Once again, despite winning the transfer window every season, they're in need of the proverbial 'big window' this summer, and it's not looking great so far. Begovic is alright on a free and won't be too bad if he does get games, Demarai Gray even on the cheap made me laugh as I don't remember him doing anything at Leicester despite loads of promise, and Andros Townsend hardly inspires does he?



I really wish this summer they'd got someone with absolutely nothing about him. Basically, Marco Silva II. Rafa even with a shit squad will probably have them midtable, between 9th-12th I'd say. The squad on paper doesn't look a lot better than it was a few years ago, and they're back to adding ageing crabs like Townsend et al. They've needed a fast, quality winger for years and have ended up signing Gray and Townsend, who might be lucky to grab 5 league goals between them. It won't be enough to see them in a relegation fight, but it'll be another poor season probably. Even Calvert Lewin and Richarlison are going into the season off the back of poor form.