Re: FIFA 22
Well I think it plays loads better if I'm honest. The ball movement seems better and it doesn't seem stuck to the players anymore.

I've scored some nice goals which seemed pretty realistic.

I think it looks nicer too. Played the Charity Sheild at Wembley and the light looked great on the players and pitch.
"Salahs in here......"

Re: FIFA 22
For anyone playing Career mode, my further update after seriously tweaking sliders and other game settings.

Playing on anything above World Class difficulty breaks the game completely. AI on all settings in FIFA 23 is more aggressive, both in defence and in attack, this becomes unbearable on Legendary or Ultimate difficulty and pushes the game into a terrible goal fest runaround I experienced in the beginning. This may be changed as they update the game, but so far I've only had balanced games on World Class, anything above is hopeless. Defending on Classic settings is also unadvisable. If you use the doubling on a player feature, your other uncontrolled players are not to be relied on, AI will ping around you and score every single time. Name of the game is to be compact. To defend with any purpose, use tactical defending, don't lunge too often, contain players as much as you can and cut passing lanes where possible. Also sliding tackles are more useful than before, but as always caution is advised as the opponent can turn on a dime and earn you a red card.

There is a setting accessed from the main game menu, not inside the Career mode, to tweak the referee strictness. I strongly advise using at least Strict, if not Very strict, therwise they'll constantly barge you off the ball unpunished. Also, I found the game to be horrible on Slow speed. Though this was my preferred option for many years, I'm now playing on Normal but reducing Sprint speed via sliders to 20 or below, and Acceleration to between 30-40. Players just move weirdly and stutter on Slow speed setting and it breaks the flow of the game. Passing, building attacks and shooting is actually improved this year. First of all, not all players sprint instantly and various sprinting styles are an interesting addition. I have a CB that is fast as anything, but he does take an age to get going with his long strides. If a ball breaks and he has some open space to run into I can use him to open the pitch completely and even cross into the box. But if I try it with few opposition players around, they'll nick the ball off him by the time he gets going. Once I figured this out and made a mental note of it - it's actually a fun feature. Same applies to nippy, wingers that are better utilised using short bursts of pace to break through lines, but may not have the top speed to get ahead of a CB in a long foot race. It's good, adds a layer of genuine distinctiveness to players that is sorely missing from FIFA. There is also some semblance of momentum this year to player movements, so just direction and speed shifting is a viable way of dribbling through opposition in a more natural way, instead of full tilt sprint + skill moves. I don't know any skill moves anyway, so can't comment on them. Shooting is a bit too fast, so best to tone it down via sliders.

Still some new fucntions I haven't explored, but I've managed to get a better game of football than out of the box. Hope it helps anyone playing Career mode.
Re: FIFA 22
This worth getting? The football game starvation is real.
Re: FIFA 22
Im enjoying it, I only generally play Seasons. Some of the player physics is better, particularly body movements after collisions etc, seems more realistic. I seemed to get knocked off the ball easier in 23 though. Cant seem to power past opposition players.
Re: FIFA 22
This worth getting? The football game starvation is real.

If you're on PC then don't (at least at the moment). The fucking idiots fucked up their "anti-cheat"-thingy and shitloads of people (including me) can't even get into the game, because the fucking "anti-cheat"-shite doesn't work properly. Apparently they're working on a fix, but who knows when that is going to come out. Absolutely useless. I haven't bought a Fifa game for a few years (played some of them a bit though through EA play), but thought I'd get this one as it's the last one called Fifa and they finally decided to make the PC version the same as the new consoles, but I should have known better. Really pissed off now...
Re: FIFA Series
Im enjoying it, I didnt buy 22 but this is definitely better then 21 and that horseshit that was 20 imo



Quick question

Whenever I play FIFA, career mode is my go to mode instantly. In fact thats all I play when playing fifa

Ive just found out from my little nephew that Ultimate team and something called pro clubs is where its at

Am I missing out?
Re: FIFA Series
Ultimate team is basically like opening a pack of panini stickers and seeing what you get. Then you assemble your team with the cards and play against the computer or online against other teams other players have assembled. You go up divisions or down depending how good you are, or you can just play against the AI in something called squad battles, AI takes control of the teams other players have made. You can buy packs or get them as rewards at the end of every game week, there's also other methods to get packs like squad building challenges.

Pro Clubs is like be a pro, you create your player and control him and you play with other players online who each control a player for the same side.
Re: FIFA Series
Im really enjoying it. Ive played the last few on ps4 so this is my first on a next gen console. Massive upgrade for me and my first time playing online in well over five years.

Ive had every fifa since fifa 99, wish Id kept them all now with this being the last!
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Re: FIFA Series
Ah I see, thanks. none of that interests me, I think Ill stick with my normal manager mode  8)

I wish theyd bring lounge mode (I think it was called) where it keeps a table and stats of every time you play against a friend (old school face to face)
Re: FIFA Series
If there are 4 of us, 2x lads with Xbox 360 and 2x lads with PS4, can we play 2v2 online? Can't seem to get a simple answer anywhere.
Re: FIFA Series
Nah. You couldn't even play 2v2 if you had the same type of console, assuming you are playing on four of them.
Re: FIFA Series
Ridiculous that, how do people play pro-clubs with their mates?
Re: FIFA Series
You could do 2v2 on Pro Clubs, but only if you have the same type of console. And somebody controlling just a single player isn't the greatest 2v2 experience. It's really silly that it isn't an option when co-op seasons and co-op rivals both exist.
Re: FIFA Series
I'm never one to mess around with the settings too much in football games, however at the back end of FIFA 2022 I started to mess with the sliders a bit as I've always felt world class and legendary just have too much of a difference between them in terms of passing speed and shot accuracy so I altered it a couple of points.

Now in FIFA 23 I started to turn off the assists for shooting, passing, through balls, heading etc etc and it's like playing a different game, no longer this magnetism around shooting and passing, so you get different results from the same types of 3 or 4 shots or crosses that you could do previously. The AI also seems to struggle more, it feels like switching these things off goes a long way to not feeling like the game is heavily scripted.

It's basically rejuvenated my enthusiasm to play FIFA.again
Re: FIFA Series
What level you playing on? Always worth dabbling with the sliders etc
Re: FIFA Series
Legendary now but just increased the error margin a couple of points for the AI shooting and first touch.
Re: FIFA Series
I had a go on Ultimate and it is ridiculous haha. I had Wolves players scoring against me with every shot on target.
Re: FIFA Series
I've managed to tinker my way from this being the most frustrating FIFA in memory to possibly the best and most balanced Career Mode I've experience in a long time. To start with I kept having high-scoring games, like insane results 4-6, 5-8, 4-4 were regular occurence. Almost no games ended up with under three goals scored. Now I often have hard working, grafting 0-0 games, where each team has chances, but they are difficult ones and hard to convert. As it should be really. Sometimes my strikers are on point and I'll brush a team aside, sometimes it's more frustrating and I get punished by stupid mistakes.

I do play on full manual, so no idea how any of these would work for assisted controls. Manual adds a welcome layer of difficulty and chaos to FIFA, which can't be recreated through sliders alone. Mind you, I've been playing manual since FIFA 09, so that may impact the balance if you're not as familiar with those controls.

At the moment I'm playing on Ultimate difficulty (sliders should work fine for Legendary as well), Slow speed and full manual controls. Some of the control settings I use are Tactical defending, Manual Jockey, Contextual Dribbling, Player based difficulty and very strict referees - but sliders are what makes the real difference. These are the sliders I'm using - User left, CPU right.

Sprint 20/20
Acceleration 42/40
Shot Error 60/64
Pass Error 60/64
Shot Speed 30/30
Pass Speed 30/30
Injury Frequency 70/70
Injury Severity 25/50
Goalkeeper Ability 65/72
Marking 95/100
Run Frequency 75/75
Line Height 60/50
Line Length 5/35
Width 50/50
Fullback 50/50
Power bar 47
First Touch Error 75/75

You can probably tweak most of these to your preference, but the one I've bolded is the key - Line length.

When this was on default, my team was constantly stretched vertically - with acres of space between the lines. Attack would not participate defensively at all, no matter what you told them to do in tactical settings. Midfield would meekly observe runners bypass them and in a second AI would find it's way to your box - with only your defenders there, stretched out and stupid. On anything above World Class I would concede 4-5 ping pong goals a game. No tracking of runners, no difficulty for AI. They would do the same bloody thing every single time - kick it wide, run to the line, cut back, ping it in the box - bang it in the corner.  With super short line - my whole team is more compressed and it actually forces AI to combine in a more realistic way.

Also if you have that match setting 'Player based difficulty' turned on, it makes it bit more more interesting - as you know which players will AI try to exploit and how they might react in certain situations. These star players will have an arrow above them. If it's a tricky winger for example - they'll try to dribble past you and feed the striker, if it's a big striker - close off the avenues towards him and AI will lose their shit and make mistakes. But in general, condensing my vertical line finally gives me some use from midfielders and even strikers when defending - they all participate. Defending is actually kind of fun now. Also I had no idea they now have double press option that works with Tactical defending (R1 button, or double click R1 to activate two additional players). These players lose stamina quickly, but it's helpful in a pinch to guide AI away from most dangerous avenues.

Hope this helps someone - changing that one single slider transformed the game for me.
Re: FIFA Series
I've also found the double tap on R1 to make a considerable difference. Players seem to track the AI better while I can concentrate on the player with the ball
Re: FIFA Series
Making my way through Division Rivals on UT. The gulf in class between Division 7 and 6 is huge. I never buy players with real money so its always more of a challenge. Happy with my side at the moment - a front 3 of Pulisic, Jesus and Adama Traore!
Re: FIFA Series
Strange that, I felt like I was stuck in division 7 for ages, then I won every game I played in division 6 and advanced to D5.

I guess it's still pot luck who you play though at this stage. The high tier players won't have all worked their way up yet as the game hasn't been out that long.
Re: FIFA Series
I used to love the chaos of 11v11. Everyone scrambling to select the forwards and midfielders second. Whichever poor sod (usually me) who wasn't quick enough to pick an attacking player being stuck choosing 'any' to control the whole defence. Every lobby having that one dope who hasn't picked any player at all and is holding up the match starting. "Pass the fucking ball you greedy prick!" being yelled every two seconds. Every match descending into 1-0-10 formation free-for-alls. Good times  ;D  The removal of that game mode is probably what caused me to stop playing so much more than anything to do with my frustrations over the mechanics of the game itself.
Re: FIFA Series
Just gone to play this again having not been on for a couple weeks, when signing into the ea servers my username (think its the ea account?) seems to have been changed to a loa for Chinese looking writing. Still on my Xbox profile and username and has all my seasons history etc. when I go to play a game though the team selected (usually to your last played as team) is not one Ive ever played as.

Just an ea/fifa fuck up or something more sinister?
Re: FIFA Series
Id wager thats something more sinister, while also being an EA fuckup.
Re: FIFA Series
anyone playing world cup mode ? very disappointed by it . pure bare bones. can't pick your own squad for tournament & no option play qualifying / friendlies to build up to tournament . I
would have preferred if they included things like that and charged for
it . Also how the hell is it still only 7 subs on
bench on fifa. used be able have 12 ish on PES!
Re: FIFA Series
i bought the one that had virgil van dijk on the cover. it was good, but i feel like, they need to make one copy last 2 seasons. cos the price of £50-60 per year is far too much.

They could still reset the teams at the start of each season, but theyve made loads of money off people buying this year on year its unbelievable. If you buy it, and dont play it for a while, then prices of players go up, people get those special players and you can never catch up with them. could be my old hands though haha.
Re: FIFA Series
The price is one thing considering theres rarely a big upgrade, but worse is that they essentially abandon the previous version as soon as the new ones out. Proper shithousery, Ive only ever played the ones that come free with PSPlus
Re: FIFA Series
I want to play a world cup campaign with Japan or Uruguay. I can't though because Nunez doesn't have a facescan. Have they sorted it yet?
"Salahs in here......"

Re: FIFA Series
Nah, hes still bald.
Re: FIFA Series
I came close to buying this over black Friday but couldn't justify it.. did the 10 hour trial and didn't really set the place alight! be interesting to see what the EA model is next season
Re: FIFA Series
"Salahs in here......"

Re: FIFA Series
Yeah its hilarious
Re: FIFA Series
yeah, they purposely just start to throw those 99 cards out at the end of the season to fuck the previous game up dont they. and the market is pretty much off. its mad people actually play fifa for a living, cos there is cash prizes and stuff.
Re: FIFA Series
I only ever play it on PS Plus personally.

Cant be arsed paying £50-£60 a year for marginal improvements, I also cant be arsed with the overly complicated Ultimate Team stuff which is the main reason for wanting the game immediately.

Re: FIFA Series
Been sent a beta code to try out the new game. Was telling myself I wasnt going to bother with this version but they know Im gullible haha. At least I can get to see how the game still hasnt changed again
Re: FIFA Series
I would hope for a pretty significant change given the whole separation, EA would want their first post FIFA game to be decent.  I think it'll be shite though, or more shite if that's possible.
Re: FIFA Series
Looking at the trailer just looks like the same game with updated kits etc. The main updates will no doubt all revolve around ultimate team 😒
