottom half of the table, particularly since the atmosphere at home games will be more toxic than usual if they struggle early on.

West Ham will drop off with Europe and usual Moyes drop off after a good season. Leicester should be hovering around the European places. Leeds could struggle with second season syndrome (or at least struggle to improve on last season when mid table all year anyway) and Villa will have lost their best player who made them tick (and were mid table all last season as well). Spurs look in bad shape as well.

Everton not in great shakes either, but they'll be in the mix for the last European places and hope for a cup run. The bar is never particularly high to be in and around 7th place.
Billy The Kid

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 09:40:03 am »
They'll do their usual. Rack up a few wins in their first 10 games and use the points to keep them afloat in mid table for the rest of the season
GinKop

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 10:57:25 am »
Day number whatever of Rafa being their manager and I'm still not okay with this. It's weird af to me. Will have to do as I did when he was at Chelsea and literally ignore anything related to that club (which shouldn't be too hard in this case).
[new username under construction]

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 am »
Anyone know anything about this Nunez they are linked with?
JRed

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 11:50:48 am »
Quote from: John C on August  1, 2021, 10:44:48 pm
To be fair to them it's still never been explained why Ancelotti decided to jib the league challenge completely in September 2020.
When you win the league after 4 games its only natural to take your foot off the gas for the rest of the season.
JRed

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 11:53:44 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:19:37 am
West Ham will drop off with Europe and usual Moyes drop off after a good season. Leicester should be hovering around the European places. Leeds could struggle with second season syndrome (or at least struggle to improve on last season when mid table all year anyway) and Villa will have lost their best player who made them tick (and were mid table all last season as well). Spurs look in bad shape as well.

Everton not in great shakes either, but they'll be in the mix for the last European places and hope for a cup run. The bar is never particularly high to be in and around 7th place.
To be honest, there is never really much difference in quality between the teams from 7th - 16th so I would expect Everton could finish in any one of them positions. If they dont go down obviously.
MrGrumpy

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 10:09:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 28, 2021, 01:23:29 pm
Every time I see pics of the stadium I see this





I did the Anfield Stadium Tour on Monday, bloody hell the Main Stand is tall!

When looking out towards the docks, I could see the proposed location of the new Bitters Stadium. It it possible to pick a worse location to build a football ground on Merseyside?
TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm »
We look down on them because they are lower class ;D
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm »
Looked on Toffeeweb last night and they're all in a tizzy over some Twitter nonsense that Rafa has tole Jamez to pack his bags and do one.

Some realists saying they need to move on and sign players with legs, the majority going with the myth he's a great player and using his 'glorious' pass to Richi-lar at Anfield as evidence of his world class abilities.

This then lead to a cluster fuck maintaining that Virgil fouled him early in the Derby, Pickford clattered Virgil in revenge and the 'thuggish attack' by Virgil lead to Jamez poor season and dislike of cold, wet and windy English weather.

They then go down a rabbit hole praising the 'Golden Ghost' Alex Young and the 'Holy Trinity' of Harvey, Kendall and Ball. Significant that their last memorable players were a lifetime ago.
TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm
Looked on Toffeeweb last night and they're all in a tizzy over some Twitter nonsense that Rafa has tole Jamez to pack his bags and do one.

Some realists saying they need to move on and sign players with legs, the majority going with the myth he's a great player and using his 'glorious' pass to Richi-lar at Anfield as evidence of his world class abilities.

This then lead to a cluster fuck maintaining that Virgil fouled him early in the Derby, Pickford clattered Virgil in revenge and the 'thuggish attack' by Virgil lead to Jamez poor season and dislike of cold, wet and windy English weather.

They then go down a rabbit hole praising the 'Golden Ghost' Alex Young and the 'Holy Trinity' of Harvey, Kendall and Ball. Significant that their last memorable players were a lifetime ago.
They all hated him at the end of the season

Now Rafa doesnt want him? Hes marvellous again
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm
They all hated him at the end of the season

Now Rafa doesnt want him? Hes marvellous again

His chances of being marvellous are significantly higher in the first week in warm and sunny August when he'll be flirting with a move to Italy. If that doesn't come off he'll be rushing for the next sicknote.
RedSince86

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm »
Catcher again doesn't understand the dynamics of wages to turnover i see again, another poster there having to explain to him again.

He think it's not important but the actual wages number is. ::)

#CatcherLogic

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm »
James has been stealing a living since the WC 2014.
Peabee

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm
Catcher again doesn't understand the dynamics of wages to turnover i see again, another poster there having to explain to him again.

He think it's not important but the actual wages number is. ::)

#CatcherLogic

Catcher is either a kid or someone who thinks he's an intellectual because he read a book (for adolescents).
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm
Catcher is either a kid or someone who thinks he's an intellectual because he read a book (for adolescents).

He didn't just read the book he wrote a pretty good essay on it.
Fromola

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm
Looked on Toffeeweb last night and they're all in a tizzy over some Twitter nonsense that Rafa has tole Jamez to pack his bags and do one.

Some realists saying they need to move on and sign players with legs, the majority going with the myth he's a great player and using his 'glorious' pass to Richi-lar at Anfield as evidence of his world class abilities.

This then lead to a cluster fuck maintaining that Virgil fouled him early in the Derby, Pickford clattered Virgil in revenge and the 'thuggish attack' by Virgil lead to Jamez poor season and dislike of cold, wet and windy English weather.

They then go down a rabbit hole praising the 'Golden Ghost' Alex Young and the 'Holy Trinity' of Harvey, Kendall and Ball. Significant that their last memorable players were a lifetime ago.

Was there any fuss among blues when Moyes took over and fucked off Ginola and Gascoigne?
Peabee

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 11:08:55 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm
He didn't just read the book he wrote a pretty good essay on it.

Has he had his GCSE results for it yet?
12C

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #353 on: Today at 01:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm
Was there any fuss among blues when Moyes took over and fucked off Ginola and Gascoigne?

They love an entertainer at Goodison.
I remember Duncan Mackenzie jumping over Minis and throwing golf balls, and doing dribbles the length of the half way line from touch line to touch line.
Meanwhile we were forced to  watch dour shite like McDermott Heighway and of course Keegan,who couldnt even ride a bike.
