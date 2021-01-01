« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest  (Read 957 times)

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,797
  • BoRac
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:52:08 pm »
Sorry, forgot! If I'm still allowed to enter, I'll have a go at the remaining races.

3.00 Safe Voyage
3.35 Trueshan NAP
4.10 Zargun
4.45 Scattering
5.20 Nebulosa
5.50 Gellhorn
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:08:48 pm »
3:00 Goodwood

Kinross 6/1..........................15
Creative Force 2/1 Fav.............................10
Happy Power 16/1 ..............................7 + 5 = 12
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:43:50 pm »
If your NAP is a NR (Stradivarius) does the SP fave you get it replacement (Trueshan) still get Napped?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:45:49 pm »
3:35 Goodwood

Trueshan 6/5 Fav..........................15
Away He Goes 33/1 .............................10 + 10 = 20
Sir Ron Priestley 9/2 ...............................7

Thanks to the non runners all bar one of us were on Trueshan there!

Fingers crossed Sir Ron Priestley is ok who was unsaddled after the finish line
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:19:54 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 03:55:11 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on Yesterday at 03:43:50 pm
If your NAP is a NR (Stradivarius) does the SP fave you get it replacement (Trueshan) still get Napped?
Theres nothing in the rules to cover it. Pete, if youre looking in has this happened before?

I would be leaning towards the NAP not going forward, as in some ways the SP Fav winning isnt always a given so theres been an element of luck in the replacement winning, but appreciate that wont make everyone happy especially as Stradivarius came out after race 1.
Unless Pete says it works differently or has in the past then NAPs dont go forward in my view, sorry for those who arent happy with the decision.

Id add today is one of the more difficult days given the number of late non runners and reduced fields and this is ultimately just a bit of fun, so hopefully wont cause too much consternation.

Hopefully now the ground is what it is there wont be lots of late non runners over the rest of the week. It really has ruined the racing as a spectacle for me
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:58:35 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 04:19:12 pm »
4:10 Goodwood

Lord Riddiford 13/2 ......................................................15
El Astronaute 7/1 .. 10
Desert Safari 12/1 ..............................7

No one had that one! A few with the second and third
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:21:15 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 04:28:43 pm »
Thanks for the PM to play, but today sums up why I dislike flat racing so much :D
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,662
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 04:40:59 pm »
Duvs its entirely up to you of course but I reckon any NAP on a NR should be carried over with the selection.  Think this may have happened before

Especially as it was declared a NR after first race so any player couldn't have edited their selections even if they wanted to.

I had actually picked Trushan myself, so this wouldn't do me any favours at all :(
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 04:53:44 pm »
4:45 Goodwood

Turning into the Hollie Doyle show now

Sisters in the Sky 13/2 .......................................15
Monets Surprise 5/1 .. 10
Hodler 10/1 ..............................7
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:56:29 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 04:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:40:59 pm
Duvs its entirely up to you of course but I reckon any NAP on a NR should be carried over with the selection.  Think this may have happened before

Especially as it was declared a NR after first race so any player couldn't have edited their selections even if they wanted to.

I had actually picked Trushan myself, so this wouldn't do me any favours at all :(
Looking at the picks I think only two players had Stradivarius as a NAP so happy to go with Petes suggestion and allow the NAP to roll forward, have added the bonus 15 to the scores of aedge659 and sometsetred
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,797
  • BoRac
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 05:09:19 pm »
While we're at it, how about giving the favourite to all those who missed the early races due to being late? ;)
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:26:21 pm »
5:20 Goodwood

A rare good ride from Jim Crowley wins the day

Anghaam 7/2 .....................................15
Zwelala 12/1 .. 10
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:28:17 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:09:19 pm
While we're at it, how about giving the favourite to all those who missed the early races due to being late? ;)
;D Dont Push It!
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,662
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:33:11 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:09:19 pm
While we're at it, how about giving the favourite to all those who missed the early races due to being late? ;)

Wisest thing the Bo man has said all year :)
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:57:10 pm »
5:50 Goodwood

Lovely Breeze 3/1 .....................................15
Crazy Luck 10/3 .. 10

Day One Scores to follow shortly
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 06:10:05 pm »
DAY ONE SCORES

naYoRHa2b  80
somersetred  75
Gerry Attrick  70
Mag Hull  65
ollyfrom.tv  65
Fiasco  60
Robinred 57
aedge659  55
gary75  55
Xabisfeet  55
Racing Post 52
duvva  50
oldfordie  50
liversaint 45
Beneath  40
Ziltoid  40
Red Star  32
BoRed  30
chromed  25
Buck Pete  15

Plenty still to play for after a very difficult day one due to the plethora of non runners. Some good efforts at the top end of the scoreboard given the circumstances. In particular early leader naYoRHa2b who found 4 winners and would be even further clear if hed napped one of them!
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,789
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:06:21 pm »
Some early non runners for Wednesday

1:50 General Lee
2:25 Sacred, Star of Emaratty
3:35 Battleground
4:45 Wait for the Lord
5:20 Golden Force

Back to 7 races a day for the rest of the meeting
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:19:44 pm »
My hopefuls for Wednesday.

1.50pm Glen Again
2.25 pm Bounce the Blues
3.00pm Chipottle
3.35 pm Poetic Flair NAP
4.10pm Illustrating
4.45 pm Freyja
5.20pm International Dream
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 04:56:05 pm
Looking at the picks I think only two players had Stradivarius as a NAP so happy to go with Petes suggestion and allow the NAP to roll forward, have added the bonus 15 to the scores of aedge659 and sometsetred

Thanks Duvva and Pete, wasn't actually trying my luck. Was a  genuine question, I didn't know what the rules were in that scenario, but thanks anyway 😁
Logged

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 398
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:35:57 pm »
13.50 Kolisi
14.25 Bounce the blues
15.00 Fearby (nap)
15.35 Alcohol free
16.10 Canonized
16.45 Percy's pride
17.20 Epic endeavour
Logged

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm »
13.50 Kolisi
14.25 Vadream
15.00 Fearby
15.35 Poetic Flare NAP
16.10 Flotus
16.45 Percy's pride
17.20 Be Prepared
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:50:01 pm »
13.50: Pied Piper
14.25: Bounce the blues
15.00: Armor
15.35: Alcohol Free
16.10: Canonized
16.45: Achelois (NAP)
17.20: Be Prepared

That 15.35 is an awful one to call.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:51:59 pm by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline Xabisfeet

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:52:27 pm »
1.50: Siskany
2.25: Bounce the Blues
3.00: Fearby
3.35: Poetic Flare (NAP)
4.10: Flotus
4.45: Percy's Pride
5.20: Internationaldream
Logged

Offline somersetred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 566
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:31:07 pm »
1.50: Siskany
2.25: Highfield Princess
3.00: Fearby ( nap )
3.35: Poetic Flare
4.10: Canonized
4.45: Achelois
5.20: Magical Wish
Logged

Online Mag Hull

  • Lanca Shire
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 905
  • Celebrating National Shite Day since 1968
Re: GLORIOUS GOODWOOD 27-31 Jul - RAWK Tipping contest
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:38:21 am »
1.50: Kolisi
2.25: Bounce the Blues
3.00: Fearby NAP
3.35: Poetic Flare
4.10: Vertiginous
4.45: Achelois
5.20: Fox Champion

RP Pros
1.50: Siskany
2.25: Vadream
3.00: Fearby
3.35: Century Dream
4.10: Illustrating
4.45: Prado
5.20: Internationaldream NAP
Logged
Get your fucking hedge cut!!!!
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 