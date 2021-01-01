Any hint of you know what, you know what
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Nice one Lets get the ball rolling... Everton are shite
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:50:51 pmAny chance we can have a new Ev thread, so we can take the piss out of Big Drunk not being allowed to go to Florida because of his thuggish epast?
Any chance we can have a new Ev thread, so we can take the piss out of Big Drunk not being allowed to go to Florida because of his thuggish epast?
Only in Everton land
Not only that, Big Drunk has been walking round town in an Everton tracksuit while theyre away, making sure hes spotted by fans.
Any chance we can have a new Ev thread, so we can take the piss out of Big Drunk not being allowed to go to Florida because of his thuggish past?
To the surprise of very few... www.espn.com/soccer/rangers/story/4437418/liverpool-legend-gerrard-id-never-take-everton-job-not-surprised-benitez-did%3fplatform=ampFair comment, will be interesting to see where he goes after Rangers.
So their 4 team tournament in USA became a 2 team tournament as they were flying over there apparently with Arsenal and Inter puling out 🤣😂🤣
Hey.. they might actually win now
Or they could finish 2nd, does that qualify them for the Champions League?!😂
Or last.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]