currently working for a small firm, 5 of us plus the boss, all good lads



Basically the last bloke to join us, nice chap an all but (and there is no nice way to say it) he smells like a 10 year old onion bhaji, now before you moan i know its really feckin hot and i spend most of my working day drenched in sweat but this guy has a certain whiff about him at 7 in the morning and being as a group quite close all day it can get overpowering at times.



With him only starting a few weeks ago do you give him the benefit of the doubt because of the Temperature and hope all is well when it stats to cool down or do you say something to him? Dont know the best way to be honest do you go jokey? i thought of getting in before him and leaving a tin of deodorant in his locker, but i just dont know to be honest the chap is nearly 60 and should of cracked personal hygiene by now.



So what say you rawk?