So name your 3.

Arsenal
Aston Villa
Burnley
Brentford
Brighton
Crystal Palace
Chelsea
Everton
Leicester
Leeds
Liverpool
Man United
Man City
Norwich
Newcastle
Southampton
Spurs
West Ham
Watford
Wolves
Author Topic: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
August 28, 2021, 05:12:38 pm
I voted for Norwich (too naive), Burnley (style of play finally catching up), and Palace (losing too many players, and stayed stagnant).

Brentford can survive.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
August 29, 2021, 07:02:12 pm
I just hope Burnley go down. How they get away with it is beyond me, especially Ashley Barnes. Goons.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
August 29, 2021, 09:11:02 pm
I can't stand Burnley and think they will go down. That being said they run a tightly budgeted ship and graft hard and dirty to grind results. Don't like it but admire it in a leage owned by many billionaires.

Palace like most have said, losing that many players and getting a manager in with no prem experience will be a tough ask.

Third spot is hard, as are all to be fair, could have gone Norwich, Newcastle, Brentford or even Wolves as all don't look very good at all but I've gone Watford. Norwich will improve I feel after no pre season, Newcastle got Wilson and ASM who will get goals, Brentford seem to have a buzz about them (sorry) and wolves just to survive if they can get jiminez firing, Trincao looks like he could be very good and Neto to come back. But fair few clubs be fighting down there I reckon.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
August 30, 2021, 09:36:42 am
After 3 games Id say Norwich are doomed. Other places not sure. Burnley and Watford my picks now
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
August 30, 2021, 11:00:00 am
Quote from: Shankly!Shankly! on August 29, 2021, 09:11:02 pm
I can't stand Burnley and think they will go down. That being said they run a tightly budgeted ship and graft hard and dirty to grind results. Don't like it but admire it in a leage owned by many billionaires.

Palace like most have said, losing that many players and getting a manager in with no prem experience will be a tough ask.

Third spot is hard, as are all to be fair, could have gone Norwich, Newcastle, Brentford or even Wolves as all don't look very good at all but I've gone Watford. Norwich will improve I feel after no pre season, Newcastle got Wilson and ASM who will get goals, Brentford seem to have a buzz about them (sorry) and wolves just to survive if they can get jiminez firing, Trincao looks like he could be very good and Neto to come back. But fair few clubs be fighting down there I reckon.

I don't think Wolves will ever be in the running for this. They've played very well in all the three games and were unlucky to lose all of them by the odd goal. They should climb up soon.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
September 11, 2021, 05:14:17 pm
Brentford, Norwich for sure.

The 18 place will be between Watford and Newcastle, and Newcastle will just hang on by the skin of their teeth I think.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
September 11, 2021, 05:30:11 pm
I initially voted Palace but there are plenty worse teams in the league.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
September 11, 2021, 10:15:51 pm
If I'm a Newcastle fan I'd be a wee bit worried at the moment. Even before today they had conceded eight times in 3 games
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
September 12, 2021, 12:29:37 am
Norwich, Watford, Newcastle. I would like Brentford to survive
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
September 12, 2021, 12:41:31 am
I went to the Brentford v Brighton game today. Both should stay up. Theres certainly three worse teams than both. Theyre both very well drilled but lacking a bit of fire power for different reasons. Brighton have lots of tricky attacking midfielders but are missing a quality striker. Brentford have Toney who surprised me with his all round game today, he was really very good but there was next to no creativity behind him so think they will struggle for goals a bit.

Hopefully theyll pick up enough wins against the sides around them.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
September 12, 2021, 08:26:27 am
Think we got as good a chance as anyone of staying up. Fans singing "we are staying up" after we scored today, slightly premature but a couple of more wins and I can see genuine cause for optimism.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Yesterday at 12:44:28 am
Quote from: jonkrux on September 11, 2021, 05:30:11 pm
I initially voted Palace but there are plenty worse teams in the league.

People were drawn in to them because they had so many players out of contract. They have an OK team and recruited really well in the summer. The jury is still out on Viera I suspect, but there are at least three worse sides than Palace.

I was 100% sure Southampton would go down, but I've been impressed with them at home especially this season.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Yesterday at 08:52:17 pm
Norwich, Watford plus another.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Yesterday at 10:46:20 pm
Hopefully Burnley.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Yesterday at 10:52:26 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 11, 2021, 10:15:51 pm
If I'm a Newcastle fan I'd be a wee bit worried at the moment. Even before today they had conceded eight times in 3 games
Before the season kicked off in a moment of absolute madness I placed a £25 bet on the Toon finishing top 6.   

I would love to see Burnley, Villa and Watford relegated but won't be surprised if Fathead takes us down.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:54:27 pm »
This is the season Burnley go down.

How many times can Dyche keep performing miracles, hardly spent any money the 2-3 seasons.

Norwich and Palace being the other 2 go down.
Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Today at 04:13:37 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:54:27 pm
This is the season Burnley go down.

Hopefully, but they only had 2 points after 8 games last season and still stayed up.
