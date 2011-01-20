Can see it being Rafas first relegation.
Newcastle?
Did he take them down?
Am I right remembering that Everton hold the record for being in the top flight for the longest period of time?Records are there to be broken.......
Am I right remembering that Everton hold the record for being thoroughly mediocre in the top flight for the longest period of time?
So, their greatest modern-day hero (Duncan 'Boston Strangler' Ferguson) is banned from their training camp in the USA because of his criminal record. Everton that.
The Boooston Strangler.
I visited a friend of mine about 10 years ago that lives not too far away from Boston, in a place called Brockton, it's nickname?, Boogietown, that's probably where the Ev squad are staying
Blame it on the Booooogie Redshite.
Rafa took over from Steve McClaren and his umbrella in mid-March - and despite going on a 6 match unbeaten run at the end... it wasn't quite enough t save them from the drop. He did bring them straight back up - and finished 10th in their first season back.
Is this the new blueshite thread.Just seen a laughable combined 11 at the lunatic bitter asylum.
