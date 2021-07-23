Poll

So name your 3.

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Watford - Dreadful squad for this level, no consistency with the coaches, no continuity with the plan they're looking to effect, massive squad churn every summer.

Norwich - Some good signings but don't have the budget to compete or the will to spend in order to compete. Will produce some nice football and good performances and ultimately go down with 32 - 36 points.

Crystal Palace - Some really nice young signings, but no Eze, a disaffected Zaha once more and maybe the biggest squad churn since Leeds 2004. Lost too much experience and the hierarchy has been shown to be ineffective with the large amount of players who were offered deals but chose not to sign again. Small squad and an inexperienced manager who has no real notable successes on his CV at the top level.
Online FiSh77

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Everton: shite
Mancs: shite
city: premier league grow a set of bollocks and deduct them 80 points
Offline Fortneef

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Palace are going to be next seasons West-ham style surprise.  3 more cracking signings and 2 top loans refresh the team, Viera's backroom staff turn out to be geniuses, rainbows and unicorns parade over Selhurst and  thornton heath high street is named a Unesco world heritage site.  Plus side for yous lot is Hodgson looks worse.

Yes nurse, it is time for my medication. Lovely.


Newcastle (shite), Burnley (dull), Southampton (the random formerly ok team that turns to shit)



Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Brentford , Palace & Watford for me
Offline Ziltoid

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Brentford Palace Norwich

Offline blacksun

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
I have to ask why are so many people are suggesting Burnley, whilst an ugly team to watch they've been a solid midtable PL team for a while now, bit like Everton so what are people seeing that has changed?
Offline Caligula?

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
West Ham, Southampton and Newcastle
Offline Fortneef

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
I have to ask why are so many people are suggesting Burnley, whilst an ugly team to watch they've been a solid midtable PL team for a while now, bit like Everton so what are people seeing that has changed?

Wishful thinking
Offline mallin9

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Wishful thinking

Plus that squad looks a bit stale, and some of their key players are older side of things now. But yea, I think its wishful thinking rather than expectation.
Offline Peabee

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Palace are going to be next seasons West-ham style surprise.  3 more cracking signings and 2 top loans refresh the team, Viera's backroom staff turn out to be geniuses, rainbows and unicorns parade over Selhurst and  thornton heath high street is named a Unesco world heritage site.  Plus side for yous lot is Hodgson looks worse.

Yes nurse, it is time for my medication. Lovely.


Newcastle (shite), Burnley (dull), Southampton (the random formerly ok team that turns to shit)

 ;D

Good to see a Palace fan in here. I met some sound Palace fans when I lived in Colliers Wood.
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
I'd like one to be Newcastle but suspect it'll just be the 3 promoted teams, sadly.
It's only been the 3 promoted teams once since the Premier League started. It could be two but I don't think it'll be three

I'll go for Watford, Norwich and Everton
Offline arthur sarnoff

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Palace are going to be next seasons West-ham style surprise.  3 more cracking signings and 2 top loans refresh the team, Viera's backroom staff turn out to be geniuses, rainbows and unicorns parade over Selhurst and  thornton heath high street is named a Unesco world heritage site.  Plus side for yous lot is Hodgson looks worse.

Yes nurse, it is time for my medication. Lovely.


Newcastle (shite), Burnley (dull), Southampton (the random formerly ok team that turns to shit)





Read that without realising you were a Palace fan.  Admirable optimism! 
Offline Fortneef

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
its more like gallows humour
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
As things stand, the promoted teams will probably struggle a bit, though Brentford have a higher ceiling than the others in terms of position. They should be joined in a race by Palace, definitely, and I fancy Southampton and Burnley to both struggle again, and Newcastle could very easily get dragged right into it. Brighton probably a bit too good though a loss of form/injuries could see them around there, despite their xG prowess. Another month of signings to go but as it stands I'd go Watford, Norwich, Palace.
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
I have to ask why are so many people are suggesting Burnley, whilst an ugly team to watch they've been a solid midtable PL team for a while now, bit like Everton so what are people seeing that has changed?

Probably wishful thinking on all our parts because they're dull af. They do have a really thin squad though, and a squad that's getting older.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
I have to ask why are so many people are suggesting Burnley, whilst an ugly team to watch they've been a solid midtable PL team for a while now, bit like Everton so what are people seeing that has changed?
I would've said the same three but I had to fit Burnley in there somewhere, just out of blind optimism.

Brentford / Palace / Burnley
Offline gjr1

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Brentford, Palace and Watford for me
Offline TheMissionary

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
As predicted every season...Everton and two others.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Palace will still struggle, but they're not a lock for relegation as I thought ten days ago. Signing Joachim Anderson changes there fortunes significantly for me.

They will still struggle massively though, they still need to sign about 7 players.
Offline Jono69

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Brentford
Norwich
 Newcastle
Offline Sarge

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Have we changed our minds to those you voted for?
Offline lamonti

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Have we changed our minds to those you voted for?

I voted for Arsenal as I thought they'd be terrible but it was sort of a joke. I now think there is a live chance they'll get relegated if they go on some kind of Schalke style dive without changing things quickly enough. Or a kind of inverse Leicester.
Online Fromola

Re: The Great Premier League Trap door AKA: Relegation
Have we changed our minds to those you voted for?

I put down Palace/Brentford/Watford with Burnley, Newcastle and Wolves to struggle.

I had Norwich doing the better of the promoted teams which might not be the case.

The likes of Palace/Burnley/Wolves/Newcastle look in poor shape which will keep it competitive down there and gives the promoted teams hope. 4th bottom doesn't look a high bar this season, it'll be a weak bottom half.
