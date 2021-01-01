« previous next »
Online John C

Rafa's got the Blues *
« on: Today at 08:52:41 am »
Any hint of you know what, you know what  :wave
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:58:55 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:52:41 am
Any hint of you know what, you know what  :wave
Nice one  :thumbup

Lets get the ball rolling... Everton are shite  :shite:
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline 24∗7

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:09:49 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 08:58:55 am
Nice one  :thumbup

Lets get the ball rolling... Everton are shite  :shite:
Nah, they're tragic........you know the rest.......
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:10:56 am »
Could see a top half finish and a cup run, but that's as far as a team like Everton can go
Offline Oscarmac

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:22:46 am »
ITK has informed me Unesco have secured the naming rights to their new stadium.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:27:15 am »
Think Rafa gets them a Top 7 finish next season.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:30:39 am »
:lmao
Quote
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm
Any chance we can have a new Ev thread, so we can take the piss out of Big Drunk not being allowed to go to Florida because of his thuggish epast?  ;)
:lmao

Only in Everton land
Offline Peabee

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:34:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:30:39 am
:lmao
:lmao

Only in Everton land

Not only that, Big Drunk has been walking round town in an Everton tracksuit while theyre away, making sure hes spotted by fans.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:36:10 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:34:21 am
Not only that, Big Drunk has been walking round town in an Everton tracksuit while theyre away, making sure hes spotted by fans.
:lmao

Their love of Big Dunk is the most obvious sign of their fall from importance.

Hes a hero to them, and he was absolutely fucking useless.

He always makes me chuckle when I see him as a result.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:36:35 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:34:21 am
Not only that, Big Drunk has been walking round town in an Everton tracksuit while theyre away, making sure hes spotted by fans.

Probably needed some fresh air away from the wife,  right tepid.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:42:56 am »
To the surprise of very few...

www.espn.com/soccer/rangers/story/4437418/liverpool-legend-gerrard-id-never-take-everton-job-not-surprised-benitez-did%3fplatform=amp

Fair comment,  will be interesting to see where he goes after Rangers. 
Offline latortuga

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:52:19 am »
Rafa to be the first Everton manager to win at Anfield in who knows how long...wait   :P
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:04:41 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm
Any chance we can have a new Ev thread, so we can take the piss out of Big Drunk not being allowed to go to Florida because of his thuggish past?  ;)
I'll bet it was Rafa who organised it at the last minute just to get away from the Barlinnie Brawler  ;D
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:11:13 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 09:42:56 am
To the surprise of very few...

www.espn.com/soccer/rangers/story/4437418/liverpool-legend-gerrard-id-never-take-everton-job-not-surprised-benitez-did%3fplatform=amp

Fair comment,  will be interesting to see where he goes after Rangers.


This guy really bleeds Liverpool red. If he was ever a pundit you know he wouldn't throw us under the bus for clout
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:17:15 am »
I expect Rafa do very well over there next season, which in the weird perverseness of their universe, will drive most of them into a frenzy of cognitive dissonance



Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:26:08 am »
Soooo, what happened to the old Everton thread?
Online fucking appalled

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:37:31 am »
Online Passmaster Molby

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:42:49 am »
So their 4 team tournament in USA became a 2 team tournament as they were flying over there apparently with Arsenal and Inter puling out 🤣😂🤣
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:46:52 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:42:49 am
So their 4 team tournament in USA became a 2 team tournament as they were flying over there apparently with Arsenal and Inter puling out 🤣😂🤣
Hey.. they might actually win now
Online kopite77

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:52:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:46:52 am
Hey.. they might actually win now
Or they could finish 2nd, does that qualify them for the Champions League?!😂
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:14:31 am »
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 10:52:58 am
Or they could finish 2nd, does that qualify them for the Champions League?!😂

Or last.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:18:21 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 11:14:31 am
Or last.
At least this time they can't finish mid table. They must be so confused right now...
Online disgraced cake

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:48:44 am »
It's funny how an 8th place finish for them next season is probably the best they can do, and they'd probably consider it a success. I think the top 6 and Leicester will all be above them without little doubt. Rafa's better than Ancelotti but their signings so far look pretty poor. They just lack quality all over. Now as well, the team is getting older again, especially with arrivals like Townsend and bringing the likes of Rodriguez in last year too.

I'd be very surprised if he's managing them next season (2022 onwards)
Offline ...

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:59:09 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:48:44 am
It's funny how an 8th place finish for them next season is probably the best they can do, and they'd probably consider it a success. I think the top 6 and Leicester will all be above them without little doubt. Rafa's better than Ancelotti but their signings so far look pretty poor. They just lack quality all over. Now as well, the team is getting older again, especially with arrivals like Townsend and bringing the likes of Rodriguez in last year too.

I'd be very surprised if he's managing them next season (2022 onwards)

Yeah, their squad isn't very good.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:10:29 pm »
Online Dim Glas

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:42:49 am
So their 4 team tournament in USA became a 2 team tournament as they were flying over there apparently with Arsenal and Inter puling out 🤣😂🤣

So Everton still went over?  ;D  Arsenal pulled out a while back no? They should have seen sense then, but hey, Everton...

So glad Liverpool didnt waste time even attempting long trips this summer (be happy if they never did!). 
Offline FiSh77

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:11:41 pm »
Online moondog

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:16:45 pm »
We saw them all at Manchester airport ahead of departure, they were not in holiday mode. Tom Davies had normal clothes on and did not look like a bag lady for once. Lots of frowning and small cliques forming.
Online Passmaster Molby

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:11:41 pm
So Everton still went over?  ;D  Arsenal pulled out a while back no? They should have seen sense then, but hey, Everton...

So glad Liverpool didnt waste time even attempting long trips this summer (be happy if they never did!). 

Yeah apparently mid flight Inter Milan announced they werent going so would expect old Bluenose Phil will try and arrange a friendly with his Inter Miami possibly 🤣
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:33:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:48:44 am
It's funny how an 8th place finish for them next season is probably the best they can do, and they'd probably consider it a success. I think the top 6 and Leicester will all be above them without little doubt. Rafa's better than Ancelotti but their signings so far look pretty poor. They just lack quality all over. Now as well, the team is getting older again, especially with arrivals like Townsend and bringing the likes of Rodriguez in last year too.

I'd be very surprised if he's managing them next season (2022 onwards)

But they won the league after 4 games and that is what counts.

Calvert Lewin had a purple patch in the first half of the season. If he couldnt reproduce that form then I think 14t-18th is more likely for them.
Online Reds Flag

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:42:23 pm »
When they inevitably give up on their plans for their floating stadium, do you think they'll give us our world heritage status back...?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Rafa's got the Blues *
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:44:46 pm »
A fair few think they'll get £90 Million + for the miserable fucker and buy several world class players before the window shuts so I'm sure they'll be fine
