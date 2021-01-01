Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Rafa's got the Blues *
Author
Topic: Rafa's got the Blues * (Read 13922 times)
moondog
Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
«
Reply #280 on:
Today
at 02:56:27 am
How can their stadium be iconic when the sewage works is next door? Cant they see it on all of these pictures? I for one will be flushing my toilet at 3pm on the day they play their first game there ( if I am still alive that is) .
