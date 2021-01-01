I've been going to MLS games now for about 12 years though only 1-3 games a year. Might start going to more now that the LAFC stadium is easier to get to than the Galaxy's but we'll see. It has grown immeasurably from where it was but I think it might be a stretch to say it's Championship level, at least across the whole league. Biggest issue is MLS still spends relative peanuts on salaries in comparison to the Championship, they don't even spend at the level of Liga MX yet and why their record against Liga MX teams is so poor.



But it is changing and the biggest thing as noted is spending more on youth, realizing there is nothing wrong with being a stepping stone league (MLS didn't want to be seen as selling their best players for a long time) and not giving every washed up Euro star a big contract to stink out the joint but trying to build an actual team.



Anyway, this is the Phil Neville piss taking thread and I for one find it hilarious. He'll probably get the England mens job next....