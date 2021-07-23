« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Richard Dawson  (Read 394 times)

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Richard Dawson
« on: July 23, 2021, 12:56:00 am »
Went searching for a Richard Dawson thread but bizarrely couldn't find one... so let's set that record straight with a rendition of 'Civil Servant' from 2020

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/piXBms2yhcI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/piXBms2yhcI</a>
Logged

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #1 on: July 23, 2021, 08:30:22 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4ysFZHzdYp0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4ysFZHzdYp0</a>

A treasure

"Hoooooowwwww my heart goes leaping, like a hare a cloudburst"
« Last Edit: July 23, 2021, 08:32:34 pm by Chip Evans »
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #2 on: July 23, 2021, 10:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on July 23, 2021, 08:30:22 pm

A treasure

Indeed.




So it was at 5pm today that the final cut off of whether you were postponing again to go to Greenman happened. A good long while spent agonising resulted in a postponement but then a sudden change of mind last night.

On 21st August I am 50, and Richard Dawson is playing, and Hen Ogledd are playing later that night. I've wanted to take my kids (11+8) to a festival since before they were born so this would have been heaven, plus the kids really like Hen Ogledd ever since a zoom Hen Ogledd thing (plus me playing them alot). And Bulbils have played such a massive part in my life I wanted to 'be there' you know?

I am re-envigorated... no.. let's do this. Not 2nd jabbed etc and a bit ... i dunno... everything... but hey ho, let's go!... Sam's lot are going... we need this.

Two weeks ago tho we bought a puppy. I say we... more they. Didn't check the FAQ's about it. Worried about what it would be like for her but fuck it... it'll be fine.

Ah... FAQ's no dogs allowed. Slump. Can't go.


... aaaand next up is a live version of Richard Dawson's Dead Dog in an Alleyway (31 Jan 2020)...


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ATm7iBdsXsM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ATm7iBdsXsM</a>






note: 1. Have taken a version of this from the same set as that opening track as the whole thing is brilliant.

2. It also has Richard Dawson talking about coronavirus 31 Jan 2020 .
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,477
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #3 on: July 23, 2021, 11:03:26 pm »
My last gig, pre covid

In fact just recommended him to a woman I'm trying to chat up on tinder and she said she hated it so thats going nowhere. What a coincidence.

Fucking love Richard Dawson, his epic "the vile stuff" is amazing if someone would be so kind as to embed that.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #4 on: July 23, 2021, 11:22:55 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ESF0pC5yURU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ESF0pC5yURU</a>


am not a great fan of his videos. His songs paint totally different things in my head to anything I see in them. But love to see him with that wooden guitar of his...


Logged

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #5 on: July 23, 2021, 11:23:54 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GQVlNt6DAxY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GQVlNt6DAxY</a>

Was the last gig I was at too. Was to fly over and see him in the Barbican 4 days after lockdown was announced here also - with Circle, who he's releasing an album with soon. That was going to be bucket list stuff. And I've rolled over Green Man to next year so he's the next band I'm missing too. Gutted I'm missing Hen Ogledd with the kids.

Correct decision on tinder, Jake.   
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #6 on: July 23, 2021, 11:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on July 23, 2021, 11:22:55 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ESF0pC5yURU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ESF0pC5yURU</a>


am not a great fan of his videos. His songs paint totally different things in my head to anything I see in them. But love to see him with that wooden guitar of his...




Fuck yes! Never send that to someone you might want to bed  ;D  That was absolutely brilliant.

Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #7 on: July 23, 2021, 11:41:29 pm »
Up there is the Dawson I saw at ATP. Hard to convey but the love I felt for him was nuts. He just destroyed everyone.
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #8 on: July 23, 2021, 11:45:31 pm »
Bonnie Prince Billy, Sir Richard Bishop et al, your boys took a hell of a beating
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,477
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #9 on: July 23, 2021, 11:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on July 23, 2021, 11:36:57 pm
Never send that to someone you might want to bed 

Oops.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #10 on: July 23, 2021, 11:50:13 pm »
He's fucking ace, and it's possible I never would have got into his stuff apart from the RAWK yearly music threads (despite, weirdly, his favourite pub in Newcastle being mine too, and having a couple of musical mates there who used to move in the same circles and apparently vaguely know him), so thanks guys!

Gutted that I've still never seen him live. Was supposed to go to a gig of his in March of last year, was gonna be the first gig I'd been to in ages too, but then the obvious happened.
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #11 on: July 23, 2021, 11:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Jake on July 23, 2021, 11:45:51 pm
Oops.

;D

Tell her you can listen to it together if she allows you to do whatever you want to her in bed. It's a gambit but...
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,477
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:00:15 am »
Quote from: Filler. on July 23, 2021, 11:22:55 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ESF0pC5yURU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ESF0pC5yURU</a>

That was amazing, absolutely love it.

Went to look if he is playing this year, so happy to see he is coming to York in September, hopes immediately dashed when I saw it was sold out.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:05:47 am »
Quote from: Djozer on July 23, 2021, 11:50:13 pm
He's fucking ace, and it's possible I never would have got into his stuff apart from the RAWK yearly music threads (despite, weirdly, his favourite pub in Newcastle being mine too, and having a couple of musical mates there who used to move in the same circles and apparently vaguely know him), so thanks guys!

Gutted that I've still never seen him live. Was supposed to go to a gig of his in March of last year, was gonna be the first gig I'd been to in ages too, but then the obvious happened.



I was given the option of 'you go with the kids, I'll look after the dog' in that tone of voice that said 'you fucking dare', so shouted up to the kids 'do you want to go?

Ah... fucking hell.


Hen Ogledd is the big ticket at GreenMan... get your seats early! x
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,477
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:06:46 am »
Quote from: Filler. on July 23, 2021, 11:59:55 pm
;D

Tell her you can listen to it together if she allows you to do whatever you want to her in bed. It's a gambit but...

I fail to see how she wins there. With my scarlet skull lodged firmly between her thighs like the deputy headmaster to Miss Bartholemew

If anyone here can find me a ticket to the York gig, I'll buy one for them too and we'll grab beers
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:07:22 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 12:00:15 am
That was amazing, absolutely love it.


Ah it's just 100. Brilliant.
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:08:39 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 12:06:46 am
I fail to see how she wins there. With my scarlet skull lodged firmly between her thighs like the deputy headmaster to Miss Bartholemew

sounds winning to me!
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:41:56 am »
... and if like me you take your kids to football this is our anthem...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NkSvn23fbAg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NkSvn23fbAg</a>
Logged

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:33:29 am »


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5O9BXeFm_yg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5O9BXeFm_yg</a>
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,477
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:12:35 pm »
Chip and Filler, check your DMs
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:54:00 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 01:12:35 pm
Chip and Filler, check your DMs

Brothers. Heart Emoji.



As pinged to me by Chip today... a Bulbils cassette is out!.. https://bluetapes.bandcamp.com/album/blue-forty .. which has my (and their) favourite album 'Journey of the Canada Goose' on it. Not sure what number it was but was in my RAOTY. 63 albums in 18 months is really good going, this was in the middle, No. 30.

https://bulbils.bandcamp.com/album/30-journey-of-the-canada-goose
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
Re: Richard Dawson
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:05:50 am »
Bulbils were the best thing about Lockdown. I had an immediate connection with something outside my four walls. I kind of enjoyed the first 2 months because there was great weather - i had a garden - and I wasn't a nurse. Plus I had this connection with a pair of lovebirds in the north of england who discussed musical ideas, album art, font stuff... I loved it. Then within 24 hours they'd put something up. Or 48, or 72. It was industry and full of love. I needed them. They were like Lux Interior and Poison Ivy to me.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 