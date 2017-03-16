« previous next »
Author Topic: FIFA 22  (Read 12023 times)

Offline Hendollama

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #200 on: August 9, 2022, 09:19:05 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on August  9, 2022, 06:52:42 am
Never got one going on PS5, do have a club on PS4 though with a few people off here.
Is it possible to play in the ps4 club while using a ps5? If not, perhaps we can make a club on PS5 now. I am unsure how to go about this. Any tips/suggestions?
Offline Elzar

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #201 on: August 9, 2022, 09:29:23 am »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on August  9, 2022, 09:19:05 am
Is it possible to play in the ps4 club while using a ps5? If not, perhaps we can make a club on PS5 now. I am unsure how to go about this. Any tips/suggestions?
You need the ps4 version to play clubs with people on ps4.

Offline Hendollama

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #202 on: August 9, 2022, 09:37:47 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August  9, 2022, 09:29:23 am
You need the ps4 version to play clubs with people on ps4.
Oh well. Hopefully there are enough people with PS5's to form a rawk league.
Offline Graeme

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #203 on: August 9, 2022, 09:49:58 am »
Chuck your PSN names in here and I'll set up a Club later today and invite everyone
Offline Hendollama

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #204 on: August 9, 2022, 01:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on August  9, 2022, 09:49:58 am
Chuck your PSN names in here and I'll set up a Club later today and invite everyone
Sent you a pm with my PSN ID yesterday. :wave

Think Jm55 and anfieldpurch are also interested. So we might have a fair amount of people intereseted.
Offline J-Mc-

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #205 on: August 9, 2022, 02:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on August  9, 2022, 09:17:10 am
Sent you both pm's. :wave

Add me mate, im always up for some clubs.

J-Mc- on PS.
Offline Graeme

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #206 on: August 9, 2022, 09:31:04 pm »
Ok RAWK FC created. Public club so should be able to find it
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #207 on: August 11, 2022, 07:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on August  9, 2022, 09:49:58 am
Chuck your PSN names in here and I'll set up a Club later today and invite everyone
elpurchinho
Offline Statto Red

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #208 on: August 19, 2022, 05:11:44 am »
oops, someone at EA is in the doghouse.


Electronic Arts (EA) has admitted to scoring "a pretty spectacular own goal" after mistakenly pricing its Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition on India's Epic Games store at 4.80 rupees ($0.06; £0.05).

Buyers rushed to pre-order the game last month after a decimal point error saw its price discounted online by 99.98%.

In India, the 2023 version is priced at 4,800 rupees ($60/£50), with the Standard Edition costing 3,499 rupees ($44/£36).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-62590619

 ;D
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #209 on: August 19, 2022, 08:44:22 am »
Given how much money they make on FUT they should be giving the game away for free!
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #210 on: August 19, 2022, 09:42:13 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on August 19, 2022, 08:44:22 am
Given how much money they make on FUT they should be giving the game away for free!
I think they will do that next year when they change to EA Sports FC and charge for "game modes" as add-ons
Offline Broad Spectrum

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #211 on: August 19, 2022, 11:14:28 am »
Yep PES started this model, although they just released a shit show of a game which was a shame. Im still playing PES 21 every so often, although generally just stopped playing footy games. Interested to see where they go with this, although have to be honest I just dont enjoy the gameplay so unless they completely overhaul the engine itll probably be more of the same.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #212 on: August 19, 2022, 11:27:59 am »
Fifa done that with the first ever Ultimate Team, think they released it around April as paid DLC.

Back when it was a good old fashioned sticker collecting type of game, with no micro transactions.
Offline J-Mc-

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #213 on: August 19, 2022, 01:55:11 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August 19, 2022, 11:27:59 am
Fifa done that with the first ever Ultimate Team, think they released it around April as paid DLC.

Back when it was a good old fashioned sticker collecting type of game, with no micro transactions.

The first time they introduced ultimate team was in a standalone Champions League game back in 2006 iirc.

Was a great game that.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #214 on: August 19, 2022, 03:03:47 pm »
I must be the only one who's never played Ultimate Team. Just seems too arcadey and time-consuming.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #215 on: August 19, 2022, 03:32:31 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on August 19, 2022, 01:55:11 pm
The first time they introduced ultimate team was in a standalone Champions League game back in 2006 iirc.

Was a great game that.
Absolutely class that was. Loved it.

I'd personally be willing to pay for an Ultimate Team - style manager mode game as a separate game if it had as much content as that game did. Shame they abandoned that format but the way they do it now is obviously more effective in a monetary sense.

PES on DS years ago did a brilliant rip-off that was even more fun, where you got subbuteo-style versions of players from those machines and it was addictive. They never carried that idea forward in that form either.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #216 on: August 19, 2022, 10:35:08 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 19, 2022, 03:03:47 pm
I must be the only one who's never played Ultimate Team. Just seems too arcadey and time-consuming.

I've never played it, but then again I've only had 2 FIFA titles in the last decade ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #217 on: August 19, 2022, 10:48:10 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on August 19, 2022, 10:35:08 pm
I've never played it, but then again I've only had 2 FIFA titles in the last decade ;D

I'm the same, only got FIFA 18 because it was included with the PS4, got FIFA 20 when it was on discount during lockdown, only played a few matches offline, never bothered with FUT & all that shit, used to be big FIFA fan back in the day [first FIFA title was FIFA 95], because the editions were fun to play.
Offline Zlen

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #218 on: September 21, 2022, 10:07:09 pm »
Though the answer is probably no, is there a way to filter against only manual control players on FUT? I meant to try that game mode but not against pingy pongy assisted players.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #219 on: September 22, 2022, 02:03:21 am »
FIFA 23

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TUamiLX6gp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TUamiLX6gp4</a>
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #220 on: September 26, 2022, 07:37:10 pm »
first half hour of trial thank fuck i didn't buy it . same game again . don't know how still not 9 subs on bench and only 3 subs allowed on . bloody basics like
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #221 on: September 26, 2022, 07:45:07 pm »
The only way FIFA will change is if people don't buy it, I loved it and bought it every year until Ultimate Team started, bought it maybe twice since, it's just a money printing machine for EA, and predatory as fuck, I've heard of kids spending thousands of pounds on packs to get a competitive team for that particular mode, fucking scandalous.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 12:09:35 pm »
I used to be Pro Evo fan. I bought it every year until one year, I just didn't have it in me to edit the team names.

I bought fifa.

I loved the licenses and all the leagues. I just play career mode so I really enjoyed it for a couple of years. Now they are scamming everyone of us, every year, for the same game.

I had a dabble on Efootball 2023 last night. It plays so, SO much better than fifa ever has. Every player felt different to control and every attribute seems to count.

My dream would be if they could pick up the licenses.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 02:07:12 pm »
Is 23 out now?

First I wont have bought in years. Ill give it a go when it comes to Game Pass next year. Based on how much time I got out of 22, its just not worth it to me anymore, its so stagnant and just doesnt represent a good game of football.

The fact they cant even be arsed to update the size of benches and sub amounts is literally unacceptable. Im glad EA are losing the name and whoever takes up the reigns to compete with EAs football game, I hope they smash them with a better product.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 02:24:44 pm »
If you have Gamepass there is a free 10 hour trail starting today apparently. I'm at work, so can't check.
Offline JasonF

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 02:24:44 pm
If you have Gamepass there is a free 10 hour trail starting today apparently. I'm at work, so can't check.

EA play is 79p on both consoles at the moment too so another way to get the 10 hour trial for those who want to give to a go without committing to the full game.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 05:17:28 pm »
Think I'm gonna buy it mostly because it's the last one named Fifa. It'll be EA Sports FC from next year
Offline Zlen

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 05:45:38 pm »
Ill try and not make the same mistake and update the game. FIFA is almost always quite ok at launch, then its ruined by updates after children start complaining about it being slow and whatever. Since I dont play online it should be ok.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 06:34:29 pm »
It needs a massive update on the keepers, that I do know. Far too many one on ones go in and a lot seem to go in the middle of the goal.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 08:22:58 pm »
Darwin looks shit. Not playing it.
Offline Zlen

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 08:55:46 pm »
Cant access it. Server issue or something.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #231 on: Yesterday at 10:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:55:46 pm
Cant access it. Server issue or something.
Yeah same. What a pain in the arse. Apparently its quite decent and there's a few new cool additions.

Just read that you can choose to start a career mode as a real manager which for me is exciting.
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #232 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 08:22:58 pm
Darwin looks shit. Not playing it.
he is an absolute machine in the game though 😅.

game is way better then my initial impression. prob will get ruined with patches though . 5 sub rule is in game but fair annoying only allowed 7 subs on bench , surely can't be that hard add more
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #233 on: Today at 07:41:06 pm »
Unbelievably, I still can't get on this game. Can't connect to EAs servers. What an absolute shit show.
Online El Lobo

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #234 on: Today at 09:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 07:41:06 pm
Unbelievably, I still can't get on this game. Can't connect to EAs servers. What an absolute shit show.

Thats not that unbelievable
Offline Zlen

Re: FIFA 22
« Reply #235 on: Today at 09:44:34 pm »
I tried some things and one of them worked, it was either logging in as a guest then switching to my prime account when prompted, or selecting VIEW IN STORE when loading game, then clicking launch trial from there.

In any case, my early impressions are that it may be the laziest spitting in the face of anyone not playing FUT ever. Almost everything I hate about the gameplay is pronounced or made worse somehow. Passing on manual is curbed and less manual, it is often slightly tweaking the inputs to get the desireable outcome. AI attacking is still depressingly one-dimensional, yet made worse by increased deciseveness in achieving their ultimate goal of passing the ball to a striker parked on my penalty spot. They often succeed because there is no way to defend in this game, switching is too slow, defenders keep falling back into keepers lap and switching off completely when ball passes them by. All combines for some shocking scorelines. Ive had 4-4, 5-8, 3-5 etc, often 5+ goals in first half with 1-2 star teams. Players again DO NOT tire ever, at all. Entire team ends the game in green stamina bar. So yeah, it is as everyone expected - a lazy repackage from the masters of doing least for most money.
