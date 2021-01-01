« previous next »
What would you do?
« on: Today at 08:03:16 pm »
currently working for a small firm, 5 of us plus the boss, all good lads

Basically the last bloke to join us, nice chap an all but (and there is no nice way to say it) he smells like a 10 year old onion bhaji, now before you moan i know its really feckin hot and i spend most of my working day drenched in sweat but this guy has a certain whiff about him at 7 in the morning and being as a group quite close all day it can get overpowering at times.

With him only starting a few weeks ago do you give him the benefit of the doubt because of the Temperature and hope all is well when it stats to cool down or do you say something to him? Dont know the best way to be honest do you go jokey? i thought of getting in before him and leaving a tin of deodorant in his locker, but i just dont know to be honest the chap is nearly 60 and should of cracked personal hygiene by now.

So what say you rawk?
Re: What would you do?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:09:58 pm »
Speak to the boss, let them deal with it, rather than you say anything. We used to have a fella in work who had big B.O. problems and the women he worked with used to give him Lynx and stuff and he kicked off to HR.
Re: What would you do?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:10:47 pm »
Buy some anti- perspirant and leave in toilet / cloakroom /canteen for anyone to use...
Re: What would you do?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:16:06 pm »
Dip him in a nice mint & garlic raita
Re: What would you do?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:16:45 pm »
 ;D
Re: What would you do?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:19:34 pm »
replace the firms cat with a skunk.
Re: What would you do?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:42:22 pm »
Hahahahaha
Re: What would you do?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:45:09 pm »
Put some clown shoes on and wear a joke flower, then take a run up and volley him in the goolies.
When he's decked, squirt the water in the flower at him, then tell him to get a proper shower.

Then flounce and skip away.


He'll get the message,  trust me.
Re: What would you do?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:46:12 pm »
 ;D
Re: What would you do?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:00:28 pm »
The old "Did you sleep in today and miss your shower as you fucking stink mate"
Re: What would you do?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:03:36 pm »
Ah fucking hell, killed me after those 4 words Chops  ;D
Re: What would you do?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:13:29 pm »
Now he'll do another RIP thread for you... in the clown shoes...
