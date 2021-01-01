« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly  (Read 480 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,938
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« on: Today at 02:59:58 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57926912

Hadnt really heard much about Beckhams vanity project (beyond the legal row with Internazionale of Milan) but interesting to see theyre quickly becoming the laughing stock of the MLS.

This with Higuain, Matuidi and.err, Ryan Shawcross ???

Couldnt happen to a nicer honour-coveting prick and particularly sweet with Lurch Addams about to eclipse his inbred brothers infamous record at Valencia.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,906
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:02:39 pm »
Started off with six defeats in a row and has said they have 23 cup finals left.  ;D

He's putting his big bro to shame with his record.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,342
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:07:02 pm »
They're a branding exercise.

Anyone who saw Shawcross in his last season at Stoke or even Higuain in the final throes of his time at Juve could tell you that neither still had a body that was capable of playing a reasonable level of football. Kieran Gibbs is also there, and Makoun, once of Juve if anyone remembers him. I think Brek Shea might've played for Stoke as well at some point, he was definitely playing in the Championship anyway.

MLS is probably around the standard of The Championship now, which is pretty rapid in terms of rise, as it could have feasibly been compared to lower league one/league two only a couple of seasons ago.

Neville is clearly without much grey matter but an awful lot of arrogance to back that up, he did okay with the EWNT but they seemed to succeed in spite of him rather than because of him.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:08:56 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,990
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:08:52 pm »
At what point does Phillip decide that maybe coaching isnt for him?
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,709
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:07:02 pm
They're a branding exercise.

Anyone who saw Shawcross in his last season at Stoke or even Higuain in the final throes of his time at Juve could tell you that neither still had a body that was capable of playing a reasonable level of football. Kieran Gibbs is also there, and Makoun, once of Juve if anyone remembers him. I think Brek Shea might've played for Stoke as well at some point, he was definitely playing in the Championship anyway.

MLS is probably around the standard of The Championship now, which is pretty rapid in terms of rise, as it could have feasibly been compared to lower league one/league two only a couple of seasons ago.

Neville is clearly without much grey matter but an awful lot of arrogance to back that up, he did okay with the EWNT but they seemed to succeed in spite of him rather than because of him.

Think that's a fair assessment. The league was deservedly a laughingstock for many years but for the most part, it's no longer a retirement only league. A lot of clubs are heavily investing in their youth systems and looking to Central and South America for young talent to springboard them to bigger leagues in Europe.

I don't pay it much attention and I can count on one hand how many FC Dallas games I've been to in my life but it's nice to see the improvement that's been made across the board with squad depth, academies, style of play and the stadiums being built left and right. FC Dallas, my "local" team, has sold several young players to European clubs the last couple of years, which has been cool to see.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:16:10 pm by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:22:40 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:08:52 pm
At what point does Phillip decide that maybe coaching isnt for him?
Or punditry.  As long as he is managing in America he is off my tv screen so that is fine with me
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,781
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:30:15 pm »
Got thrashed at home. Neville should be gone already.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,809
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:31:55 pm »
I'd love to see a proper 'Class of 92' documentary

Sir Beckham going on a six year retirement tour in his early 30s, and then nothing until this laughing stock

Sir Gary and Sir Phil embarrassing themselves every time they get a microphone stuck in front of them, and every time they get a coaching job

Sir Giggs laughable coaching record and horrible personality shining through

Sir Scholes solo coaching career being seven games in charge of Oldham, and again embarrassing himself whenever he's got a mic in front of him

And Nicky Butt.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:32:05 pm »
Expansion teams always struggle in their first seasons.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,669
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:39:56 pm »
The seven minute long squirm after his latest 5-0 defeat is almost pornographic.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,019
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:40:44 pm »
Didn't he once say the England women's team were lucky to have him?!  :o
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:20:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:08:52 pm
At what point does Phillip decide that maybe coaching isnt for him?

The guys spent his life trying to outdo his brother... why stop now?
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,778
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:23:41 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:08:52 pm
At what point does Phillip decide that maybe coaching isnt for him?

Hopefully not until after he's had a crack at managing the mancs or Everton, or both ;D
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:33:32 pm »
I've been going to MLS games now for about 12 years though only 1-3 games a year.  Might start going to more now that the LAFC stadium is easier to get to than the Galaxy's but we'll see.  It has grown immeasurably from where it was but I think it might be a stretch to say it's Championship level, at least across the whole league.  Biggest issue is MLS still spends relative peanuts on salaries in comparison to the Championship, they don't even spend at the level of Liga MX yet and why their record against Liga MX teams is so poor.

But it is changing and the biggest thing as noted is spending more on youth, realizing there is nothing wrong with being a stepping stone league (MLS didn't want to be seen as selling their best players for a long time) and not giving every washed up Euro star a big contract to stink out the joint but trying to build an actual team.

Anyway, this is the Phil Neville piss taking thread and I for one find it hilarious.  He'll probably get the England mens job next....
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,938
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Inter Miami? Who are they? Exactly
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:38:34 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:23:41 pm
Hopefully not until after he's had a crack at managing the mancs or Everton, or both ;D
Mirroring his playing career. Comedy value aside, its not beyond the realms of possibility. Look at Solskjær and Lampard.

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 