I tried some things and one of them worked, it was either logging in as a guest then switching to my prime account when prompted, or selecting VIEW IN STORE when loading game, then clicking launch trial from there.



In any case, my early impressions are that it may be the laziest spitting in the face of anyone not playing FUT ever. Almost everything I hate about the gameplay is pronounced or made worse somehow. Passing on manual is curbed and less manual, it is often slightly tweaking the inputs to get the desireable outcome. AI attacking is still depressingly one-dimensional, yet made worse by increased deciseveness in achieving their ultimate goal of passing the ball to a striker parked on my penalty spot. They often succeed because there is no way to defend in this game, switching is too slow, defenders keep falling back into keepers lap and switching off completely when ball passes them by. All combines for some shocking scorelines. Ive had 4-4, 5-8, 3-5 etc, often 5+ goals in first half with 1-2 star teams. Players again DO NOT tire ever, at all. Entire team ends the game in green stamina bar. So yeah, it is as everyone expected - a lazy repackage from the masters of doing least for most money.