John Merro sniffs bike seats and steals underwear off washing lines pass it on
Starred and pinned eh? Never knew the Blueshite were worth such consideration. They'll clearly finish above us this season.
Nah this is the only place they'll get pinned to the top of.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
I visited a friend of mine about 10 years ago that lives not too far away from Boston, in a place called Brockton, it's nickname?, Boogietown, that's probably where the Ev squad are staying
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.77]