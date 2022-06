Only really played Ultimate Team since downloading this on ps plus but would agree with some others have said about defending. Seems to be the same goals scored over and over again when I score and when conceding. Obviously itís designed into the game but why the fuck is there literally acres of space between the defensive line when attacking and defending? Makes it way to easy to score and concede so doesnít really feel like you achieved much when you score and just frustrates the fuck out of you when someone scores against you.