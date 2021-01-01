If your NAP is a NR (Stradivarius) does the SP fave you get it replacement (Trueshan) still get Napped?



Theres nothing in the rules to cover it. Pete, if youre looking in has this happened before?I would be leaning towards the NAP not going forward, as in some ways the SP Fav winning isnt always a given so theres been an element of luck in the replacement winning, but appreciate that wont make everyone happy especially as Stradivarius came out after race 1.Unless Pete says it works differently or has in the past then NAPs dont go forward in my view, sorry for those who arent happy with the decision.Id add today is one of the more difficult days given the number of late non runners and reduced fields and this is ultimately just a bit of fun, so hopefully wont cause too much consternation.Hopefully now the ground is what it is there wont be lots of late non runners over the rest of the week. It really has ruined the racing as a spectacle for me